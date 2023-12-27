Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy ArgoDeathless Old Fashioned

Drink trends you'll see in Hong Kong in 2024

Hong Kong’s industry experts predict bar and beverage trends that will go mainstream in the coming year.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
This year, we finally had tourists checking out Hong Kong’s awesome bar scene. We even hosted Asia’s 50 Best Bars for the first time, where Coa nailed the top spot for the third year in a row, and we had bartenders from all over coming to mix things up. As we wrap up the year, we’re all wondering: what’s next? To gain insights into the future of drinking culture in Hong Kong, we interviewed various bartenders and industry experts who shared their predictions for the drinking trends that will reign supreme in Hong Kong in 2024. 

Check out what Hong Kong's dining scene will look like in 2024

2024 Drink trends in Hong Kong

Love local
Kinsman's Kowloon Dairy I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

1. Love local

The pandemic led to supply chain disruptions, prompting a shift towards locally available goods. This bolstered investment in local communities and support for local producers and venues. Whether it’s supporting local producers, highlighting Hong Kong’s heritage, or spotlighting locally sourced ingredients, this newfound emphasis on ‘loving local’ is expected to persist in the coming year. Bars like Argo, Darkside, and Mostly Harmless showcase menus focusing on locally sourced ingredients. Mostly Harmless, winner of the inaugural Bar of Tomorrow Award in Hong Kong, utilises produce from a certified organic local farm and has even begun growing some of its own produce by providing advanced payments to local farms, ensuring their financial security. 

Chinese spirits at Kinsman I  Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

“Heroing local spirits and Asian distillers has also become more prominent in Hong Kong,” explains David Sit, group CEO of Singular Concepts (proprietor of  The Daily Tot, Barkada, Yurakucho, The Trilogy, and more). One of Singular Concepts’ promising openings is Kinsman. This new Cantonese bar concept pays homage to Hong Kong’s rich heritage and traditions by showcasing the best of Cantonese and Chinese spirits, such as Yuk Bing Siu and baijiu. The bar celebrates local flavours and incorporates locally sourced ingredients into its crafted cocktails.

More focus on sustainability 
Penicillin I Photograph: Kevin Mak

2. More focus on sustainability 

Sustainable and ethical practices have shifted from a niche concern to a mainstream expectation across industries, driven by growing consumer awareness of environmental and social impacts.

According to Cecilia Wong, the focus on sustainability will continue in 2024. “This can be seen in the wine industry, with a focus on organic, biodynamic, or sustainable farming, as well as in the culinary industry, where initiatives like the Michelin Green Star and the use of organic or sustainable ingredients are gaining momentum,” states Cecilia. “Distilleries are also making efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and be more eco-friendly. Additionally, bars around the world are increasingly focused on sustainability, with Penicillin in Hong Kong serving as a representative of a sustainable bar,” she adds.  

John Ng notes that Hong Kong bars demonstrate sustainability by using ingredients to the fullest, creating their own liqueurs and spirits from daily waste. This approach not only promotes ongoing creativity in the bar and beverage world but also encourages mindful use of available resources. 

Cocktails at Mostly Harmless I  Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

“At Pernod Ricard, sustainability will always play a vital role in everything we do,” states Tony Atayde. The global initiative ‘The Bar World of Tomorrow’ aims to provide tools, training, and insights to bartenders worldwide, encouraging sustainable practices that contribute to carbon-neutral operations. “All of us, as stakeholders in the beverage industry, have distinct priorities within our sustainability agendas that can bring us together to ensure that these practices are no longer novel efforts but industry standards toward a cleaner and greener industry overall,” he adds. 

Simplicity is key
Bar Leone's Yuzu Bianco I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

3. Simplicity is key

“Simplicity and a focus on ingredients, along with complexity and ease of preparation during busy hours while maintaining consistency, are bringing bars back to their roots,” shares Devender Sehgal, beverage manager at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong. Consumers are no longer interested in elaborate and Instagrammable cocktails, and younger generations are more inclined to enjoy casual neighbourhood joints while reserving high-end conceptual hotel bars for special occasions. 

Neighbourhood bars like Coa and Bar Leone continue to attract guests due to their no-fuss, casual approach that primarily highlights quality spirits and ingredients. “Generally, there’s a pursuit of comfort and curated, fun yet affordable experiences,” shares Lorenzo Antinori, owner of Bar Leone. “This is a consequence of the changing spending habits following the pandemic and the ongoing recession. Everyone is certainly more mindful about how they spend money.” 

Bar Leone I  Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

“I’ve definitely seen and heard guests just wanting a good drink and maybe a bite to eat,” shares Mostly Harmless owner Ezra Star. “Guests have a greater knowledge of what they want and a better understanding of spirits in general. I’ve also observed that many guests simply want good drinks without the pretence of discussing a concept every time they order,” she adds. According to Argo’s beverage manager Federico Balzarini, “Businesses are seeing that small bars and small menus are becoming a very successful combination, and many bar operators can already see the effectiveness through guest experience and business benefits.” 

Revival of classics 
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

4. Revival of classics 

“There is an increasing return of classic cocktails to the market,” explains John Ng, academy chair for The World’s 50 Best Bars, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau. “After years of enjoying fancy, creative drinks, customers are turning back to classics,” he adds.

