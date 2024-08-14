Hospitality group Singular Concepts is honouring its second anniversary by partnering with Campari Hong Kong to launch ‘Singular City Drink: A Sip Around The World with Campari’, a month-long opportunity for cocktails lovers to celebrate Negroni Week throughout September. Imbibers will have the chance to sip on crafted Negronis from venues like Ella, Tell Camellia, Barcode, Kinsman, The Daily Tot, Yurakucho, and Barkada from September 1 to 30 with ​​Singular Concepts’ limited edition cocktail passport.

Customers can choose between two cocktail passport options – the Negroni Explorer ($500), which allows you to enjoy five Negronis from the participating venues, or the Negroni Voyage ($630) to savour seven Negronis instead. Both options will provide customers with a welcome Campari drink at The Daily Tot upon redeeming their passport, limited-edition Campari and Singular Concepts goodies, and a complimentary drink at Wav Rooftop after completing their passport.



Aside from celebrating their anniversary, the hospitality group will donate $10 towards UNICEF Hong Kong for each cocktail passport purchased online and each Negroni sold at the participating venues during September. Purchase your cocktail passports on Singular Concepts’ website before sales close on August 31.