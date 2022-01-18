Seven great hidden picnic spots in London parks

Instead of Chiswick House and Gardens try… Furnival Gardens

Nestled next to the Thames, this is one of the best spots to catch the Boat Race in the spring, but don’t just save it for the Oxbridge action. On a sunny day, it’s the perfect spot for a picnic. Grab one of the benches along the Lower Mall for the best views of the river, or fling a blanket on the grass near Rutland Grove for a more secluded lunch. Conveniently, the place is surrounded by pubs. Go to The Dove for a classic duck-your-head heritage pub experience, or visit The Rutland Arms and The Blue Anchor, which usually allow you to pour your pints into plastic cups that you can take to the riverside. Haven’t packed a picnic? Honest Burgers is a ten-minute walk away and lets you order via Deliveroo. Pick up a fine flat white and fresh sandwiches from Artisan Coffee (also ten minutes away), or load up on street eats at the food market in Lyric Square on Thursdays and Fridays.

Nearest station: Hammersmith/Ravenscourt Park tubes