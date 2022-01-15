Hong Kong
Fill Full Snack
Photograph: Courtesy Fill Full Snack

Best online snack shops in Hong Kong

The cure to your munchies at home

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Have you ever stayed up late – probably binge-watching Netflix again – and suddenly felt peckish? Sure, you can always stave off your munchies by grabbing a few boring crackers, but why make your stomach suffer when you can order all your favourite nibbles online and have them delivered to your doorstep? From nostalgic local treats and Japanese sweets to healthier alternatives, we’ve put together a list of the best online snack shops in Hong Kong for you. So, all there’s left for you to do is to take your pick and get your munchies fix! By Natalie Lam

Best online snack shops in Hong Kong

Lingsik
Photograph: Courtesy Lingsik

Lingsik

Lingsik, meaning snacks in Cantonese, prides itself in being the first award-winning online snack shop in Hong Kong. Home to an unbeatable collection of over thousands of snacks, the retail giant boasts an assortment of addictive munchies featuring various brands from Hong Kong, Japan and Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and more. Lingsik even offers snack hampers to send as a gift – because who doesn’t want to receive a basket full of chocolates and crisps?

Free delivery for orders at $300 or above

Read more
Order online
Ztore
Photograph: Courtesy Ztore/Glory Bakery

Ztore

Inspired by traditional tuck shops (‘si doh’ in Cantonese) which sell groceries and snacks in neighbourhoods across the city, Ztore is basically a modern and online version of these stalwart favourites. Completed with a line-up of nostalgic childhood treats, pastries from local bakeries, as well as various popular snacks from Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, Ztore has a little something for everyone – no matter you are in need of a mid-week pick-me-up or simply craving some crisps during your Netflix session. It even stocks a range of personal care products, face masks, and hand sanitisers!

Free delivery for orders at $499 or above

Read more
Order online
Fill Full Snack
Photograph: Courtesy Fill Full Snack

Fill Full Snack

Since Hongkongers love Japanese products, it’s only right that we include Fill Full Snack, an online snack shop with an extensive selection of Japanese nibbles. Offering everything from instant ramen and savoury junk foods to sweets and jellies and even alcohol, the shop has a diverse range of products with various products and brands that you won’t be able to find in Hong Kong – perfect for those who are keen on trying new flavours.

Free delivery for orders at $250 or above

Read more
Order online
Succezz Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Succezz Hong Kong/Skinny Food co.

Succezz Hong Kong

Focused on snacks imported from Europe, Succezz is well-stocked with a variety of healthier alternatives to your usual junk food, ranging from low-sugar hazelnut chocolate sandwiches, high-fibre chips, to protein Oreos. Apart from snacks, you can also find a bundle of diet-friendly condiments that are guaranteed to be equally delicious, but will make you feel way less guilty. Can’t decide on what to have? Order its All You Can Try Limited Special Set ($388) and treat yourself a little bit of everything!

Free delivery for orders at $500 or above

Read more
Order online
Thai Choice
Photograph: Courtesy Thai Choice

Thai Choice

Thai snacks may not be the first thing that comes to mind when your midnight craving strikes, but there’s no reason why you shouldn’t give them a try. At Thai Choice, you’ll find a long list of feel-good healthy snacks from Thailand, including everything from low-sugar cookies, gluten-free chips, to veggie snacks that allow you to indulge without the guilt. The shop constantly offers special discounts and promotions too, so watch out for those!

Free delivery for orders at $400 or above (pick-up at SF stores or EF lockers only)

Read more
Order online
Life Foodie
Photograph: Courtesy Life Foodie

Life Foodie

Rounding off this delightful list is Life Foodie, one of the few online snack shops in Hong Kong that’s devoted to Taiwanese titbits. As an experienced snack retailer with brick-and-mortar locations in Causeway Bay and Mong Kok, its online store offers a variety of authentic Taiwanese treats that are sure to keep your bellies happy until the next meal. Thanks to Life Foodie, Hongkongers don’t have to travel all the way to Taiwan for its famed taro swiss rolls or deliciously addictive nougats ever again.

$45 delivery fee for all orders

Read more
Order online

Enjoy your time at home and binge watch these

