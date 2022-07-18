Hong Kong
Timeout

Aqua Park
Photograph: Joshua Lin

The best outdoor water sports in Hong Kong

Make a splash with these summer activities

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
& Cherry Chan
While you can never go wrong with a lounge on one of the city’s beautiful beaches, it’s not truly summer without heading out to sea on a paddleboard or getting adventurous on a wakeboard. That's why we’ve searched across Hong Kong to find you the best water sports classes, so you can (figuratively and literally) dive head first into the excitement. 

RECOMMENDED: If you need a break from the sun, take a look at our list of the top art installations and exhibits this month. Alternatively, if you’d rather avoid getting baked in the sun, stay home with the AC on blast and check out these Hong Kong movies on Netflix and Disney+

Standup paddleboarding and kayaking
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Sky Sports Club

Standup paddleboarding and kayaking

  • Sport and fitness
  • Tseung Kwan O

Taking standup paddleboarding (or SUP) to a whole new level, Blue Sky Sports Club offers monster standup paddleboarding where up to 10 people can get on the same board. Monster SUP is a great team-building exercise and challenges your core strength, but it promises plenty of laughs and falling over too. If you’re looking to paddleboard solo, renting starts from $320 to $820. Blue Sky also offers a different kayaking experience with their transparent kayaks from $400, where you can see down into the waters as you go.

Read more
Jet-skiing
Photograph: Courtesy Wake2chill

Jet-skiing

  • Things to do
  • Ma On Shan

If you want a thrill-seeking experience this summer, then why not try out jet-skiing? Wake2Chill in Sai Kung provides jet-ski rentals at $1,800 for the first hour, and $1,600 for each additional hour. If you’re a first-timer, Wake2Chill’s staff members will give you a crash course on how to operate the jet-skis safely and chaperone you on board. But for the pros out there, you can rent out a jet-ski to ride by yourself (as long as you have a Grade 2 licence).

Read more
Slip ’n’ slide at an inflatable waterpark

  • Things to do
  • Tai Po

As one of Hong Kong’s most popular summer activities, Flow Academy makes their return to Tai Po’s Lake Egret Nature Park. With a brand new setup this year,  Flow Academy will be a thrill-seeking experience as you slip, slide, bounce, and jump around on inflatable obstacles of all shapes and sizes. Find out more about the Aqua Park here.

Read more
Windsurfing
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Aqua Bound Centre/Facebook

Windsurfing

  • Sport and fitness
  • Stanley

 

The Stanley Main Beach Water Sports Centre offers some of the cheapest deals for water sports equipment rental in Hong Kong. The area’s relatively gentle waves during summer makes Stanley the perfect destination for windsurfing beginners. Located inside the sport centre, HK Aqua-bound Centre offers windsurf equipment available for rental by the hour or for the whole day, as well as one-on-one private courses with their instructors.
Read more
Nighttime kayaking
Photograph: Shutterstock

Nighttime kayaking

  • Things to do
  • Central

If you’re looking for a memorable kayaking experience like no other, look no further than A-Team Edventures. Known for providing guided tours through the most scenic routes via kayak, A-Team allows you to experience Cheung Chau island in a whole new light and paddle away under the night sky as you make your way along the coast. Depending on the season, you might even see bioluminescent algae that make the waters glow blue. The guided tours ($700 per person, a minimum of four people per group) also takes you onto land and into Cheung Chau village to stroll through the night market. If you’re looking to try out more water activities, A-Team has plenty of standard kayaking tours around Tap Mun and Double Haven, as well as classes for surfing, standup paddleboarding, and even slacklining.

Read more
Wakeboarding
Photograph: Shutterstock

Wakeboarding

  • Things to do
  • Tai Tam Tuk

Hit the waters and get jumping and flipping with a wakeboarding session. Learn how to master the fundamentals of riding the waves on a wakeboard, or simply show off sick spinning moves to get your adrenaline pumping. Wakeboard Hong Kong offers a range of boats for wakesurfers to choose from, starting from $1,300 per hour between five to six guests. You can also try out wake-skating and wake-surfing.

Read more
Kiteboarding
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Kiteboarding School/Facebook

Kiteboarding

  • Things to do
  • Lantau Island

Combining wakeboarding, windsurfing, surfing, paragliding, and gymnastics all into one extreme water sport, kiteboarding is perfect for adrenaline junkies. Hong Kong Kiteboarding School offers a range of training courses including beginner-friendly classes for $499, which cover all the basics from theory and setting up gears to undertaking a practice run on water. Refresher courses and intensive beginner’s two-day courses are also available. Held either on Pui O Beach or Shui Hau Wan, depending on the season, the school also doubles as a kiteboard retailer and repair shop.

Read more
Snorkelling
Photograph: Shutterstock

Snorkelling

Hoi Ha Wan is one of four protected marine parks in Hong Kong, renowned for its 60 types of hard coral and 120 species of coral fish. Venture out to the marine park via minibus 7 from Sai Kung Pier and rent kayaks and snorkelling gear from one of the shops in the tiny village of Hoi Ha on your way there. Kayak for about 20 minutes and you’ll reach the main coral colonies, hop off, and snorkel underwater to witness the beautiful marine and coral life.

Diving
Photograph: Courtesy Splash Hong Kong

Diving

  • Things to do
  • Sai Kung

What better way to immerse yourself into Hong Kong’s waters than going scuba diving? Splash Hong Kong organises Splash Days every weekend for two dives in the Sai Kung area for $690, complete with food and drink for the day. You can go with your own gear or rent it for $250. Don’t have a licence?  You can easily get one by completing a five-lesson course with Splash from $5,400.

Read more
Pedal boating
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

Pedal boating

  • Attractions
  • Lantau Island

Inspiration Lake remains one of the best-kept secrets in Hong Kong Disneyland. Located just a short 15-minute walk from the main park, Inspiration Lake is a beautiful 12-hectare man-made body of water with stunning mountain views of Lantau Island. You can rent a pedal boat (two-seaters or four-seaters available) and tour the artificial lake for $120 for an hour, or grab a surrey bike and cycle lakeside for $120 per hour. Relax afterwards with a picnic on the grassy knolls and enjoy the scenic view of Lantau. 

Read more
Recommended
