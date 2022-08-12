Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. Tai Ping Shan
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Tai Ping Shan
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /2

Tai Ping Shan: Ultimate Guide

Explore this cool historical street in Sheung Wan dotted with old and new eateries, trendy cafes, and independent shops

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

Located in one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong, Tai Ping Shan is one of the earliest Chinese settlements in the city that was unfortunately hit by bubonic plague in the late 19th century. While some of the historical landmarks and temples still remain in the area, the street grew into a laid-back, alternative culture haven fueled by caffeine, art, and a small community of independent shop owners. During the past years, we’ve seen most of its neighbourhood art galleries and boutiques leave the spot for other locations in the city, but those spaces are now filled up by shiny new storefronts that bring new energy to the street. It’s the perfect place to wander during the weekend, stroll around temples, sip a hot cuppa, and browse quirky shops that reflect the street’s unique character.  

Keep reading to discover the best restaurants, cafes, shops and things to do in this cool bohemian enclave. 

Jump to a section:

EAT / DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO 

What's Tai Ping Shan known for?
Aside from its historical temples, it’s popular for its array of independent cafes and boutiques. 

Why do the locals love it?
It’s got an almost palpable laid back atmosphere with a fascinating mishmash of old and new. 

How do I get to Tai Ping Shan? 
It’s a walking distance from Sheung Wan MTR Station. Hop off the A2 exit at Wing Lok Street, and take the right side heading to Morrison Street. Once you reach the traffic light, head to the small alleys, which will lead you past the antique shops on Tung Street, just continue walking from here. At the end of the street, you’ll see a short staircase that will lead you to Tai Ping Shan Street.  

Map of Tai Ping Shan

If you only do one thing 
Grab a seat in one of the cafes where you can while away time, people watch, and enjoy a hot cuppa.

↑ Back to top

Where to eat
Photograph: TA

Where to eat

For open-air, no-frills dining, head to Yuk Kin Fast Food, a long-standing eatery on Tai Ping Shan Street offering Cantonese fares like fried rice, sliced beef, chicken, shrimp and egg with rice that sells for $46 to $66 a plate. 

Embla I Photograph: TA

Embla is one of the latest and most exciting dining additions in the neighbourhood. Helmed by executive chef Jim Löfdahl, the restaurant serves a contemporary Nordic fine dining experience with a seasonally-driven menu and an excellent wine programme. 

Located opposite Embla is the Italian restaurant Crit Room which is a perfect venue for intimate dates. The restaurant offers a menu of classic Italian favourites like risotto, pasta, and seafood dishes, including panna cotta and gelato for desserts.  

↑ Back to top

Where to drink 
Indigo Coffee I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Where to drink 

Tai Ping Shan is littered with coffee shops that attract cafe habitues daily. Almost all of them are dog-friendly, so you can bring your pup while you enjoy a cuppa. If you're lucky, you'll even spot the popular pack of Shiba Inus, WE5-Shibaland's Mochi, Toro, Mini, Yakult, and Yobi hanging out in one of the cafes.  

Shiba Inus Mochi, Toro, Mini, Yakult, and Yobi I Photograph: TA

Grab a seat near the French windows of Hö-ah and savour freshly brewed coffee and artisanal teas with toasts, pastries, and desserts. Just across the street, Indigo Coffee is great for whiling away slow afternoons with your pooch. This pet-friendly spot serves bagel sandwiches with customisable fillings and various hot and cold coffees and teas, including their signature iced tiramisu latte and iced earl grey tea jelly latte. Beyond serving coffee, Stain+ sells cold brewed teas, candles, and coffee-making wares. They also hold coffee tastings and workshops and regularly partner with local artists for fun activities and exhibitions which usually turn their exterior walls into Instagrammable mural art. 

Stain+ I Photograph: TA

For lactose-free drinks and treats, head to the newly opened cafe Soul Fresh. They serve coffee and tea with oat milk and offer weekly specials of dairy-free chiffon cakes, including their signature fluffy pandan cake.  

If beer is what you're after, bar-slash-bottle shop Craftissimo is the best place to be. Their fridge stocks imports and local releases of IPAs, stouts, sours, wheat beers, ciders, and alcoholic ginger beers.

