Renowned chef Manav Tuli to open modern Indian restaurant Leela in Causeway Bay

Chef Manav Tuli – formerly of Rosewood Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred Chaat – has collaborated with Jia Group (proprietor of venues such as Duddell’s and Estro) and will be opening Leela, a modern Indian restaurant set to open in November. The highly anticipated restaurant will offer a unique and playful approach to Indian cuisine, and will be located in Causeway Bay’s Lee Gardens Three.



Chef Tuli’s solo venture is inspired by the Hindu concept of ‘leela’ (also spelled ‘lila’), which represents the divine play of the gods, where the gods engage in playful and mischievous activities with his friends as expressions of divine joy and playfulness.. The restaurant fuses this playful energy with Indian fare, bridging the gap between tradition and innovation.



Expect to embark on a culinary journey throughout India’s most influential empires, with a particular focus on the Mauryan Empire dating back to 300 BC. “At Leela, we aim to celebrate the cleaner and delicate aspects of Indian cuisine by selecting dishes from the royal kitchens of specific regions in India”, says chef Tuli.



Photograph: Courtesy Nicholas Wong/JIA Group

”We love to celebrate the natural evolution of a dish that has taken many centuries to be formulated to what we see now,” Tuli shares. “We would love to share those stories associated with each dish at Leela,” he adds. The new establishment will utilise the finest local produce and ingredients sourced from Prime Organic Limited, Farmhouse Productions, Hong Kong Aquaculture, and Wah Kee Farms.



To reflect the elegance and modernity of Leela’s cuisine, the restaurant’s venue will present a visually stunning space designed by renowned interior designer André Fu who also designed prestigious Hong Kong hotels, The Upper House and The St. Regis.



Leela is located at Shop 301-310, Lee Garden Three, 1 Sunning Road, Causeway Bay. The venue will open on November 7, 2023. You can start booking your reservations from October 16 via www.leela.hk. Follow them on Instagram at @leela.hkg and watch this space for more updates.



