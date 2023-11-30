London
The best Liverpool Street restaurants

Looking for dinner somewhere near Liverpool Street station? Check out these excellent joints

Leonie Cooper
Sandwiched between the City of London, Shoreditch and Spitalfields, Liverpool Street – and its main thoroughfare, Bishopsgate – is packed with high-end spots. Lots of them have breathtaking views due to being halfway up skyscrapers such as the Heron Tower, while you'll find more casual and quite literally more down-to-earth eateries in the Broadgate development. Stroll down in the general direction of Monument and you find The Wolseley City. Whether you’re splashing your bonus or just killing time waiting for a train at Liverpool Street station, here’s a selection of the area’s diverse eateries.

RECOMMENDED: The very best restaurants in London

Amazing restaurants near Liverpool Street

The Wolseley City
Tim Winter

1. The Wolseley City

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-European
  • Cannon Street
  • price 3 of 4

Mayfair’s chicest celeb dining spot, The Wolseley's second London site is quite the looker, with gothic chandeliers, golden Egyptomania touches, and black and white striped columns which make you feel as if you’re eating inside a massive backgammon board. If you can cope with the big Bullingdon energy of the city boys inside, you'll find fabulous food. The menu is European, leaning French, but with a soft spot for schnitzel, and prides itself on classics done simply but well.

St John Bread & Wine
© John Deehan

2. St John Bread & Wine

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Spitalfields

This St John’s offshoot has the same workaday style as its Smithfield parent: a bright, white, canteen-like space, no-frills furniture, walls lined with coat hooks, and a utilitarian bakery counter in one corner. Open for lunch and supper, expect magnificent British cooking, with seasonal, ever-changing and bracingly old school dishes such as John Dory with purple sprouting broccoli and anchovy, or rabbit saddle with dandelion and roast shallot. Mince and mash might also make an appearance. Wine is unsurprisingly plentiful and spectacular and only a fool would steer clear of their signature dessert; eccles cake and Lancashire cheese. 

Crispin

3. Crispin

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Spitalfields
  • price 3 of 4

The most striking thing about Crispin might be the building – a handsome glass and zinc construction on a Spitalfields backstreet – but its food comes a close second. Potato sourdough from Hackney bakery The Dusty Knuckle came with terrific whipped butter. Folds of meaty Secret Smokehouse salmon were teamed with homemade pickles, and the creamy burrata was lavished with olive oil from Senia. The kitchen’s skills are also strong, from celeriac croquettes with moreish sage aioli to pork belly in broth with pickled daikon.

Galvin La Chapelle
Ed Marshall

4. Galvin La Chapelle

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Spitalfields

La Chapelle is an awe-inspiring architectural behemoth with ecclesiastical overtones and a menu of impressively rendered modern French cuisine. Service is as smooth as the silkiest béarnaise sauce – as you’d expect from a Michelin-starred high roller.

José Pizarro
Adele Audisio

5. José Pizarro

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Broadgate

José Pizarro's Spanish food is known across the capital for being almost too tasty for its own good. Here food is quick to arrive and thoroughly delicious: gooey croquetas; tender, paprika-sprinkled octopus; crisp-edged fried egg with grilled asparagus and romesco sauce; sardines cooked in oil and served in a tin; and juicy prawn buñuelos (stuffed and fried dough balls). José Pizarro offers sherry and cava to whet the appetite as well as a selection of Spanish-style G&Ts – perfect for quaffing on the terrace.

Eataly
STEVE LANCEFIELD

6. Eataly

  • Shopping
  • Specialist food and drink
  • Broadgate

There are all manner of restaurants and bars in this cathedral to Italian food right by Liverpool Street station. Terra offers a wood-burning grill and bar, the Aperol Spritzeria Terrazza is open from the spring and throughout summer for al fresco cocktails and Pasta e Pizza offers exactly what it says on the tin. Central Bar is where you'll find all-day aperitivo. 

