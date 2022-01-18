Seven great hidden picnic spots in London parks

Instead of Peckham Rye Park try… Hilly Fields
Forget the Shard. You can see stonking panoramas of Canary Wharf’s towers from this charming park, tucked away in the depths of south-east London. Pick a spot on the top of the hill just before the tennis courts for a good view of the cityscape and easy access to the Pistachios in the Park café – it has a public loo as well as tasty cakes and coffee. If you’re after a boozy picnic, stop off at Brockley Brewery (it’s on the way from Brockley station) to pick up bottles of ale, or try Salthouse Bottles for chilled cans of craft beer with fun labels and bottles of natural wine. Visit on a Saturday morning (once things open up) and you’ll be a swift 15-minute stroll from Brockley Market – a veritable goldmine of street-food stalls, crusty loaves and artisanal cheeses and charcuterie.
Nearest station: Brockley Overground