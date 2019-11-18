Experience Shanghai Tang's enchanting blend of Chinese tradition and modernity. With unique design concepts and traditional craftsmanship, the latest collections capture the allure of 1920s Shanghai.
Find them at the brand's newest store in Pacific Place Mall. Once you've picked out your favourite designs, head out to Hong Kong Park and use the lush surroundings to create dreamy, nostalgic snaps that will certainly light up your Instagram feed.
Available sizes: S-XL
Look for: Florals, colours, timeless style
Photoshoot locations: Hong Kong Park