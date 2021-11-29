Sustainability pioneers shaking up Hong Kong's restaurant industry

Hong Kong has one of the most diverse restaurant industries in the region. From local cuisine to international flavours, the city is filled with options. But a dynamic food scene also means a variety of sustainability challenges. "The important thing is that businesses can take action with the right support," explains Food Made Good HK's CEO, Heidi Spurrell. Food Made Good HK is a sustainability consultancy supporting food service businesses and their operations. They also run the only sustainability F&B Awards in Hong Kong. Initially launched in the UK, Food Made Good Awards has been running since 2012, and previous winners include British chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Held on November 24 for its second year in Hong Kong, the award ceremony, sponsored by Henderson Land Group, recognised the industry's sustainability accomplishments during the past year. "The Food Made Good Awards shout about the best in tasty and sustainable dining in Hong Kong," Spurrell shares. "They put the spotlight on [Food Made Good] members who have been making brilliant strides in the past year, from high street to high-end restaurants, and we are promoting these and their impacts," she adds.

Read below to learn more about Hong Kong's F&B sustainability champions.

RECOMMENDED: Also, check out the best zero waste stores in Hong Kong, as well as our roundup of eco-friendly and sustainable Christmas gifts for the holiday season.