Where to find the best milk tea in Hong Kong

Everyone knows that Hong Kong-style milk tea (lai cha) is by far the most iconic beverage that represents our city. From choosing the right tea leaves and knowing how long to brew them, to how 'hard' to pour the tea while controlling the temperature – making milk tea is a work of art, and learning to do all of the above is something that takes years to master. With so many options available at an assortment of cha chaan tengs and dai pai dongs, we’re determined to track down the best ones. Here are some of our faves right here.

