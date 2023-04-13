Hong Kong
Little Cove
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Best cafes and coffee shops in Kennedy Town

Discover your new favourite coffee spot in this district

Cherry Chan
Written by
With endless great eateries and things to do in the area, Kennedy Town is one of the trendiest neighbourhoods in Hong Kong. Much like the food scene here, there are also plenty of cafes that are worth checking out. Whether you need to grab a quick coffee while on the go, or somewhere to spend a quiet afternoon sipping on your brews, here are some of our favourite places to go in the area. 

RECOMMENDED: Walk a short distance and fuel up with more caffeine at the best cafes and coffee shops in Sai Ying Pun.

The best cafes and coffee shops in Kennedy Town

Winstons Coffee
Photograph: Facebook/Winstons Coffee

Winstons Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Kennedy Town

Winstons Coffee is a friendly Aussie-style joint that’s easily recognised by their retro cinema sign and all-black exterior. Here, you can dig into hearty breakfast items like sourdough toasties and rolls, as well as a rotating selection of pastries and sweets. If you’d like something other than coffee to drink, Winstons’ menu also offers a selection of classic and signature cocktails that are sure to hit the spot.

Read more
Waffling Beans
Photograph: Facebook/Waffling Beans

Waffling Beans

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Kennedy Town

Tucked between several car repair shops is Waffling Beans, a cosy little cafe bistro. As the name suggests, coffee and waffles are their in-house specialty. More specifically, the cafe prides itself on Liege waffles, which originate from Belgium and are rich and doughy. Aside from offering stacks of sweet waffles as dessert items, Waffling Beans also uses waffles in savoury dishes like waffle burgers or sandwiches.

 

Read more
Order delivery
% Arabica
Photograph: Ann Chiu

% Arabica

  • Restaurants
  • Kennedy Town

Donning % Arabica's signature minimalist aesthetics with sleek, all-white interiors, this particular location by the Kennedy Town Praya comes with a banging sea view. Aside from their signature espresso drinks, % Arabica also does a mean Spanish latte and matcha latte. Grab a seat on their outdoor ledge to people watch, or head inside the cafe to admire the incredible harbourside view.

Read more
Little Cove Espresso
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Little Cove Espresso

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Kennedy Town

Little Cove Espresso in Kennedy Town features a spacious venue that comes with plenty of seating areas and large French windows looking out to the Kennedy Town Praya, making it a comfy environment for you to unwind and sip coffee. The menu spans from breakfast pastries and bowls to brunch classics and baked goods – so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Read more
Small Good
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Small Good

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Kennedy Town

Located on Belcher's Street in Kennedy Town, Small Good is an intimate coffee shop offering ethically traded specialty coffee from Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, and Ethiopia. Along with quality brews, the shop provides delectable baked treats that are worth the calories. Must-tries include cheesecakes, fluffy madeleines, and their signature moonelés – canelés that are crusty, caramelised on the outside and rich and moist on the inside, filled with salted egg yolk – available as snacks in the shop or frozen packs that you can take home. 

Read more
Creo by Brentwood (Kennedy Town)
Photograph: Courtesy Creo by Brentwood

Creo by Brentwood (Kennedy Town)

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Kennedy Town

After the opening of their Kowloon Bay branch, Creo by Brentwood has also opened a new location in Kennedy Town with a water theme, featuring a mural created by local artist Zoie Lam, AKA Zlism. The mural portrays the neighbourhood in whimsical shades of blue, green, and yellow, featuring elements of Kennedy Town such as Sai Wan Estate, trams, and the harbour. For coffee, Creo highlights artisanal local retailers and roasters, along with a house blend and seasonal single origin hand dripped coffee that changes every month. 

Read more
Tgif
Photograph: Facebook/tgif

Tgif

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Shek Tong Tsui

With large windows looking out towards the Kennedy Town Swimming Pool, Tgif is a sleek cafe located in Shek Tong Tsui that serves entrees, light snacks, baked goods, as well as coffee and tea. Aside from being a relaxing spot to sip on coffee, Tgif also frequently holds events like live music performances, movie nights, flower arrangement workshops, and more.

Read more
Blend & Grind
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Blend & Grind

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Kennedy Town

Head to Blend & Grind's location in Kennedy Town to enjoy your coffees in their industrial-style venue, or bring your four-legged friends and people-watch in their outdoor dining area. This cafe's healthy menu includes daily brunch items like acai bowls, fresh bagels,  and grilled chicken salad with mozzarella cheese. Accompany your meal with a selection of teas, smoothies, juices and infusions – or leave room for Blend & Grind in-house blended coffees and signature cocktails. 

Read more
Wheat and Wood
Photograph: Facebook/Wheat and Wood

Wheat and Wood

  • Things to do
  • Kennedy Town

Despite its' inconspicuous location, board game cafe Wheat and Wood is a great hangout spot to play a large selection of board and card games with friends. If you're feeling peckish, Wheat and Wood's menu offers snacks like open-faced sandwiches, mini pizzas, or cheesecake slices. Additionally, you can order drinks like coffees and specialty teas, or opt for some boozy bevs such as beer, cider, and cocktails.

Read more

Find more cafes in nearby neighbourhoods