Shiok!
Photograph: David Cotsworth

7. Shiok!

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Liverpool Street

Patisserie chef Cherish Finden knows her pastry, and her passion for it has taken her from tough beginnings working in a kitchen as a 14-year-old Singaporean school leaver, to illustrious gigs as a pastry chef at some of the world’s swankiest hotels. Her cafe Shiok! (pronounced ‘shook’) is named after a word meaning ‘pure pleasure’ in Finden’s native Singapore. Try her transcendental take on French classic the Paris-Brest, a glistering royal crown of golden pastry, haphazardly studded with caramelised hazelnuts, and pleasingly rustic next to the other almost-pathologically perfect confections also on offer here.

Duck & Waffle
Ming Tang-Evans

8. Duck & Waffle

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Liverpool Street

There’s a dedicated entrance for the restaurants in Heron Tower, from where a glass lift will whizz you in seconds up to Duck & Waffle on the 40th floor, or its glitzier sibling Sushisamba two floors below. The views are, as you might expect, stunning. Food is an on-trend mix of small plates, raw offerings (oysters, ceviche) and a few main courses (including roast chicken and the namesake duck confit and waffle). Warning; prices are as sky-high as the setting, but D&W is open 24/7, which is a rare treat.

SUSHISAMBA

9. SUSHISAMBA

  • Restaurants
  • Brazilian
  • Liverpool Street

Japan, Brazil and Peru come together here in the food while the double-height glasshouse of a restaurant, with its magnificent bamboo-lattice ceiling, has views which face north across Spitalfields towards Alexandra Palace or east over Stepney and out to Essex. It’s all tough visual competition for the menu, but the sushi does its damnedest to catch the eye with cloaks of red or green yuba (soybean curd skin). Rather than leave all the fillings to battle it out in one big, bursting-at-the-seams futomaki, the Samba London roll makes a starlet of each one (crab, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, prawn, scallop, beef, avocado) by placing it on a rice-slice pedestal. With that view – impressive in daylight, awesome by night – this is a special-occasion destination. 

Kenza

10. Kenza

  • Restaurants
  • Lebanese
  • Liverpool Street
  • price 3 of 4

Hidden just off Devonshire Square, Kenza is flanked by a bodyguard (with possibly the sweetest security gig in the city), flickering flames and an entrance that’s more Arabic nobility than your average Liverpool Street alley. Leave London cynicism behind and let yourself be wooed by the twirling mosaic-covered staircase and rose-petal-scattered water features, as it leads down to a dining space that you may genuinely struggle to leave. As for the food, it’s home-style Lebanese meant for sharing, think mezze plates, lamb meshwi, shish taok and lamb kofta on a mountain of rice, with a tiered platter of fresh fruit, baklava, Turkish delight and mint tea.

Beany Green

11. Beany Green

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Broadgate
  • price 1 of 4

The all-day menu ranges from Aussie-rules brekkies such as bacon and egg wraps or broccoli and sweetcorn fritters, to fresh, hearty salads and the sort of filling, protein-rich snacks that go hand in hand with the Australian reputation for healthy living. Think huge ‘power balls’ of meat and pulses, skewers and berry and nut smoothies. There are also plenty of sweet treats ranging from feather-light lamingtons (sponge cake with chocolate and coconut) and slabs of marshmallow-laden rocky road, to broccoli loaf cake and sticky ‘energy balls’. For after-work lingerers, there’s a sizeable drinks list, including cocktails.

Yauatcha City

12. Yauatcha City

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Broadgate
  • price 2 of 4

Stretching across one bendy swathe of multi-storey foodie development Broadgate Circle, the City branch of the Cantonese dim sum chain looks a bit like an extremely glamorous spaceship. Score the sublime venison puffs – tiny parcels of intensely caramelly pastry stuffed with rich, dark meat – and crab dumplings then plump scallop shumai. There’s also a bakery downstairs serving fancy French-Asian patisserie.

Read more
