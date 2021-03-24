Where to find the best tofu fa outside of Hong Kong Island

Certain sweet Hong Kong classics are always within reach, whether its pineapple buns, Hong Kong-style French toast, milk tea, or egg tarts. But others, such as tofu fa, have increasingly become harder to find.

Tofu fa has been around for over 2,000 years and was the result of a search for an immortality elixir during the Han dynasty. While Hong Kong tofu fa is usually served with sweet syrup and brown sugar, you will find different variations around China that include tapioca, red bean and peanuts, as well as savoury ingredients such as chilli oil, garlic, and soy sauce. Southeast Asian countries have also put their own twist on it. Malaysia's version involves gula melaka (palm sugar cane syrup), or a sugar syrup infused with pandan, while the Philippines will serve its tofu pudding with tapioca and arnibal (brown sugar syrup) or strawberry syrup. Vietnam's adaptation will vary per region, with the tofu pudding being served with jasmine-infused sugar water in the North and with lychee and coconut water in the South.

While you may still be able to find the sweet beancurd pudding at certain yum cha restaurants, nothing beats an old school mom-and-pop store that has been around for decades. Whether you're looking for a refreshing reward after a hike or just a simple taste of nostalgia, here are eight of the best places outside of Hong Kong Island that will give you that warm (or cold) treat you are craving for. By Natasha Tang

