The best Italian restaurants in Hong Kong you have to try

8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana is the first and only three-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant outside of Italy since 2012, so there’s no denying that it is among the city’s best. Helmed by culinary master Umberto Bombana, the dishes are expertly made, curated, and beautifully plated. The vintage-style decor and ambient lighting create a seriously romantic vibe. Complementing the delectable dishes is an excellent selection of wine, available by the glass or bottle. Guests can choose from an extensive selection of wines, a large portion of which comes from Italian producers. The cocktail menu, chock-full of Italian aperitivo, is also worth trying.
Italian cuisine comes in many different forms. There’s intricate Michelin-starred fine dining, rustic family-style spreads and huge, comforting pizzas for friends to share. Instead of settling for just any old eatery that serves Italian food, we went armed with our forks to pick out the best Italian restaurants in Hong Kong.
