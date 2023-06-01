Hong Kong
Tosca di Angelo
Photograph: Courtesy Tosca di Angelo

The best Italian restaurants in Hong Kong you have to try

Whether it’s Italian fine dining or a simple bowl of pasta, you’ll never go hangry at these Italian restaurants

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Written by
Time Out editors
Italian cuisine comes in many different forms. There’s intricate Michelin-starred fine dining, rustic family-style spreads and huge, comforting pizzas for friends to share. Instead of settling for just any old eatery that serves Italian food, we went armed with our forks to pick out the best Italian restaurants in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Want more meat than carbs? Head to one of these steakhouses to satisfy your carnivorous cravings. Or try a Japanese restaurant if you’ve got a hankering for some Asian flavours. 

Hong Kong’s best Italian restaurants

8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana
2020 Time Out Bar Awards Best Restaurant Bar winner, 8 1/2 Otto E Mezzo Bombana I Photograph: Courtesy 8 1/2 Otto E Mezzo Bombana

8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Central

8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana is the first and only three-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant outside of Italy since 2012, so there’s no denying that it is among the city’s best. Helmed by culinary master Umberto Bombana, the dishes are expertly made, curated, and beautifully plated. The vintage-style decor and ambient lighting create a seriously romantic vibe. Complementing the delectable dishes is an excellent selection of wine, available by the glass or bottle. Guests can choose from an extensive selection of wines, a large portion of which comes from Italian producers. The cocktail menu, chock-full of Italian aperitivo, is also worth trying.

Ama Ristorante by The Amatricianist
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Ama Ristorante by The Amatricianist

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Wan Chai

Ama, the brainchild of former Gaia Ristorante chef Paolo Monti, or ‘The Amatricianist’ (a name that stems from traditional pancetta and tomato pasta sauce), is a 25th-floor venue that plates up Roman and Italian dishes in the heart of Wan Chai. The menu offers everything from small plates to share and salad to pasta, grilled meats and fish. Our favourites include the crunchy Southern Italian red shrimps fritti and raw marinated Mediterranean anchovies with chilli pepper & garlic for appetisers, home-made spaghetti with jumbo garlic, artichokes & chili sauce and a plate of Grigliata di pesce with chargrilled scallop, octopus, squid, scampi and fish.  

Aria
Photograph: Courtesy Aria

Aria

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Aria Italian restaurant is Lan Kwai Fong Entertainment Group's latest venture on the 24th floor of California Tower. Expect a range of quality pizzas and delicious pasta options in pleasant surroundings. Guests can also enjoy cigars and cocktails as well as an expansive wine list featuring over 100 bottles from Italy and around the world that can be paired with fresh meat, seafood, and vegetable dishes from kitchen. 

Associazione Chianti
Photograph: Courtesy Associazione Chianti

Associazione Chianti

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Wan Chai

Associazione Chianti is one Black Sheep Restaurants’ long oeuvre of dining experiences. Specializing in authentic Italian food – particularly the cuisine of Tuscany – Associazione Chianti can transport patrons to the centre of Florence with a bite of their no-frills, simple Italian dishes. Perhaps the most outstanding of them is the chef’s recommendation, the I Tagli Del Macelliao (Butcher’s Cut), which features premium cuts of Black Angus beef selected by an in-house butcher sourced from an Idaho farm. If you’re a carnivore or carb-fiend, drop by the restaurant for some perfect steak and soul-nourishing pasta.

Carbone
Photograph: Courtesy Carbone

Carbone

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Carbone brings the ‘bada bing’ of New York-style Italian food to the city. As an extension of Mario Carbone’s New York restaurant, the interior is decked like a retro dining room straight out of The Godfather’s set, with servers dressed in pressed tuxedos. Highlights include a perfectly tossed Caesar salad, the crowd-pleasing spicy rigatoni vodka, and the Italian-style desserts, which are huge and come out on a trolley for you to choose from. Go for ample-sized tiramisu or carrot cake, and you’re in for a great night filled with the vibes and nostalgia of Italiano Americana.

