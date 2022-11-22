Wine and dine your way across Hong Kong’s waterfront neighbourhoods

Located in the breezy seaside neighbourhood of Kennedy Town, Grain is a restaurant and craft brewery serving gastropub-style classics. With a full-fledged research and development brewing facility on-site, operated in partnership with Hong Kong’s leading craft brewer Gweilo, guests can taste-test newly developed brews before they’re released globally. Boasting spectacular views of the recently revamped waterfront promenade, Grain is now offering a tasty combo of wine and comfort bites – featuring a prawn quesadilla paired with a fruity 2019 Pinot Grigio Tenute Di Corte Giacobbe.
Aside from Good Morning Hong Kong and Chinese Omakase 2.0, this year’s Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival brings forth an exciting Wine on the Waterfront celebration, which features a line-up of over 150 participating restaurants across six waterfront districts and two dining hubs in Hong Kong. Diners can look forward to enjoying delicious wine, cocktails, and food pairings at the unbeatable price of $150. Ahead, we’re highlighting eight restaurants – each located in a different neighbourhood – that are whipping up special combo menus for the occasion.