0
Restaurants open on New Year’s Day

Hungover cooking is no fun at all, so this New Year's Day, have someone else do it for you. Here's our guide to London restaurants open on New Year's Day

By Time Out London Food & Drink Posted: Tuesday December 19 2017

New Year's Day = guaranteed hangover and like heck are you going to want to cook. But as luck would have it, whether you're bleary eyed and in need of a good feed, or just looking for somewhere to meet family and friends, there are plenty of decent restaurants open on January 1 this year, for all budgets and tastes. Scroll down to see our pick.

RECOMMENDED: Find more things to do on New Year's Day

Central London restaurants open on New Year's Day

Amaya

Amaya

4 out of 5 stars

Specialising in stylish pan-Indian tapas, Amaya is favoured by a clientele of well-heeled professionals blessed with good taste and deep pockets. An extravagant choice for those who have had enough of turkey and Christmas pud leftovers.

Meal for two with drinks and service: £150

Belgravia
Belgravia
Bad Egg

Bad Egg

4 out of 5 stars

This ace City diner will be open Sunday hours (that's 10am-5pm) on New Year's Day, serving up its weekend brunch menu of Mexi-Cali classics.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £80. 

Moorgate
Moorgate
Baiwei

Baiwei

4 out of 5 stars

Clear out the cobwebs with punchy south-western Chinese cooking potent with chilli spice at this Chinatown eatery.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £50.

Chinatown
Chinatown
Belgo Centraal

Belgo Centraal

Venue says: “Belgo specialises in fresh mussels from the Shetland Islands, which are rope-grown, grit-free and fully sustainable.”

There's more to this Belgian restaurant and bar than just mussels, but for a break from the traditional Christmas fayre, check out the Covent Garden branch.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £70

Covent Garden
Covent Garden
Berners Tavern

Berners Tavern

5 out of 5 stars

Add some glitz and glamour to your New Year’s Day with an easy-going brunch at Jason Atherton’s swanky Modern European dining room in the Edition Hotel, open for service throughout the day.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £140.

Fitzrovia
Fitzrovia
Herman ze German

Herman ze German

4 out of 5 stars

Venue says: “Soho is our first restaurant-style home with seated areas throughout and ze basement offers rest-bite from the buzz of Old Compton Street.”

Smoked sausage in a proper chewy baguette with lashings of mustard and ketchup? Sounds like the ideal antidote to the excesses of the night before.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £25.

Soho
Soho
Hix

Hix

4 out of 5 stars

The Soho branch of Hix is putting punters into the recovery position with bottomless Bloody Mary or prosecco brunch from midday onwards.

Bottomless brunch for two: around £70.

Soho
Soho
Shoryu Soho

Shoryu Soho

A steaming bowl of noodles in broth with plenty of roast pork is Japan’s answer to the dirty kebab, and it works just as well on a hangover.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £40.

Read more
Piccadilly Circus
North London restaurants open on New Year's Day

Drapers Arms

Drapers Arms

3 out of 5 stars

Get your fill of classic British cooking in the austere-chic surroundings of this handsome Islington pub, open from midday.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £45.

Barnsbury
Barnsbury
Plum & Spilt Milk

Plum & Spilt Milk

3 out of 5 stars

This smart dining room on the first floor of a hotel overlooking King’s Cross station is a good pitstop, and not just for Potter-spotters.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £90.

King's Cross
King's Cross
Smokehouse

Smokehouse

4 out of 5 stars

Get your year off to a smoking start with the highly meaty menu at this barbecue-leaning Islington gastropub.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £80.

Canonbury
Canonbury
East London restaurants open on New Year's Day

Duck & Waffle

Duck & Waffle

3 out of 5 stars

From an English breakfast to duck leg with waffles, live the high life on January 1 with views from the 40th floor across the City as you dine. Food is available more or less around the clock – bonus.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £100.

