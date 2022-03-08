Hong Kong
peak tram
Photograph: Courtesy Simon Nicol

The sixth generation Peak Tram is set to launch this summer

The new tramcar is a nod to the heritage of previous generations

Jenny Leung
The fifth-generation Peak Tram, a classic 1989 burgundy tramcar, announced its retirement in June 2021. Now, more than eight months later, The Peak Tram has announced that the sixth-generation tramcar will be ready to launch by the summer of 2022 after a successful test run of the new tram model was conducted on March 5. 

peak tram
Photograph: Courtesy Simon Nicol

Dressed in a bespoke 'Peak Tram Green' colour, which calls on the Peak Tram's historic third and fourth-generation tramcars that served from 1948 to 1959 and 1959 to 1989 respectively, the new model is made in Switzerland by international manufacturers Garaventa, CWA, and Frey. Aside from wider doors and step-free access for persons with disabilities, the sixth-gen tramcar has increased its maximum capacity from 120 passengers to 210. There will also be larger windows on the tram for visitors to fully soak in the panoramic views of the Hong Kong skyline.

peak tram
Photograph: Courtesy Simon Nicol

And just to top things off, the upgrade project has also fully replaced its haulage and control systems, along with new track rails, and refurbished tram terminals. The exact launch date will be announced in due course, so keep your eyes peeled on our page for more.