Casa Cucina & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Casa Cucina & Bar

Casa Cucina & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Sai Ying Pun

This Italian restaurant located in Sai Ying Pun boasts a pale pink interior and French windows that make it perfect for Instagram-worthy photos. With three floors available for dining, including a private dining area, an open kitchen, and a cocktail bar, Casa offers a unique dining experience in the heart of the city. It also happens to be next door to the Time Out Hong Kong office, so it's easy for us to stop by for their Cicchetti-inspired menu (small bites style) created by executive chef and Amber alumnus Anthony Cheung. Think scallop carpaccio with pineapple, yuzu, evo and shiso flower; crispy fritto misto with scallop, squid and shrimp; duck leg ragu pappardelle with chicken liver and parmesan; braised oxtail ravioli; rustic tiramisu and loads more. 

Castellana
Photograph: Courtesy Castellana

Castellana

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Central

Causeway Bay's famed Piedmont restaurant has moved to a new two-storey space on Ice House Street in Central and introducing its new Asti-born executive chef Romeo Morelli. The restaurant prides itself on serving top-notch, authentic Piedmont cuisine using fresh ingredients sourced from the region. Expect a range of traditional Italian cuisine, including pasta, soups, fish and meat dishes. The menu features chef Morelli's signature Piedmontese twists on traditional and authentic regional dishes. The dinner set menu includes dishes like Girello di vitello invecchiato – dry-aged veal topped with Toma Piemontese cream cheese and chef's signature Gnocchi with duck thigh. Pair your meal with quality vino from Castellana's extensive wine selection showcasing over 400 labels, including bottles of Barolo, Barbaresco, Barbera d'Asti, and Cortese di Gavi. 

Crust Italian
Photograph: Courtesy Crust Italian

Crust Italian

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Wan Chai

Located on the ground floor of the historical Woo Cheong Pawn Shop, directly underneath the Woo Cheong Tea House, Crust is an Italian restaurant that offers a taste of Naples and the Amalfi Coast in Wan Chai. The restaurant features a pasticceria (Italian pastry shop), a restaurant, and an Italian street food takeaway counter. It is an all-day venue that takes you from your morning pastry and coffee to lunch and afternoon tea before a bit of aperitivo and dinner. With an extensive range of dishes, highlights include sfogliatelle – puff pastries filled with lemon-scented cream or custard – street-food style calamari or pizza fritti wrapped in a paper cone for takeaway, and seafood scialatielli served with a 14-hour ragu made with six different cuts of pork, beef, and veal, among many other Italian dishes. Guests can also enjoy refreshing drinks with Amalfi gins, Campari, or a selection of wines by the glass.

Estro
Photograph: Courtesy Estro

Estro

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Central

Estro, which means inspiration in Italian, is focused on Neapolitan cuisine but eschews tradition and the rustic style usually associated with his birthplace for something more sophisticated in technique and presentation. The restaurant interior, designed by André Fu Studio, also takes inspiration from Naples, resulting in a luxurious aesthetic nuanced with old-world charm. Then the food, primed with the chef's clever interpretations, takes you on a sentimental journey full of robust flavours.

Giacomo
Photograph: Courtesy Giacomo

Giacomo

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Causeway Bay

​​Inspired by the flavours of Southern Italy, Giacomo in Causeway Bay sits in a 1,700sq ft space with an elegant interior in classical Italian style featuring high ceilings with ornate cornices and dove grey walls with artwork. The dining room seats 28 only, but there is also a private dining room for 10 guests. Signature seafood dishes include the marinated Gambero Rosso, or red prawn, in Champagne tomato sauce with Oscietra caviar and Brittany blue lobster with Sardinian gnocchi and sea urchin from Hokkaido. The restaurant also has a rather extensive wine list with great Italian labels such as Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia Bolgheri 2017, Capichera IGT 2019, Fenocchio Barolo DOCG Annata 2016, and more.

Just want pizza?

