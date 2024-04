Whether you’re a local Hongkonger or a newly arrived expat, having a few useful Cantonese phrases in your back pocket can make your life a whole lot easier. Especially if you’re eating out at a cha chaan teng or local restaurant, there are some essential, time-saving phrases you need to know to get the attention of the lo baan (owner) – think of them as your building blocks to communicating efficiently and a way to avoid getting yelled at by waiters. Practice makes perfect so don’t be afraid to say these out loud at your local diner. Here are a few essential phrases to get you started.

RECOMMENDED: Want to keep with the kids? These are the Cantonese slangs you need to know right now.