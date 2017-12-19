Restaurants open on New Year’s Day
Hungover cooking is no fun at all, so this New Year's Day, have someone else do it for you. Here's our guide to London restaurants open on New Year's Day
New Year's Day = guaranteed hangover and like heck are you going to want to cook. But as luck would have it, whether you're bleary eyed and in need of a good feed, or just looking for somewhere to meet family and friends, there are plenty of decent restaurants open on January 1 this year, for all budgets and tastes. Scroll down to see our pick.
Central London restaurants open on New Year's Day
Amaya
Specialising in stylish pan-Indian tapas, Amaya is favoured by a clientele of well-heeled professionals blessed with good taste and deep pockets. An extravagant choice for those who have had enough of turkey and Christmas pud leftovers.
Meal for two with drinks and service: £150
Belgo Centraal
Venue says: “Belgo specialises in fresh mussels from the Shetland Islands, which are rope-grown, grit-free and fully sustainable.”
There's more to this Belgian restaurant and bar than just mussels, but for a break from the traditional Christmas fayre, check out the Covent Garden branch.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £70
Berners Tavern
Add some glitz and glamour to your New Year’s Day with an easy-going brunch at Jason Atherton’s swanky Modern European dining room in the Edition Hotel, open for service throughout the day.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £140.
Herman ze German
Venue says: “Soho is our first restaurant-style home with seated areas throughout and ze basement offers rest-bite from the buzz of Old Compton Street.”
Smoked sausage in a proper chewy baguette with lashings of mustard and ketchup? Sounds like the ideal antidote to the excesses of the night before.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £25.
Shoryu Soho
A steaming bowl of noodles in broth with plenty of roast pork is Japan’s answer to the dirty kebab, and it works just as well on a hangover.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £40.
North London restaurants open on New Year's Day
Drapers Arms
Get your fill of classic British cooking in the austere-chic surroundings of this handsome Islington pub, open from midday.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £45.
Plum & Spilt Milk
This smart dining room on the first floor of a hotel overlooking King’s Cross station is a good pitstop, and not just for Potter-spotters.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £90.
Smokehouse
Get your year off to a smoking start with the highly meaty menu at this barbecue-leaning Islington gastropub.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £80.
East London restaurants open on New Year's Day
Duck & Waffle
From an English breakfast to duck leg with waffles, live the high life on January 1 with views from the 40th floor across the City as you dine. Food is available more or less around the clock – bonus.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Hoi Polloi
Venue says: “We like groups: whether you’re celebrating with friends, entertaining clients or hosting a book club meeting, we’re here to help.”
The Ace Hotel is a boutique but slightly rock ’n’ roll hotel from the US, so where better to party after the party? The British-leaning dishes are excellent.
Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Mangal Ocakbasi
Take a cue from the crowds that flock to this east London institution for juicy, coal-grilled kebabs and other Turkish treats.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £50.
Needoo Grill
A short stroll away from the more famous Tayyabs is this strikingly similar Pakistani grill restaurant. The vegetarian dishes (tarka dal; crushed potatoes with cauliflower, tomatoes, ginger and fresh coriander) definitely hit the spot.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £25. BYO: no corkage charge.
Princess of Shoreditch
This handsome gastropub near Old Street will be open all afternoon.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £80.
Royal China
If fresh sea air is the only thing to rouse you after a heavy New Year's Eve, the waterside Royal China could be for you. Along with stunning views of the Thames, enjoy a variety of Chinese favourites.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £100
South London restaurants open on New Year's Day
Chicken Shop
This branch of chicken stop in Tooting will be dishing up its clucking great bites from midday on the 1st, as will a handful of other branches.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £40.
Theo's Pizzeria
Quell the booze blues with a plate of dough and cheese at Camberwell's finest (hell, it's one of the best pizza joints in the city), open from midday-10pm.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £55.
West London restaurants open on New Year's Day
Electric Diner
The regular US diner-style menu will be served at this good-looking brunch, lunch and burger spot in Notting Hill.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £70.
High Road Brasserie
Pitched between a grand café and an art deco bar, this restaurant cleverly nails a look that transcends generations It's European, brasserie style food is perfect for a late family lunch.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £70
Malt House
This good-looking and well-run joint in Fulham will be serving its smart gastropub menu.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £90.