Bartenders are reimagining vintage libations with contemporary flair, striking a harmonious balance between nostalgia and inventiveness. Prohibition-era-inspired cocktail bars are a dime a dozen in Hong Kong, and we’ve seen a lot more opening in recent months, focusing on classic cocktails. This includes the comeback of 001, the conversion of Clarence’s wine bar into a cocktail bar called La Suite, and the opening of Agung Prabowo’s new bar, Lockdown

For Singular Concepts, David Sit explains that bars are refocusing on the fundamentals of creating great cocktails and that it will be a priority for many of their bars, including Ella, a soon-to-open New Orleans jazz speakeasy-style bar inspired by American singer Ella Fitzgerald.  

Umami bombs
Photograph: Courtesy P Lounge

5. Umami bombs

In recent years, many Hong Kong bars started to incorporate savoury and umami ingredients into their drink menus. The opening of The Savory Project, its success, and its influence in the current bar scene prove that this trend is here to stay. Expect more ingredients such as meat, mushrooms, seaweed, and other food-driven elements in your drinks. 

Aside from The Savoury Project, you can enjoy umami concoctions at newly opened bars like Kinsman, and Lai Sun Dining’s new venue, P Lounge by Plaisance on Duddell Street, offering an entire cocktail menu focused on ingredients inspired by the seven seas of the world. Their drinks highlight ingredients such as mushrooms, cabbage and dill, smoked herring, and more.

Low and NoLo 
The Savory Project's Garden to Glass I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

6. Low and NoLo 

The pandemic has spurred a shift in many consumer behaviours, with a heightened emphasis on well-being and the environment, leading to the younger generation and emerging consumer market becoming more ‘sober curious’ and mindful about their drinking habits. “Categories such as ready-to-drink options, low/no alcohol brands, which have seen great momentum in other parts of the world, and new experiences in the on-trade will draw consumers back to bars and clubs,” shares Tony Atayde, marketing director of Pernod Ricard Hong Kong/Macau. 

“I can see that many local bars are adapting to the ‘NoLo’ market by either turning existing cocktails on the menu into non-alcoholic versions or creating more interesting mocktail options,” states Cecilia Wong, TV host and wine and spirits critic. Bars like The Savory Project and restaurants with excellent wine pairings, such as Noi and Roganic, are also offering non-alcoholic options to ensure that all guests can enjoy a great drinking experience.

Experiential marketing
Photograph: Courtesy Perrier-Jouët

7. Experiential marketing

Consumers are always thirsty for engagement, and as we’ve seen in the past months, more and more brands are building their customer relationships through experiential marketing, especially for Gen Z and millennial consumers. We’ve seen pop-ups and international guest bar shifts from brands like The Macallan, immersive installations from Perrier-Jouët, and Monkey 47, turning The Shady Acres into a giant gingerhaus. Brands are more out there, creating memorable and hands-on experiences for consumers.  

“The Gen Z and millennial consumers are both the tastemakers of today and the thought leaders of tomorrow,” shares Tony Atayde. “Trends are moving at warp speed due to their digital savvy and communication power, so at Pernod Ricard, we must adapt our communication, product innovation, and experience creation agendas to capture their attention and create product evangelists within these key communities,” he concludes.  

What should take a backseat in 2024?

Photograph: Courtesy Henrik Hui for Cathay

When it comes to trends, we’re always eager to see what’s coming up next, but there are definitely some that we’d rather not stick around.

I think the trend of pretentious bars needs to be left in the dust, and we should just focus on enjoying ourselves in a bar and having a good drink,” enthuses Ezra Star. “The photos are great, but it’s time to start appreciating bars for what they are meant for – a third place to spend time with your friends and enjoy the community.”

We should definitely leave behind having too much of everything. We should avoid overwhelming our customers and consumers with an abundance of complex trends, and instead, focus on a more straightforward and simple approach,” shares Simone Rossi, director of bars at Rosewood Hong Kong.  

I believe we’ve nearly hit a saturation point with the ubiquitous guest bartender appearances. The charm of these events is waning fast,” shares Jay Khan, owner of Coa. “Instead of hosting random guest shifts, I’d like to see more thoughtful ideas behind these pop-ups,” he adds. Lorenzo Antinori agrees, “Let’s put a pause on local guest shifts or guest shifts in general. They don’t bring much to the table, and most guests and consumers aren’t interested. It’s time for spirits brands and bar owners to have a conversation about creating more meaningful activities that align with the marketing budgets set at the beginning of the year.”

“If I had to choose, I’d say the bottled cocktails that local bars created during the Covid period to support their business,” says Cecilia Wong. “Now that things are back to normal, let’s say bye bye to bottled cocktails!”

Keep on your radar

Photograph: Courtesy Mostly Harmless

Basehall’s hidden bar Artifact will be launching its third age spirits menu. Call Me Al will continue to expand and contribute more to the neighbourhood, while Mostly Harmless has recently opened its downstairs expansion, offering food and good times.

Coa is relocating its Shanghai branch to a much bigger venue in 2024. 

For Singular Concepts, Ella is opening the final chapter of The Trilogy, which focuses on a New Orleans classic cocktail bar set to be launched before the end of January. Additionally, Kinsman will introduce a full bar programme in January. According to David Sit, there are a couple more ideas on which they are still brainstorming at Singular Concepts - further details will be revealed in due course.

The proprietors of the hidden bar, The Wise King, have recently launched a new menu and are planning to open a new bar by midyear. 

Martell is set to open a pop-up at the Pedder Building in Central from January 15 to February 3, with a focus on capturing the hearts of Gen Z and Millennial consumers through a complete experience, aiming to revolutionise their perception of Cognac.  

