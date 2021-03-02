Where to drink in Hong Kong this March

Rum bar The Daily Tot launches its new cocktail menu called Rum Journey, featuring Caribbean ingredients locally-sourced in Hong Kong. Created by the Daily Tot team led by beverage manager Gerry Olino, The Daily Tot's new cocktail menu features 14 signature rum cocktails and a niche collection of rums sourced from Caribbean distilleries. You'll find classics with twists like their riff on Dark N' Stormy called the Bermuda Triangle made with rum, homemade kumquat liqueur, and Angostura foam and Champagne acid ($110), the sour PB & G made with fresh guava juice, sous-vide pineapple rum with basil, verbena and herb liqueur Petite Verveine, yuzu cordial, and egg white ($120), the fizzy Mamacita made with Takamaka coconut liqueur, Italian red bitter Aperitivo Cappelletti, Prosecco, coconut water served in coconut shell ($100). The bar also updated their non-rum cocktails and added new Australian and Italian wines and draft beers to the new menu.

If you're celebrating Women's Month, get your gal pals together and join The Daily Tot's quiz night ($500 per person for a team of two; $450 per person for a team of four) on March 14. From 3.30 to 6pm, join the fun and win some exciting prizes while enjoying the afternoon free-flow and some bar bites. It's not only a celebration for women but it's also a drink-for-a-cause event as a portion of the proceeds will go towards ImpactHK.