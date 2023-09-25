6 places in Hong Kong with really weird names

Ham Lun Kok (D*ck Sucking Cape) 含倫角
Don’t shoot the messenger, we’re just telling it like it is! Located in Sai Kung on the far northern end of Sharp Island, it boggles the mind that somebody thought it was a nice idea to name a place after the act of fellatio. According to the book An Exploration of Hong Kong Place Names by Yiu Gau-choi, the character 倫 (lun2) was chosen to euphemistically make the original character of 撚 (lan2; a coarse slang term for d*ck) more, ahem, palatable. Even so, more delicate sensibilities obviously prevailed, and Ham Lun Kok was eventually renamed Yau Lung Kok, or Swimming Dragon Cape.