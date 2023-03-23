Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Rosewood Hong Kong celebrates fourth anniversary with culinary collaborations and masterclasses

  • Restaurants
  • Rosewood Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Rosewood Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong KongRosewood Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Chaat x Mora 'Soy and Spice' four-hands menu
    Photograph: Courtesy Chaat & MoraChaat x Mora 'Soy and Spice' four-hands menu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Rosewood Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong KongRosewood Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Rosewood Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong KongRosewood Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Rosewood Hong Kong is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a series of culinary events, including masterclasses and limited-time collaborative menus with renowned guest chefs from across the globe.

Henry invites chef Timothy Hollingsworth of Otium Los Angeles to present a four-hands dinner menu ($1,880) focused on American grill and smokehouse classics. Asaya Kitchen teams up with chef Matteo Temperini of Ristorante Campo del Drago to offer a refined Tuscan and Mediterranean-inspired menu ($1,480), and The Dining Room by BluHouse dishes up Italian and French flavours with executive chef Boris Campanella of L’Ecrin in their collaborative menu ($1,880).

Other dining events include private dining room menus ($1,980) by The Legacy House and chef Peter Situ of Lingnan House; Chaat and Mora’s four-hands ‘Soy and Spice’ menu ($1,280 for lunch on March 23, $1,580 for dinner on March 22-23); an artistic afternoon tea set ($1,098) at The Butterfly Room; limited special tapas at Bayfare Social; hand-crafted pies and British classics at Holt’s Cafe; as well as Scarfes Bar from Rosewood London taking up a guest shift at Darkside.

From March 21 to 23, foodies can participate in Rosewood Artistry’s caviar ($1,880) and truffle ($880) workshops by Caviar House and Prunier and Aléna Truffle’s Mathieu Trellu respectively. Alcohol aficionados can join Domaine Bonneau du Martray’s Thibault Jacquet for a wine tasting ($2,580), Champagne Henri Giraud’s brand ambassador Julien Morin for a deep dive into the world of Champagne ($1,880), Sake Central’s Elliot Faber to explore Japan’s beloved heritage sake ($880), and The Glenlivet’s brand ambassador Hannah Melville to sample three types of whiskey ($680). There are also cocktail mixology masterclasses ($1,380) from Darkside’s bartending team and a pie-making masterclass ($1,280) from The Pie Room, Holborn Dining Room’s chef Nokx Majozi.

Visit Rosewood’s website for more details on the celebratory dining events and masterclasses.

Details

Event website:
www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/hong-kong/4th-anniversary
Address:
Rosewood Hong Kong
Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
Hongkong@rosewoodhotels.com

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!