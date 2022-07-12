Hong Kong ranks second to last among 53 best cities in the world for 2022

Remember the Time Out Index survey we rolled out earlier this year where we asked you how you feel about our city? The results are in, and Time Out's annual ranking of the world's best cities has been revealed.

This list was put together based on the Time Out Index survey results, where 20,000 city dwellers from all over the world answered questions about life in their hometown, including the current state of the restaurant, bar, and art scene. The ranking highlights cities that are reopening and things to look forward to as people return to travel.

This year, 53 cities made it on the list, with Edinburgh nabbing the top spot, followed by Chicago – which took the title of the funnest city in the world (according to locals) – and Medellín taking the third place. Mumbai takes the highest spot in Asia at 14th place, followed by Taipei at number 16.

Last year Hong Kong was in the top 20, but with everything that the city went through during the fifth wave of the pandemic, Hong Kong fell to second last among the ranked cities, sitting at 52 just below Bangkok, and inching above Doha which is ranked last at 53.

Photograph: TA

Hong Kong has been hit hard by the pandemic in the early part of the year, and even after the city opened up to non-residents after two years of closing the borders, flight cancellations and quarantine requirements have posed hurdles. When we rolled out the survey in March, 37 percent of Hongkongers said there was not much to do in the city. Most of the city's venues have been closed, and dining and nightlife were greatly affected.

Photograph: TA I Lung Ha Wan Country Trail, Clear Water Bay

But it's not all bad news. We may have been at the bottom when it comes to 'city love' but we’re an A-grade student when it comes to transport. You voted that Hong Kong's public transport is still one of the best in the world, with 92 percent of respondents praising the city's transit system. For such a dense city, fresh air also isn't too far away. With verdant hiking trails just minutes away from the city centre, 72 percent of Hongkongers said they had good access to nature or green spaces.

Protests and coronavirus have rocked Hong Kong, but the city remains resilient. While we have been closed off from the world, our food and drink scene has kept evolving. You'll find everything here from hole-in-the-wall eateries to Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as many of the region's most-awarded drinking dens. With the opening of the massive contemporary art museum M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, along with events like Art Basel and Art Central finally held in person this year, Hong Kong is cementing its status as one of the world's leading art capitals.

So, what will it take to move up on the list? Going through the fifth wave has made us all a little tired, but there is still a lot to love about our city. Explore and rediscover all the amazing things that Hong Kong has to offer and fall in love with the city all over again.

Want to know where else made the list? Discover Time Out’s full ranking of the 53 best cities in the world right now.

Discover the best things to do in Hong Kong, and check this list for a roundup of the best happenings in July.

Recommended articles:

All the food and drink news that should be on your radar

The best restaurants in Hong Kong with epic views



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city