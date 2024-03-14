Like the Michelin star-winning Akoko? Then you'll love Akara, which replicates its parent restaurant’s ingenious and critically acclaimed take on west African cuisine and brings it to a more casual, less-intense place. Order the signature akara; fluffy-yet-cakey balls, delicately fried and perched magisterially on stone cubes or spatchcocked Lagos chicken. Don't forget a side of plantain cubes, all jumbled up with lookalike pieces of grilled octopus; finished with a peppery relish, this dish sums up what Akara’s all about; exciting, new kinds of cooking, served in a direct and snappy fashion.
Borough is known for having one of the best food markets in the world, but it's also home to some seriously good restaurants as well as its brilliant market. The new Borough Yards development – just next to this historic, edible wonderland – is where you'll find some of the best spots to have a sit-down feast. If you're off to SE1 and your stomach is rumbling, then consult this list so you can hunt down all our favourite spots for a fabulous feed.
RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in London Bridge.