Moorgate
Moorgate
Hoi Polloi

Hoi Polloi

5 out of 5 stars

Venue says: “We like groups: whether you’re celebrating with friends, entertaining clients or hosting a book club meeting, we’re here to help.”

The Ace Hotel is a boutique but slightly rock ’n’ roll hotel from the US, so where better to party after the party? The British-leaning dishes are excellent.

Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.

Shoreditch
Shoreditch
Mangal Ocakbasi

Mangal Ocakbasi

4 out of 5 stars

Take a cue from the crowds that flock to this east London institution for juicy, coal-grilled kebabs and other Turkish treats.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £50.

Shacklewell
Shacklewell
Needoo Grill

Needoo Grill

5 out of 5 stars

A short stroll away from the more famous Tayyabs is this strikingly similar Pakistani grill restaurant. The vegetarian dishes (tarka dal; crushed potatoes with cauliflower, tomatoes, ginger and fresh coriander) definitely hit the spot.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £25. BYO: no corkage charge.

Whitechapel
Whitechapel
Provender

Provender

4 out of 5 stars

Max Renzland’s smart French bistro in Wanstead will be serving lunch and dinner.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £70.

London
London
Princess of Shoreditch

Princess of Shoreditch

4 out of 5 stars

This handsome gastropub near Old Street will be open all afternoon.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £80.

Shoreditch
Shoreditch
Royal China

Royal China

If fresh sea air is the only thing to rouse you after a heavy New Year's Eve, the waterside Royal China could be for you. Along with stunning views of the Thames, enjoy a variety of Chinese favourites.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £100

Canary Wharf
Canary Wharf
South London restaurants open on New Year's Day

Antelope

Antelope

3 out of 5 stars

With open fires, Modern European dishes and a range of real ales, this gastropub is worth a journey.

Lunch for two with drinks and service: around £45 (bookings not taken).

Tooting
Tooting
Chicken Shop

Chicken Shop

4 out of 5 stars

This branch of chicken stop in Tooting will be dishing up its clucking great bites from midday on the 1st, as will a handful of other branches.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £40.

Tooting
Tooting
Theo's Pizzeria

Theo's Pizzeria

4 out of 5 stars

Quell the booze blues with a plate of dough and cheese at Camberwell's finest (hell, it's one of the best pizza joints in the city), open from midday-10pm. 

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £55. 

Camberwell
Camberwell
West London restaurants open on New Year's Day

Abu Zaad

Abu Zaad

4 out of 5 stars

The sister branch of the popular and good-value Shepherd’s Bush Syrian restaurant is open for business as usual on New Year’s Day. No alcohol is served.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £30.

Marylebone
Marylebone
Crabtree

Crabtree

4 out of 5 stars

With no Championship fixtures for New Year's Day, even non-Fulham FC fans will be welcome at The Crabtree. Expect takeaway-style meals such as scampi and chips.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £70.

Fulham
Fulham
Electric Diner

Electric Diner

3 out of 5 stars

The regular US diner-style menu will be served at this good-looking brunch, lunch and burger spot in Notting Hill.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £70.

Westbourne
Westbourne
High Road Brasserie

High Road Brasserie

3 out of 5 stars

Pitched between a grand café and an art deco bar, this restaurant cleverly nails a look that transcends generations It's European, brasserie style food is perfect for a late family lunch. 

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £70

Turnham Green
Turnham Green
Malt House

Malt House

4 out of 5 stars

This good-looking and well-run joint in Fulham will be serving its smart gastropub menu.

Meal for two with drinks and service: around £90.

Fulham Broadway
Fulham Broadway
Find more places to fix a hangover in London

The best bottomless brunches in London

The best bottomless brunches in London

While this new wave of alcohol-soaked midday dining may have its roots across the pond, what could be a more natural activity for Londoners than the so-called bottomless brunch, which brings together a sociable weekend meal and excessive amounts of booze? Here’s our guide to the best bottomless brunches in London.

Read more
By: Laura Richards Posted: Friday January 27 2017, 12:00am
