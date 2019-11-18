Effortless, elegant, timeless and meticulously crafted, the qipao is an iconic Hong Kong piece. Often called cheongsam, which is a long-length dress style for women and men, the qipao specifically refers to the more figure-hugging version designed just for women. Its signature short sleeves, mandarin collar, side slits, impeccable tailoring and embroidered fabrics are known for enhancing a woman’s curves.

Whether you want to channel Su Li-zhen from In the Mood for Love or the qipao-wearing main characters of Eileen Chang’s books, join us as we visit three different qipao rental shops, reliving the glam and nostalgia of old Hong Kong. Translated by Mabel Lui.

RECOMMENDED: If you love all-thing-retro, then you'll appreciate our roundup of Hong Kong's best vintage shops.