Mixo I Photograph: TA

If you're hankering for something boozier, drop by at Mixo, a cafe and a yakitori bar, during happy hour. From 3pm to 10pm, cocktails on offer, including Aperol spritz, gimlet, Tom Collins, Martini, and G&T, are priced at $68 a glass.     

↑ Back to top

Advertising
Where to shop
La Guinguette I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Where to shop

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Sbakery by Mama Soo's new flagship takeout shop in Tai Ping Shan. They offer classic baked New York cheesecakes sold by the slice. But if you're buying for an occasion, pre-order whole cakes online and pick them up at the store.  

Sbakery by Mama Soo I Photograph: TA

For French artisan products, La Guinguette stocks farmhouse cheeses, cold cuts, artisan grocery products, beers and ciders and boutique wines from France that you won't easily find elsewhere.

Cycling enthusiasts can check out Rapha Hong Kong’s clubhouse and café, where you can drink freshly brewed coffee while shopping for cycling apparel and gear. The shop also hosts regular events, including workshops, live race screenings, and weekly rides open to both regular riders and one-off visitors.  

Mount Zero is a hidden gem for bibliophiles. This small shop supplies an eclectic, hand-picked range of beautiful books from a variety of sources available in Taiwanese and English titles. Their second floor space provides ample seating where you can sit and read books all afternoon. 

Mount Zero I Photograph: TA

Nelles Gemmes is an eye-catching crystal shop on the quiet corner of Tung Street and Tai Ping Shan. Here, crystal collectors can buy all kinds of healing stones and crystals like quartz, amethyst, citrine, pyrite, amazonite, and more, in various shapes and sizes.  

For cool street style apparel, check out Juice The Box and browse through an array of tees, shorts, and numerous accessories like hats and card holders, as well as pop art items and table wares.  

↑ Back to top

Things to do and places to see
Yuan Yuan Tang I Photograph: TA

Things to do and places to see

Explore the historical grounds and visit the old temples in the area. If you’re looking for a place to get your prayers answered, including finding your true love, head to Pak Sing Ancestral Hall and pray to the Chinese Gods. 

Pak Sing Ancestral Hall I Photograph: TA

Brew and taste tea like a master at tea specialist Yuan Yuan Tang. The shop specialises in aged Pu'er tea and sells ceramics and tea-making accessories. Book their tea workshops - available for two to 10 people – and learn about the art of brewing and drinking tea. 

Yuan Yuan Tang I Photograph: TA

There are a lot of Instagrammable places in Tai Ping Shan, so if you're looking for an artsy background for your Reels and posts, you'll be spoilt for choice. From quirky storefronts to colourful murals, you'll find photogenic gems on every corner. For a dose of art, you can check out the private gallery Artyze, located beside the temples in the area. The gallery showcases various artworks from talented and up-and-coming contemporary artists. 

Artyze I Photograph: TA

Ceramic lovers can check out Sean Gallery, an art gallery and a ceramic studio. The gallery hosts solo, group shows and collaborative projects featuring work from emerging and established artists from around the world. Those who want to learn the basic skills of creating beautiful ceramics can join intimate ceramic workshops on the second floor. 

Get your creative juices flowing at Chillax Place, an art jamming space for both adults and kids. The relaxing space holds regular free-flow art jams (priced at $300/person for 3.5 hours), including outdoor sessions during cooler seasons. 

Chillax Place I Photograph: TA

Occasionally, the tight-knit community of Tai Ping Shan participates in street-wide activities, including its recently opened art exhibition, Discovery Art in Tai Ping Shan Street, organised by metaverse art platform TCE Hub. For the whole month of August, select shops in the area will showcase works of local artists from photography, digital art, illustrations, graffiti, and glass arts. Patrons can check out the artworks displayed in the venues and get a chance to redeem gifts, discount coupons, and even win unique collectors’ edition NFTs. 

Declutter your mind and relax in the meditation space of Samadhi Training Centre for the Soul on Tai Ping Shan Street. The studio welcomes anyone who wants to meditate any time for free during their open hours. For group or private training classes, you can book crystal sound healing, craniosacral therapy, divine healing, and a unique yoga class designed for both body and soul.

↑ Back to top

Other neighbourhood guides

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.