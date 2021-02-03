Hong KongChange city
The Diplomat
Photograph: Courtesy The Diplomat

The Diplomat and Yardbird launch The Broken Hearts Club

Open to hungry singles and thirsty lovers for one day only on February 14

Fontaine Cheng
Sure, Valentine's Day is for the lovers, but let's not forget that Singles Awareness Day (SAD) is just the day after on February 15. But why celebrate separately when we've all experienced a broken heart at some stage in our lives &ndash like that time your crush rejected you, or when that relationship didn't really work out, and when the Spice Girls split up. Welcome to The Broken Hearts Club.

Yardbird’s yakitori

Bringing Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards Best New Bar winner The Diplomat and recently awarded Michelin-starred Japanese izakaya Yardbird together, The Broken Hearts Club is a kitchen takeover event which sees Yardbird's Matt Abergel dishing out a kushiage, or deep-fried skewers, free flow menu for ticket holders. Available February 14, the kushiage menu can be washed down with plenty of Sunday’s Whisky highballs as well as Diplomat American Pale and Brooklyn Defender IPA.

Sunday’s Whisky highball

Tickets to the event ($500/person) are limited to two guests to ensure that social distancing regulations are adhered to and include the kushiage menu, free-flow American Pale and Defender IPA, and one token for a Sunday’s Whisky highball. A VIP ticket ($800/person) is also available which gives access to the Social Club, otherwise known as The Diplomat's pink room, which will also host a private DJ and include the kushiage menu, free-flow highballs, American Pale, Defender IPA and Pol Roger Champagne. There will be two sessions from 2 to 4pm or 4 to 6pm for Broken Hearts to opt for.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit the website here.

