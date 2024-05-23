These 5 London restaurants have just been named the best in the world

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants will be announced on June 3, but these London establishments are included in the top 100

London’s restaurant scene is huge, diverse and ever-changing – in May alone, this city boasted a fabulous range of new openings, while we at Time Out have our own definitive (and recently updated) ranking of the city’s best restos.

With so many top-tier restaurants to choose from, it can’t hurt to have a second opinion on where to go for a knock-out dinner, and the World’s 50 Best Restaurants does exactly that. A whopping 1,080 international restaurant industry experts, such as food writers, critics, chefs and restaurateurs, vote in these annual awards, and while the actual top 50 will be announced on June 3, the 51-100 best have been released

And, excitingly, that 51-100 list includes five establishments from London. The first of these is Brat, at number 65. The Shoreditch restaurant has a menu jam-packed full of Basque-inspired dishes, and is owned by Tomas Parry the same dude who runs Mountain, which came in at number 94, .

‘There are rows of convivial, almost-communal tables and a no-frills menu of meat and fish from a wood-fired oven, propped up by modern Brit small plates. In short: a handsome, buzzy, chop house,’ reads our review of Brat.

The Clove Club came in at number 80, with the awards nodding to its ‘blue-tiled dining room [that] has a relaxed east London vibe with an open kitchen and meticulous service.’ The food is ‘modern British’, and the place has actually won a Michelin star.

Lyle’s, a restaurant created by Heston Blumenthal and Fergus Henderson trainee James Lowe, came in at number 87, and Core by Clare Smyth, the first solo venture by Smyth who won World’s Best Female Chef in 2018, came in at 97.

Want to have a look at the full list of the 51-100 best restaurants in the world? You can do so here.

