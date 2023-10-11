Hong Kong
Dai pai dong street food in Hong Kong
Photograph: ShutterstockDai pai dong street food in Hong Kong

Hong Kong ranks as one of the most Instagrammable foodie cities in the world

Over 620K posts with #HongKongfoodie were uploaded to Instagram

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Despite being a small city, Hong Kong is packed to the brim with endless food options on every corner. From roadside street food stalls and dim sum eateries to upscale Michelin-starred restaurants, our city is never short of irresistible fare that keeps locals and tourists alike coming back for more. But how does Hong Kong compare to the rest of the world? 

New research from online gaming site Spin Genie looked at several popular cities around the world and compared the number of posts uploaded onto Instagram to discover the city’s dining destinations. After compiling the top 10 cities, Hong Kong emerged as the fifth most Instagrammed foodie hotspot in the world. If you check the hashtag #HongKongfoodie on Instagram today, you'll find a total of 622K posts, and this number is likely rising by the minute as people enjoy their meals and share their experiences on IG while we write this story. 

Melbourne clinched the top position on the list with a jaw-dropping 2.9 million posts that contained the hashtag ‘#Melbournefoodie’. But wait, the competition is fierce! The list was followed by cities like Delhi (2.1M posts using the hashtag #Delhifoodie) and London (2.1M using the hashtag #Londonfoodie) tied for second place, and Dubai placed fourth overall (1M posts using the hashtag #Dubaifoodie). 

Though looking at hashtags online may not be the most scientific basis for ranking the most picture-perfect cities when it comes to food, Hong Kong is undeniably one of the most Instagrammable sites in the world. Our iconic skyline, vibrant street life, natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and diverse cuisines offer countless photo opportunities, especially for picture-perfect meals. With its blend of tradition and modernity, Hong Kong is a visual feast that will leave a lasting impression on your Instagram feed. 

Whether you’re new to the city and want to eat at the best spots in your area, or you’re a local and eager to check out more restaurants across town, it certainly helps that Hong Kong is full of foodies who are keen to share their posts and personal recommendations. Ready for that Instagrammable meal? Discover new additions to the city’s food scene

RECOMMENDED:
14 Best new restaurants to try in Hong Kong this October
Hong Kong's oldest restaurants you need to visit
23 Best restaurants in Hong Kong with epic views

Follow us on YoutubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city. 

 

