Sushiro opens the first international branch of Sugidama izakaya in Hong Kong

Since Japanese conveyor belt restaurant Sushiro opened its first chain in Hong Kong in 2019, they’ve taken the city by storm. Continuing to bring quality but affordable Japanese cuisine to Hongkongers, Sushiro is set to open the first international branch of their popular izakaya restaurant, Sugidama, at The Hennessy in Wan Chai.



Set to open on August 3, Sugidama will offer guests over 100 kinds of Japanese dishes and sake in a vibrant, authentic izakaya experience. The restaurant's name comes from the important symbol of Japanese traditional sake-making practice – 'sugi-dama', which means 'cedar ball' in Japanese – where sake breweries throughout Japan hang spheres of green cedar in winter to signify that freshly pressed sake from the new brewing season is available. You will find the cedar sphere symbol used in Sugidama's brand logo and displayed on the storefront.

Standout dishes from Sugidama’s menu include an assorted sashimi platter ($76), mixed tempura platter ($38), and their Sugidama potato salad ($48) decorated with seaweed flakes that mimics the sugi-dama ball design. With sushi selections such as salmon nigiri ($38), salmon ikura gunkan ($58) and grilled flounder fin nigiri ($30), guests can indulge in quality dishes without breaking their budget.

Of course, the Sugidama menu wouldn't be complete without their extensive selection of sake for guests to enjoy. You can order from their selection of junmai and daiginjo sake from prefectures across Japan and pair them with the delectable dishes on offer.

Start reserving your seats ahead of Sugidama’s opening! Book online through Sugidama’s website.

Sugidama is located at Store B & C, G/F, The Hennessy, 256 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai. Visit them for dinner from 3pm to 9.30pm daily, follow the izakaya on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

