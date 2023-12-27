Drink trends you'll see in Hong Kong in 2024

1. Love local
The pandemic led to supply chain disruptions, prompting a shift towards locally available goods. This bolstered investment in local communities and support for local producers and venues. Whether it’s supporting local producers, highlighting Hong Kong’s heritage, or spotlighting locally sourced ingredients, this newfound emphasis on ‘loving local’ is expected to persist in the coming year. Bars like Argo, Darkside, and Mostly Harmless showcase menus focusing on locally sourced ingredients. Mostly Harmless, winner of the inaugural Bar of Tomorrow Award in Hong Kong, utilises produce from a certified organic local farm and has even begun growing some of its own produce by providing advanced payments to local farms, ensuring their financial security.
Chinese spirits at Kinsman I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
“Heroing local spirits and Asian distillers has also become more prominent in Hong Kong,” explains David Sit, group CEO of Singular Concepts (proprietor of The Daily Tot, Barkada, Yurakucho, The Trilogy, and more). One of Singular Concepts’ promising openings is Kinsman. This new Cantonese bar concept pays homage to Hong Kong’s rich heritage and traditions by showcasing the best of Cantonese and Chinese spirits, such as Yuk Bing Siu and baijiu. The bar celebrates local flavours and incorporates locally sourced ingredients into its crafted cocktails.