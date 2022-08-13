Dining, art, coffee, and shopping – Sheung Wan has a little of everything, and these are the best things to check out in the area.

Once, Sheung Wan was lined with shops stocked with Asian antiques, temples, and hole-in-the-wall eateries. Though some of this remains, these days, you're more likely to find Melbourne-style cafes, chic neighbourhood restaurants, design-forward shops, and more. This unique blend of tradition and modernity gives Sheung Wan its charm.

Jump to a section:

EAT / DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO / STAY

What's Sheung Wan known for?

A mash-up of old and new. This is the only place in Hong Kong where you'll find traditional coffin stores, historic temples, and dried seafood stalls next to contemporary art galleries, chic boutiques, and gourmet restaurants.

Why do the locals love it?

How many reasons do you need? There's the easy proximity to Central and multiple transport options. The juxtaposition of old Hong Kong and its modern trappings. And that's before you get to the smorgasbord of drinking and dining options.

How do I get to Sheung Wan?

Transport options abound for Sheung Wan. There's an MTR stop with numerous exits and a multitude of buses that ply their routes along Queen's Road West and Des Voeux Road West. Trams run through the area, too – most West-bound routes will terminate at Western Market or carry on through to Kennedy Town.

Map of Sheung Wan

If you only do one thing

Grab an al fresco perch at one of the many cafes and watch the world go by.

