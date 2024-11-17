This fascinating exhibition has been crowned London’s best day out by Which?

London is chock-full of historical landmarks and cool days out. For culture vultures, we’ve got venues like the Barbican Centre and Tate Modern; for shopping addicts there’s Liberty or Harrods and for history buffs, the Natural History Museum and Hampton Court Palace are both good places to start.

In a recent survey of almost 3,000 people, one historic London attraction was voted better than all the rest. According to consumer choice group Which?, the Tower Bridge Exhibition is the city’s best day out.

The exhibition received an attraction score of 84 percent, based on overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend, and at £13.40 had one of the cheapest admission fees on the list. The bridge got four out of five stars for value for money, something that Which? points out is unusual for London. It also got four out of five stars for its lack of crowds and a perfect five out of five for entertainment and engagement.

Tours of the bridge include footage of it opening in 1904, a walk across the river via a 25m high, glass-bottomed walkway and a look into the steam engine room that powered the opening and shutting of the landmark in Victorian times.

It might be people’s favourite attraction in London, but Tower Bridge failed to make it into the top 10 attractions in the UK overall. You can see the full Which? ranking here.

If you’re after more London recommendations from people who know it best, you’re in the right place. Look no further than Time Out’s roundups of the capital’s 50 best attractions, best-kept secrets, best art exhibitions right now and greatest things to do for free.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.