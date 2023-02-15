Hong Kong
Timeout

regent hong kong afternoon tea
Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

The best Instagrammable afternoon teas in Hong Kong

Because tea time is more than just a midday snack

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Whether we’re snacking on cheap eats or visiting some of the city’s best restaurants, the saying ‘you eat with your eyes first’ always applies no matter what. If you ask us what food that phrase applies to the most, it’s got to be afternoon tea. Complete with dainty desserts and finger sandwiches served on tea stands, these afternoon teas are definitely worthy of making it on the ‘gram. Keep reading to see the complete list of top afternoon tea sets to try right now.

Afternoon teas in Hong Kong

Aqua Luna
Photograph: Courtesy Aqua Luna

Aqua Luna

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Unlike most afternoon tea experiences, Aqualuna invites guests to feast on sweet and savoury bites onboard a junk boat. Aside from enjoying tea time classics like scones and desserts, guests can also sink their teeth into handcrafted dim sum from Dim Sum Library, such as black truffle shrimp dumplings, Wagyu beef puff with black pepper, and black garlic siu mai.
When: Daily, 3pm-4.30pm
Price: $399 per adult, $299 per child

The Butterfly Room
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

The Butterfly Room

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Step inside The Butterfly Room at Rosewood Hong Kong and be surrounded by unique art pieces as you indulge in a glamorous afternoon tea. Delight in a range of finger sandwiches, scones, tableside cakes, pastries, and chocolates, and wash it all down with a selection of teas. You can also pair your nibbles with Champagne cold brew tea and Champagne Perrier-Jouët for an additional cost, or add on portions of caviar for an extra luxurious experience.

When: Daily, 12pm-10.30pm
Price: From $1089 for two

Dalloyau
Photograph: Courtesy Dalloyau

Dalloyau

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Central

Head to Dalloyau to experience French flair with their Parisian afternoon tea. In addition to a wide range of French pastries like opéra cake, rum and kumquat canelé, and delectable macarons, Dalloyau’s tea set also serves up a scrumptious selection of savoury pastry items such as duck foie gras mille feuille and chicken à la king and leek tart.

When: Now-March 31, 3pm-6pm
Price: $268 per person

Green
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Icon

Green

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

Enjoy a fruity feast with Green’s Japanese strawberry festival afternoon tea. Begin with starters like oven-baked oysters and stuffed crab shells, before selecting between beef sirloin with mashed potatoes, pan-fried garoupa fillet, or Hokkaido scallops with linguine pasta as your entree. For the main highlight, Green’s strawberry platter invites guests to savour luscious strawberries with unique tastes and aromas from various Japanese cities. Other sweet treats in the tea set include sake konnyaku jelly cubes, tiramisu, and mochi – all of which feature Japanese strawberries.

When: Daily, 3pm-6pm
Price: Mon-Fri $418 per person, $728 for two, Sat-Sun $448 per person, $788 for two

Kerry Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Kerry Hotel

Kerry Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Hung Hom

Kerry Hotel teams up with Korean makeup brand 3CE to present a Delightful Aura afternoon tea that looks as good as it tastes. Dig into savoury bites such as egg toast with Kristal caviar, scallop tartare, as well as wagyu beef sandwich with kimchi mayonnaise. Be sure to leave room for sweet treats like strawberry tarts with vanilla cream, trio chocolate cake with Valrhona chocolate grand cru, and lychee sakura cake with coconut dacquoise. Additionally, all guests will get to take home a 3CE makeup pouch, two redemption vouchers for eye makeup services, along with an exclusive 30 percent discount on purchases of 3CE products worth $600 or more (to be redeemed at designated I.T. stores).

When: Now-March 31
Price: Mon-Fri $638, Sat-Sun $668

Regent Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

Regent Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Admire a gorgeous view of Victoria Harbour while enjoying an indulgent afternoon tea at Regent Hong Kong. Begin with a bite of their fluffy scones and signature madeleines served with clotted cream and jam, then move onto seasonal petit fours and a platter of finger sandwiches with sumptuous fillings like truffle and brie, smoked salmon, egg salad, and avocado with crab. Pair your afternoon tea with Regent’s curated tea selection, single origin coffee provided by The Coffee Academics, or opt for bellinis and Brut Duval Leroy Femme de Champagne at an additional cost.

When: Daily, 12pm-6pm
Price: $888 for two

The Murray
Photograph: Courtesy The Murray

The Murray

  • Hotels
  • Admiralty

Relax at The Murray’s Garden Lounge and treat yourself to their afternoon tea menu. Start off with savoury items such as warm mushroom quiche, Peking duck tartlet with mango chutney, lobster and shrimp charcoal bun, and more. Sweet tooths can delight in The Murray’s pastries, which include pistachio lemon curd cube, matcha red bean cake with raspberry ganache, and 64 percent dark chocolate truffle cake. Remember to leave room for desserts from their confectionery table, with options like assorted cookies, macarons, praline tea cakes, and financiers available.

When: Daily, 2.45pm-6pm
Price: $728 for two

The Peninsula Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula Hong Kong

The Peninsula Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

For an opulent tea time experience, the Grand Dame of the Far East has got what you’re searching for. The afternoon tea menu offers a selection of finger sandwiches, the hotel’s signature afternoon tea pastries, and freshly baked raisin scones served with cream and jam. The Peninsula also has a large selection of teas for diners to choose from, whether you prefer classic options like earl grey and darjeeling, or flavoured teas like cardamom and saffron or peach and ginger, you’re bound to find your perfect cuppa.

When: Daily, 2pm-6pm
Price: $488 per person, $868 for two

The Tiffany Blue Box Café
Photograph: Courtesy Tiffany Blue Box Cafe

The Tiffany Blue Box Café

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

In celebration of Tiffany & Co’s latest jewellery launch, the Tiffany Blue Box cafe launches an afternoon tea set themed around the Tiffany Lock jewellery collection. A curated selection of sweet and savoury treats are presented elegantly on a three-tier rack, including taro choux, strawberry and pistachio dacquoise, caviar lobster tart, sakura shrimp royale, and Mini Blue Box, a pastry decorated to look like the brand’s iconic gift boxes. The tea set comes with a taro oat latte, but guests can opt for a glass of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label N.V France at an additional cost of $150 per glass.

When: Now - March 31
Price: $688 per two

181 at Fortnum & Mason
Photograph: Courtesy 181 at Fortnum & Mason

181 at Fortnum & Mason

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

If anyone knows how to do proper afternoon tea, it’s got to be 181 at Fortnum & Mason. The British brand has been serving customers since the 19th century, and they’ve perfected their menu to provide the best tea time experience. Just with finger sandwiches alone, you’re spoiled with options like cucumber with nut brown butter cream cheese, egg with Fortnum’s truffle mayonnaise, smoked salmon with orange caper butter, and more. 181’s tea menu also includes classic and fruit scones served with clotted cream, strawberry preserve, and lemon curd; a curated selection of afternoon tea cakes, and a pot of Fortnum’s tea.

When: Daily, 2pm-6pm
Price: $588 per person

