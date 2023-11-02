12 Disappearing Hong Kong cultural experiences

No, these are not olives that are given out as an in-flight snack. Hongkongers of a certain age will have vivid memories of aeroplane olives (飛機欖; fei gei laam), a beloved snack that was ubiquitous in Hong Kong from the 1950s to the 70s. Olives are preserved in salt, liquorice, and other herbs before being wrapped in cellophane. Vendors selling these tangy, slightly savoury treats used to roam the streets with a bright green, olive-shaped box, shouting “fei gei laam” and tooting a horn. Interested customers in the apartments above would throw money down and the olive seller would fling his wares into their open windows with great accuracy. If he misses, he will throw repeatedly until the sweets reach their target. This act of making olives fly through the air thus gave the snacks their name.

Of course, with the advent of high-rise buildings, sellers – no matter how strong their throw – were no longer able to deliver their product into windows on higher floors, and the aeroplane olive slowly began to die out. The ‘Father of the Aeroplane Olive’, Kwok Kam-kei, passed away in December 2013, having been in business for over 70 years. These days, you may be able to find the occasional olive at nostalgic Hong Kong pop-ups, but this snack which defined a generation mostly just lives on in memory.