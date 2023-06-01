The best Italian restaurants in Hong Kong you have to try

Located on the ground floor of the historical Woo Cheong Pawn Shop, directly underneath the Woo Cheong Tea House, Crust is an Italian restaurant that offers a taste of Naples and the Amalfi Coast in Wan Chai. The restaurant features a pasticceria (Italian pastry shop), a restaurant, and an Italian street food takeaway counter. It is an all-day venue that takes you from your morning pastry and coffee to lunch and afternoon tea before a bit of aperitivo and dinner. With an extensive range of dishes, highlights include sfogliatelle – puff pastries filled with lemon-scented cream or custard – street-food style calamari or pizza fritti wrapped in a paper cone for takeaway, and seafood scialatielli served with a 14-hour ragu made with six different cuts of pork, beef, and veal, among many other Italian dishes. Guests can also enjoy refreshing drinks with Amalfi gins, Campari, or a selection of wines by the glass.