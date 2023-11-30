Japan, Brazil and Peru come together here in the food while the double-height glasshouse of a restaurant, with its magnificent bamboo-lattice ceiling, has views which face north across Spitalfields towards Alexandra Palace or east over Stepney and out to Essex. It’s all tough visual competition for the menu, but the sushi does its damnedest to catch the eye with cloaks of red or green yuba (soybean curd skin). Rather than leave all the fillings to battle it out in one big, bursting-at-the-seams futomaki, the Samba London roll makes a starlet of each one (crab, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, prawn, scallop, beef, avocado) by placing it on a rice-slice pedestal. With that view – impressive in daylight, awesome by night – this is a special-occasion destination.