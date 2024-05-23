London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Brat
Photograph: Brat

These 5 London restaurants have just been named the best in the world

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants will be announced on June 3, but these London establishments are included in the top 100

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Advertising

London’s restaurant scene is huge, diverse and ever-changing – in May alone, this city boasted a fabulous range of new openings, while we at Time Out have our own definitive (and recently updated) ranking of the city’s best restos

With so many top-tier restaurants to choose from, it can’t hurt to have a second opinion on where to go for a knock-out dinner, and the World’s 50 Best Restaurants does exactly that. A whopping 1,080 international restaurant industry experts, such as food writers, critics, chefs and restaurateurs, vote in these annual awards, and while the actual top 50 will be announced on June 3, the 51-100 best have been released

And, excitingly, that 51-100 list includes five establishments from London. The first of these is Brat, at number 65. The Shoreditch restaurant has a menu jam-packed full of Basque-inspired dishes, and is owned by Tomas Parry the same dude who runs Mountain, which came in at number 94, . 

‘There are rows of convivial, almost-communal tables and a no-frills menu of meat and fish from a wood-fired oven, propped up by modern Brit small plates. In short: a handsome, buzzy, chop house,’ reads our review of Brat. 

The Clove Club came in at number 80, with the awards nodding to its ‘blue-tiled dining room [that] has a relaxed east London vibe with an open kitchen and meticulous service.’ The food is ‘modern British’, and the place has actually won a Michelin star

Lyle’s, a restaurant created by Heston Blumenthal and Fergus Henderson trainee James Lowe, came in at number 87, and Core by Clare Smyth, the first solo venture by Smyth who won World’s Best Female Chef in 2018, came in at 97. 

Want to have a look at the full list of the 51-100 best restaurants in the world? You can do so here

Eat your way around London

We bring you all the latest London food news to feed that hungry appetite, including announcements of the city’s best steakhouses, bakeries and bagel shops

Did you see that Salt Bae is now selling his £680 steaks online?

Plus: This London chippie is selling prosecco battered fish

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.