Restaurants in King's Cross

Dining in King’s Cross used to mean grabbing a quick bite at a station stall before catching your train, but no longer: the once grimy area is now a shiny hotbed for fine restaurants. Be it the lofty, warehouse-sized joints around Granary Square or the hip little spots around lower Pentonville, there’s something for all tastes (and budgets). Check out our list of the best, below. Think we've missed a great restaurant in King's Cross? Let us know in the comment box.