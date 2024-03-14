London
Timeout

Rambutan
Carol Sachs

The best restaurants in Borough

Looking for a bite near Borough Market? Here’s a list of our favourite places to eat by London Bridge

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Borough is known for having one of the best food markets in the world, but it's also home to some seriously good restaurants as well as its brilliant market. The new Borough Yards development – just next to this historic, edible wonderland – is where you'll find some of the best spots to have a sit-down feast. If you're off to SE1 and your stomach is rumbling, then consult this list so you can hunt down all our favourite spots for a fabulous feed.

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in London Bridge.

The best restaurants in Borough

Akara
Jodi Hinds

1. Akara

  • Restaurants
  • West African
  • Borough
  • price 2 of 4

Like the Michelin star-winning Akoko? Then you'll love Akara, which replicates its parent restaurant’s ingenious and critically acclaimed take on west African cuisine and brings it to a more casual, less-intense place. Order the signature akara; fluffy-yet-cakey balls, delicately fried and perched magisterially on stone cubes or spatchcocked Lagos chicken. Don't forget a side of plantain cubes, all jumbled up with lookalike pieces of grilled octopus; finished with a peppery relish, this dish sums up what Akara’s all about; exciting, new kinds of cooking, served in a direct and snappy fashion.

Padella
Andy Parsons

2. Padella

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Borough
  • price 2 of 4

The queues stretching down the street from this modern Italian say it all: this sibling to Highbury’s Trullo absolutely nails it. The pasta, homemade and rolled just before each service, is an event in itself, and that’s before it’s topped with ’nduja and mascarpone, or stuffed with Neal’s Yard ricotta and doused in sage butter. Down-to-earth service is swift without being rushed, and everything is an utter bargain. There’s no earthly reason not to join that queue.

Elliot's
© Alys Tomlinson

3. Elliot's

  • Restaurants
  • Borough

Everything we’ve ever eaten at Elliot’s has been outstanding, from menu signatures like the juicy, pink-middled cheeseburger, to seasonal stars such as mussels spiked with ’nduja and wild garlic, or smoky grilled calçots with piquant romesco sauce. It’s hard to know where the best seats are: the honey-bricked, half-rustic, half-industrial dining room has loads of natural light and a great buzz, but in summer, the handful of pavement tables are perfect for enjoying the bustle of Borough Market.

Rambutan
Carol Sachs

4. Rambutan

  • Restaurants
  • Sri Lankan
  • Borough
  • price 3 of 4

Cynthia Shanmugalingam is the first Tamil woman to open a restaurant in the city, and her Sri Lankan menu draws from what her mother cooked during Shanmugalingam’s 1980s childhood in Coventry as well as trips to the family village in Jaffna province, where pandan grows next to lemongrass and curry leaves. Try playful, must-order Gundu dosa dumplings and Jaffna lamb ribs. Sticky chicken pongal rice is majestically creamy, humming with a decadent blend of saffron, coconut milk, poppy seeds and cinnamon, while red northern prawn curry with tamarind offered a sweet glorious heat.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105972774/image.jpg
Leonie Cooper
 Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London
Wright Brothers Oyster & Porter House
Wright Brothers

5. Wright Brothers Oyster & Porter House

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Borough
  • price 3 of 4

Wright Brothers’ bustling, olde-worlde interiors and position next to historic Borough Market conspire to take you back in time to a London where oysters were poor man’s fodder. Not so much anymore, but these are the best bivalves in London, alongside other seafood classics, from Devon crab to Dover sole. This is not a place to linger, but it’s perfect for a quick, satisfying and atmospheric lunch.

Roast

6. Roast

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Borough

Despite its first-floor location overlooking the Borough Market throngs, this British restaurant’s wall-to-wall arched windows give it a conservatory feel. Don’t expect a relaxed vibe, though: the dining room thrives on its busy, clattering atmosphere. Although a popular spot with tourists and visiting businessmen who want to sample traditional British dishes done well – a plate of roast suckling pig with Bramley apple sauce, say, or a mixed grill made with rare-breed meats – Roast is by no means a tourist trap.

