Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Candour
Photograph: Courtesy Candour

Wine and dine your way across Hong Kong’s waterfront neighbourhoods

Enjoy delectable combos of wine and gourmet bites while taking in the stunning harbour view with the limited-time Wine on the Waterfront programme

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Tourism Board
Advertising

Aside from Good Morning Hong Kong and Chinese Omakase 2.0, this year’s Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival brings forth an exciting Wine on the Waterfront celebration, which features a line-up of over 150 participating restaurants across six waterfront districts and two dining hubs in Hong Kong. Diners can look forward to enjoying delicious wine, cocktails, and food pairings at the unbeatable price of $150. Ahead, we’re highlighting eight restaurants – each located in a different neighbourhood – that are whipping up special combo menus for the occasion.

Wine on the Waterfront Highlights

Grain Gastropub & Brewlab
Photograph: Courtesy Grain

Grain Gastropub & Brewlab

  • Restaurants
  • Kennedy Town

Located in the breezy seaside neighbourhood of Kennedy Town, Grain is a restaurant and craft brewery serving gastropub-style classics. With a full-fledged research and development brewing facility on-site, operated in partnership with Hong Kong’s leading craft brewer Gweilo, guests can taste-test newly developed brews before they’re released globally. Boasting spectacular views of the recently revamped waterfront promenade, Grain is now offering a tasty combo of wine and comfort bites – featuring a prawn quesadilla paired with a fruity 2019 Pinot Grigio Tenute Di Corte Giacobbe.

Read more
Candour
Photograph: Courtesy Candour

Candour

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Nestled on Central’s ever-bustling Peel Street, Candour brings the 70s hip-hop culture from the Bronx to the heart of Hong Kong’s dining and nightlife district. The bar and lounge concept offers a cocktail list that pays tribute to the influential artists and songs that have emerged from the early days of hip-hop. Inspired by old-school Bronx hip-hop, Candour’s Diva Roll On Combo comes with its highly popular shrimp roll accompanied by a Don Diva cocktail, nodding to the women in hip hop and empowering female artists.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Uncle Ming’s Whisky Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Uncle Ming’s

Uncle Ming’s Whisky Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wan Chai

Perched atop the new AKI Hong Kong – MGallery hotel on the 25th floor, Uncle Ming’s Whisky Bar offers an unbeatable view of the city’s scintillating skyline. The upscale Wan Chai whisky bar boasts over 80 labels of international whisky in its selection. Sip on Uncle Ming’s signature cocktail, Oolongtini, while savouring delicious sautéed Spanish chorizo and potato.

Read more
The Blind Pig
Photograph: Courtesy The Blind Pig

The Blind Pig

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Sai Wan Ho

If you’re looking for a place to unwind and enjoy some delicious pub grub, The Blind Pig is the place to go. Located right beside Island East’s picturesque waterfront, the fuss-free sports bar and eatery offers a welcoming space for people to hang out and watch live sports. Indulge in the Prancing Piggy tasting combo, which includes a hearty Hawaiian fish burger and the Prancing Piggy cocktail. The refreshing tipple is a blend of bourbon, lemon juice, vanilla syrup, and pineapple juice mixed together to go perfectly with the fish burger.

Read more
Advertising
Ocean Rock Seafood & Tapas
Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Rock Seafood & Tapas

Ocean Rock Seafood & Tapas

  • Restaurants
  • Stanley

Embark on a seaside getaway to Ocean Rock in Stanley. Home to some of the most loved beaches in Hong Kong, the coastal neighbourhood also boasts a slew of restaurants serving everything from Mexican bites to Spanish tapas and German pub grub. Tucked away inside the historic Murray House, a restored Victorian-era building by the Stanley Promenade, Ocean Rock offers fresh seafood and delectable tapas with front-row views of the cerulean waters. Treat yourself to a mouthwatering selection of Spanish peppers, tortillas, and meatballs, enjoyed with a Sangria in hand.

Read more
Chilli Lime
Photograph: Courtesy Chilli Lime

Chilli Lime

  • Restaurants
  • Tseung Kwan O

Influenced by Thai and Indian cuisines, Chilli Lime is a pan-Asian restaurant that offers a modern menu of vegetarian and seafood dishes. Located a stone’s throw away from Tseung Kwan O’s waterfront promenade, the family-friendly restaurant offers the prime spot to enjoy a relaxing meal after a stroll or bike ride by the bay. Grab a table at the spacious outdoor dining area to wine and dine amidst lush greenery. For an unexpected fusion dish, order the yellow curry crab meat in Gol Gappa (a traditional Indian fried puffball stuffed with potato, chickpeas, and spices) from the exclusive City Combo menu. 

Read more
Advertising
Mano
Photograph: Courtesy Mano

Mano

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Kwun Tong

Overlooking the revamped Kwun Tong waterfront, Mano offers hearty Italian comfort eats with a view. The popular quayside restaurant is one of the many new eateries that have moved into the area following the refurbishment of the promenade park. Mano offers a wide selection of handmade pizza, pasta, seafood, and meat. Indulge in the spicy nduja pizza, topped generously with the spreadable fermented pork sausage from Calabria in southern Italy, and wash everything down with a glass of Italian red wine.

Read more
Amelia
Photograph: Courtesy Amelia

Amelia

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

An acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurant in San Sebastián, Amelia made its Asian debut in Hong Kong in 2019. Occupying a sprawling 130-seater space within Tsim Sha Tsui’s Harbour City, the modern European restaurant offers front-row seats to the dazzling Victoria Harbour. Hunker down by the window or out on the al fresco patio and watch the world go by over a glass of tipple. Amelia now offers a 'Sweeter Than Bitter' dessert combo, which is named after its signature homemade Basque burnt cheesecake – a pastry that looks bitter from the outside but actually tastes sweet. The decadent dessert is paired with 2019 Ca'ed Balos Moscato D'Asti, a light and fizzy wine punctuated with sticky notes of honey, mandarin, and peaches.

From now till November 30, visit any participating restaurant to enjoy the Wine on the Waterfront wine with gourmet food tasting combos at $150 – click here to learn more. For more exciting gastronomic offerings this November, check out the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival’s official website.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!