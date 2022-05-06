The best niche perfume stores in Hong Kong

Stepping into Officine Universelle Buly's Wyndham Street store is like walking into 19th century Paris. The apothecary's vintage aesthetic features a high ceiling, tiled floors, and lines of cabinets displaying aromatic creams, clays, oils, combs, and perfumes. Here you can choose from an array of beauty and body care products – created and bottled in France – and at the same time sniff the world's first water-based fragrance-Eau Triple, a style of perfume invented by the brand. The shop offers twelve intoxicating scents for you to collect (price starts at $1,450). Take a whiff of the sultry citrus-patchouli scents of Ingres' The Valpinçon Bather ($1,650) or the refreshing mint and bergamot notes of Gainsborough's Conversation in a Park ($1,650). The store packages each perfume with handwritten calligraphy labels, making it an ideal gift if you're buying it for someone special.
Fragrance adds to a person's character and usually leaves a long-lasting impression. If you're looking for something unique and much different from what everyone else is wearing, shift your attention from designer scents and start venturing into niche fragrances. What are 'niche perfumes'? They're not your run-of-the-mill bottled perfumes you can easily pick up from a department store; these fragrances usually come from boutique artisanal perfume studios whose production is on a much smaller scale, is much better quality, costs a little bit more, and offers scents that you might not get anywhere else.
Elevate your scents from day to night and stand out from the crowd with the help of these niche perfume shops in Hong Kong.
