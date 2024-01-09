Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. everyday weekend
    Photograph: Courtesy Everyday Weekend
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. chako
    Photograph: Courtesy Chako
    PreviousNext
    /2

The best low alcohol content beverages in Hong Kong to purchase now

Sip on these bevvies without sacrificing any flavour

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Whether you’re trying to give your liver a break for Dry January or just want to have a couple drinks without waking up with a pounding hangover, non-alcoholic and low alcohol content beverages are just what you need. From sparkling teas with creative flavours to refreshing hard seltzers, we've got you covered with a range of no/low alcohol drinks that’ll scratch that itch. 

RECOMMENDED: Fuel your energy with the best healthy meal subscriptions in Hong Kong

The best no and low alcohol content drinks to buy now

Only Vodka Soda
Photograph: Courtesy Only Beverages

Only Vodka Soda

As Hong Kong’s first canned vodka soda with zero sugar and carbs, Only provides you with your tipple fixings without any of the bloating. Currently, Only’s vodka sodas come in four flavours – Tahitian lime, yuzu ginger, guava hibiscus, and mango passionfruit – and each contain only 4.5 percent alcohol content. Notably, Only collaborated with Shake Shack to create an alcoholic version of the burger chain’s signature Fifty/Fifty, a blend of lemonade and iced tea, which can be enjoyed at all Shake Shack locations across Hong Kong. 

Purchase Only’s vodka soda on their website or from Hong Kong retailers.

Neon Ciders
Photograph: Courtesy Neon Cider

Neon Ciders

Established in 2019, local cidery Neon Ciders combines the traditional British beverage with bold and exotic Asian flavours to create their ciders. This cidery has earned numerous accolades, and it was recently named as the Champion Cider of Asia for the second year in a row by Brew Asia, Asia’s annual conference and trade fair for all things brewery-related. On their website, you’ll find ciders with alcohol content ranging from 4.5 percent to 5.7 percent, with innovative flavours such as mango pomelo, pandan, or lemon tea. 

Purchase Neon Ciders’ products from Bestbev.com.

Advertising
Mindful Sparks
Photograph: Courtesy Mindful Sparks

Mindful Sparks

With an aim to elevate tea drinking culture, Mindful Sparks is a Hong Kong brewery that creates high quality craft sparkling teas. Aside from selling their products online and retailers across the city, the beverage producer has gone on to collaborate with Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred restaurants such as Ando to create limited-edition beverages. Browse through various product lines on their site, such as Prestige Classic, which consists of cold-brewed sparkling teas like cold brewed golden oolong and Earl Grey tea; or the Nen collection, which sees sparkling Japanese teas like yuzu genmaicha and houjicha. They also produce some fun seasonal tea flavours, such as ice cream houjicha, blood orange with cacao husk, and most recently, gingerbread spiced ale. 

Purchase Mindful Sparks’ sparkling tea from various online retailers or Hong Kong retailers.

Everyday Weekend
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Everyday Weekend

New Zealand-based hard seltzer Everyday Weekend is the latest drink release to land on Hong Kong’s shelves. Each vegan-friendly soda only has an alcohol content of five percent, and comes in flavours like lime & soda, mango & passionfruit, pineapple & ginger, as well as watermelon & ginger. No matter what flavour you choose, these guilt-free sodas will keep you feeling happy and hydrated.

Purchase Everyday Weekend’s sodas from thebottleshop.hk or Hong Kong retailers

Advertising
Chako
Photograph: Courtesy Chako

Chako

Canned sparkling tea cocktail brand, Chako, is the brainchild of award-winning mixologist Antonio Lai of Quinary and fellow bartender Alex Ko. Since their launch in 2022, Chako has been passionate about combining brewed teas with natural flavours and premium spirits to produce quality cocktails. Customers can enjoy four different sparkling tea flavours, which include pineapple & raspberry hojicha, mango & blood orange tieguanyin, peach & ginger oolong, and apple & elderflower white tea – all of which only have seven percent alcohol content.

Purchase Chako’s sparkling cocktail from their website or Hong Kong retailers.

Saicho
Photograph: Courtesy Saicho

Saicho

Saicho is a luxury sparkling tea label founded by Hong Kong native Natalie Chiu and her husband Charlie Smith. The couple spent two years as they painstakingly sought out the best tea varieties around the world, before landing on their current products.  Saicho offers three varieties of single origin sparkling teas – jasmine, darjeeling, and hojicha – which are cold-brewed for 24 hours to extract complex and delicate flavours. Whether you choose to include the sparkling tea in creative non-alcoholic cocktails or choose to have it simply chilled, Saicho’s sparkling teas will provide a delicate mouthfeel and beautiful aroma upon drinking.

Purchase Saicho’s sparkling teas from their website or Hong Kong retailers.

Advertising
Lyre's
Photograph: Lyre's Spirit Co/Facebook

Lyre's

Australian beverage company Lyre’s produces low alcohol spirits that look, smell, and taste as close as possible to their alcoholic counterparts. While Lyre’s products aren’t entirely alcohol free, they contain ultra-low traces of alcohol which don’t get higher than 0.5 percent. The beverage company’s product range consists of an array of non-alcoholic spirits and liqueur such as absinthe, vermouth, gin, and rum; which can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or included in cocktails. 

Purchase Lyre’s low-alcohol spirits from their website or Hong Kong retailers.

Eve Bliss
Photograph: Courtesy Eve Bliss

Eve Bliss

Feeling rough after having one too many drinks? Check out Eve Bliss, a wellness brand with products that are designed to leave you feeling rejuvenated after a long night of drinking, or just after a tough day that’s left you feeling drained. Sip on one of their functional recovery sodas – featuring turmeric as a main ingredient, along with high-quality Asian herbs, vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes – which will leave you feeling refreshed and recovered. Aside from soda, Eve Bliss’ product range also includes hangover prevention tablets made from tumeric, and a boozy version of their recovery soda. 

Purchase Eve Bliss’ products from their website

Advertising
Big JJ Seafood Hotpot Restaurant X Tea Concepts X Mezzanine Makers
Photograph: Courtesy Big JJ Seafood Hotpot restaurant

Big JJ Seafood Hotpot Restaurant X Tea Concepts X Mezzanine Makers

Popular hotpot restaurant Big JJ Seafood Hotpot Restaurant has partnered with premium tea supplier Tea Concept and local brewery Mezzanine Makers to create a canned version of their signature Earl Grey lemon tea. This sparkling beverage uses Tea Concept’s premium Victoria Earl Grey as its base, which has notes of fruits and bergamot oil, and combines it with sparkling water, fresh honey, and lime juice to produce a beverage that’s lightly sweet, tangy, and refreshing.

Purchase Big JJ’s sparkling Earl Grey lemon tea from Tea Concepts’ website and at city’super locations across Hong Kong.

Stay fabulous and fit

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.