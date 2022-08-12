Located in one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong, Tai Ping Shan is one of the earliest Chinese settlements in the city that was unfortunately hit by bubonic plague in the late 19th century. While some of the historical landmarks and temples still remain in the area, the street grew into a laid-back, alternative culture haven fueled by caffeine, art, and a small community of independent shop owners. During the past years, we’ve seen most of its neighbourhood art galleries and boutiques leave the spot for other locations in the city, but those spaces are now filled up by shiny new storefronts that bring new energy to the street. It’s the perfect place to wander during the weekend, stroll around temples, sip a hot cuppa, and browse quirky shops that reflect the street’s unique character.

Keep reading to discover the best restaurants, cafes, shops and things to do in this cool bohemian enclave.

Jump to a section:

EAT / DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO

What's Tai Ping Shan known for?

Aside from its historical temples, it’s popular for its array of independent cafes and boutiques.

Why do the locals love it?

It’s got an almost palpable laid back atmosphere with a fascinating mishmash of old and new.

How do I get to Tai Ping Shan?

It’s a walking distance from Sheung Wan MTR Station. Hop off the A2 exit at Wing Lok Street, and take the right side heading to Morrison Street. Once you reach the traffic light, head to the small alleys, which will lead you past the antique shops on Tung Street, just continue walking from here. At the end of the street, you’ll see a short staircase that will lead you to Tai Ping Shan Street.

Map of Tai Ping Shan

If you only do one thing

Grab a seat in one of the cafes where you can while away time, people watch, and enjoy a hot cuppa.

