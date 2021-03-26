Hiking checklist: What to bring on a hike

Dress for the occasion, and be sure to check the weather forecast for the day. Wear dri-fit clothing on hot days, giving you as much airflow as possible to cool you down and long sports pants (yoga pants or compression leggings) to avoid minor skin abrasions for more strenuous hikes. Invest in proper footwear. Determine what to wear based on the trail. On gentle hikes over relatively smooth terrain, regular trainers with good surface contact will likely be sufficient. However, for hikes that traverse rocky, uneven ground, proper hiking shoes with adequate support and good grip will pay dividends, especially in wetter, more slippery conditions. Try looking for Five Ten shoes in Sneaker Street or order them online. Trust us; once you buy a pair, it could be the only adventure shoe you'll need. For all your outdoor gear needs, check out our roundup of the best outdoor gear shops in the city.