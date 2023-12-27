Drink trends you'll see in Hong Kong in 2024

Sustainable and ethical practices have shifted from a niche concern to a mainstream expectation across industries, driven by growing consumer awareness of environmental and social impacts.

According to Cecilia Wong, the focus on sustainability will continue in 2024. “This can be seen in the wine industry, with a focus on organic, biodynamic, or sustainable farming, as well as in the culinary industry, where initiatives like the Michelin Green Star and the use of organic or sustainable ingredients are gaining momentum,” states Cecilia. “Distilleries are also making efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and be more eco-friendly. Additionally, bars around the world are increasingly focused on sustainability, with Penicillin in Hong Kong serving as a representative of a sustainable bar,” she adds.

John Ng notes that Hong Kong bars demonstrate sustainability by using ingredients to the fullest, creating their own liqueurs and spirits from daily waste. This approach not only promotes ongoing creativity in the bar and beverage world but also encourages mindful use of available resources.

Cocktails at Mostly Harmless I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

“At Pernod Ricard, sustainability will always play a vital role in everything we do,” states Tony Atayde. The global initiative ‘The Bar World of Tomorrow’ aims to provide tools, training, and insights to bartenders worldwide, encouraging sustainable practices that contribute to carbon-neutral operations. “All of us, as stakeholders in the beverage industry, have distinct priorities within our sustainability agendas that can bring us together to ensure that these practices are no longer novel efforts but industry standards toward a cleaner and greener industry overall,” he adds.