Tapas Brindisa

7. Tapas Brindisa

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Borough
  • price 2 of 4

This restaurant spin-off of a Spanish import company acts as a gateway drug to the further delights of Borough Market; co-founded by José Pizarro, it was, with its authentic tapas and by-the-glass wines, a harbinger of London’s Spanish restaurant revolution (and of the no-bookings scene). Must-try specialities include silky smooth black rice with squid and aioli, and a spot-on Spanish potato and onion tortilla; in summer, the perfect round to buy is a pitcher of sangria.

Hawksmoor Borough
Photographer: Toby Keane

8. Hawksmoor Borough

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Borough
  • price 3 of 4

This superlative steakhouse is one chain we’d be overjoyed to see colonising our high streets. Hawksmoor’s Borough branch is more of the same standard-bearing stuff: interiors that mix parquet flooring and wood-panelled walls with flattering lighting and inky-blue leather; staff who strike the perfect balance between BFF and butler; a menu heaving with bone marrow, belly ribs, beef-dripping fries, best-in-show steaks and market specials; and a rollicking atmosphere – due in no small part to the incredibly moreish cocktails. Pick any special occasion and go.

Lupins

9. Lupins

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Southwark
  • price 2 of 4

Located next to Flat Iron Square, Lupins is a Lilliputian spot doing British small plates (with a few European inflections for good measure). So far, so London, but the menu here is pure seasonal poetry. Dishes change on the hoof, but expect things like cornmeal-fried spiring onions with smoked chilli aioli; burrata with mint gremolata and lardo; thermidor of Cornish crab; or sumac lamb ‘scrumpets' (!) with pomegranate molasses. Sensational stuff, and all knocked out of one of the teeniest kitchens in town. A low-key gem if ever there was one.

Arabica Bar & Kitchen

10. Arabica Bar & Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Borough

Arabica manages to capture the golden age of the Levant solely through its great food and buzzy vibe – visual short-cuts such as belly dancers and ‘Arabian Nights’ murals are kicked to the kerb in favour of a more modern cliché (London’s ever popular bare-brick-and-filament-bulb decor). Dishes hail from all corners of the Middle East and neighbouring countries. For drinks, try Lebanese, Syrian, Israeli or Turkish wines, or one of the spectacular cocktails. Table-turning is strict, but Levantine-style hospitality means you won’t feel rushed.

Lobos Meat & Tapas London Bridge
Paul Winch-Furness

11. Lobos Meat & Tapas London Bridge

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Borough
  • Recommended

There’s a real frisson to this brooding tapas bar just outside London Bridge station, with its tunnel-like first-floor dining room, rumbling to the rhythm of trains passing overhead, and its moodily lit ground-floor bar. The all-Spanish team have filled the menu with specialities from their homeland, from moist and tender ‘secreto’ and ‘presa’ cuts of pork (both from the shoulder), to paella-style arroz con costra. All best enjoyed from one of the two-person booths, over a bottle of Spanish vino.

El Pastor

12. El Pastor

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Borough
  • price 2 of 4

The Barrafina-founding Hart brothers’ arch-based, bookings-free Borough taqueria is a feel-good foodie fiesta. There are starter plates of guacamole and spicy sopa de tortilla soup on offer, as well as a mini menu of quesadillas, but you’d be a maniac to miss the tacos. Best of all is the titular Al Pastór – with marinated pork shoulder, caramelised pineapple, guacamole, white onion, coriander – but the DIY beef short rib sharer runs a close second.

Arthur Hooper's
Scott Speirs

13. Arthur Hooper's

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Borough
  • price 2 of 4

Sat on the site of an eponymous former greengrocer, Arthur Hooper’s might be a bit of a poky, moody space – but its menu of modern European small plates is an expansive and beatific treat. Most bases are covered, from funky French cheeses to cracking charcuterie; larger plates of pappardelle with beef ragu, clams with ‘nduja and courgettes, or lamb and bulgar meatballs; and a super selection of veggie bits, from burrata with samphire and almonds to a simple salad of IOW tomatoes, onion and mint. The service is fab, too. Go: you’ll be cock a hoop(ers).

See our guide to Borough Market
