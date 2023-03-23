Rosewood Hong Kong celebrates fourth anniversary with culinary collaborations and masterclasses

Time Out says

Rosewood Hong Kong is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a series of culinary events, including masterclasses and limited-time collaborative menus with renowned guest chefs from across the globe.



Henry invites chef Timothy Hollingsworth of Otium Los Angeles to present a four-hands dinner menu ($1,880) focused on American grill and smokehouse classics. Asaya Kitchen teams up with chef Matteo Temperini of Ristorante Campo del Drago to offer a refined Tuscan and Mediterranean-inspired menu ($1,480), and The Dining Room by BluHouse dishes up Italian and French flavours with executive chef Boris Campanella of L’Ecrin in their collaborative menu ($1,880).



Other dining events include private dining room menus ($1,980) by The Legacy House and chef Peter Situ of Lingnan House; Chaat and Mora’s four-hands ‘Soy and Spice’ menu ($1,280 for lunch on March 23, $1,580 for dinner on March 22-23); an artistic afternoon tea set ($1,098) at The Butterfly Room; limited special tapas at Bayfare Social; hand-crafted pies and British classics at Holt’s Cafe; as well as Scarfes Bar from Rosewood London taking up a guest shift at Darkside.



From March 21 to 23, foodies can participate in Rosewood Artistry’s caviar ($1,880) and truffle ($880) workshops by Caviar House and Prunier and Aléna Truffle’s Mathieu Trellu respectively. Alcohol aficionados can join Domaine Bonneau du Martray’s Thibault Jacquet for a wine tasting ($2,580), Champagne Henri Giraud’s brand ambassador Julien Morin for a deep dive into the world of Champagne ($1,880), Sake Central’s Elliot Faber to explore Japan’s beloved heritage sake ($880), and The Glenlivet’s brand ambassador Hannah Melville to sample three types of whiskey ($680). There are also cocktail mixology masterclasses ($1,380) from Darkside’s bartending team and a pie-making masterclass ($1,280) from The Pie Room, Holborn Dining Room’s chef Nokx Majozi.



Visit Rosewood’s website for more details on the celebratory dining events and masterclasses.