Mayfair’s chicest celeb dining spot, The Wolseley's second London site is quite the looker, with gothic chandeliers, golden Egyptomania touches, and black and white striped columns which make you feel as if you’re eating inside a massive backgammon board. If you can cope with the big Bullingdon energy of the city boys inside, you'll find fabulous food. The menu is European, leaning French, but with a soft spot for schnitzel, and prides itself on classics done simply but well.
Sandwiched between the City of London, Shoreditch and Spitalfields, Liverpool Street – and its main thoroughfare, Bishopsgate – is packed with high-end spots. Lots of them have breathtaking views due to being halfway up skyscrapers such as the Heron Tower, while you'll find more casual and quite literally more down-to-earth eateries in the Broadgate development. Stroll down in the general direction of Monument and you find The Wolseley City. Whether you’re splashing your bonus or just killing time waiting for a train at Liverpool Street station, here’s a selection of the area’s diverse eateries.
