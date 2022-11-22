Wine and dine your way across Hong Kong’s waterfront neighbourhoods

An acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurant in San Sebastián, Amelia made its Asian debut in Hong Kong in 2019. Occupying a sprawling 130-seater space within Tsim Sha Tsui’s Harbour City, the modern European restaurant offers front-row seats to the dazzling Victoria Harbour. Hunker down by the window or out on the al fresco patio and watch the world go by over a glass of tipple. Amelia now offers a 'Sweeter Than Bitter' dessert combo, which is named after its signature homemade Basque burnt cheesecake – a pastry that looks bitter from the outside but actually tastes sweet. The decadent dessert is paired with 2019 Ca'ed Balos Moscato D'Asti, a light and fizzy wine punctuated with sticky notes of honey, mandarin, and peaches.

