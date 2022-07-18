The best outdoor water sports in Hong Kong

Taking standup paddleboarding (or SUP) to a whole new level, Blue Sky Sports Club offers monster standup paddleboarding where up to 10 people can get on the same board. Monster SUP is a great team-building exercise and challenges your core strength, but it promises plenty of laughs and falling over too. If you’re looking to paddleboard solo, renting starts from $320 to $820. Blue Sky also offers a different kayaking experience with their transparent kayaks from $400, where you can see down into the waters as you go.
While you can never go wrong with a lounge on one of the city’s beautiful beaches, it’s not truly summer without heading out to sea on a paddleboard or getting adventurous on a wakeboard. That's why we’ve searched across Hong Kong to find you the best water sports classes, so you can (figuratively and literally) dive head first into the excitement.
