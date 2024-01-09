The best low alcohol content beverages in Hong Kong to purchase now

As Hong Kong’s first canned vodka soda with zero sugar and carbs, Only provides you with your tipple fixings without any of the bloating. Currently, Only’s vodka sodas come in four flavours – Tahitian lime, yuzu ginger, guava hibiscus, and mango passionfruit – and each contain only 4.5 percent alcohol content. Notably, Only collaborated with Shake Shack to create an alcoholic version of the burger chain’s signature Fifty/Fifty, a blend of lemonade and iced tea, which can be enjoyed at all Shake Shack locations across Hong Kong.

Purchase Only’s vodka soda on their website or from Hong Kong retailers.