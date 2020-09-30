Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right London restaurants with Eat Out to Help Out offers this October
Kricket
Photograph: Kricket

London restaurants with Eat Out to Help Out offers this October

These London restaurants are extending the feelgood food deal for one more month

By Time Out London Food & Drink
Advertising

Looking at your food bill and feeling forlorn now that August is behind us? There’s actually no need to. The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme – which aimed to lure people back out to restaurants by offering them 50 percent off the price of their meal – may have come to a close, but many London restaurants are now offering to foot the bill when you pay them a visit. While a load of them rolled out the offer in September, October is looking a little leaner. But there are still bargains to be had at some top London restaurants. Some are choosing to match the deal, offering half-price on food and soft drinks (up to the value of £10 per person) on Mondays to Wednesdays. But others are putting their own slant on the money-off dining for the month ahead (in which case, we’ve stated the revised T&Cs). Read on to find a local spot serving up the discount eats into autumn.  

London restaurants doing Eat Out to Help Out discounts in October

Aquavit London

Restaurants Scandinavian St James’s

Indulge in the set lunch menu at this smart Nordic spot in central London and get a fiver off your bill; the offer runs to the end of November.

Read more
benares
benares

Benares

Restaurants Indian Mayfair

From Tuesday to Thursday, punters can get the discount when ordering from the up-scale Indian’s a la carte or tasting menu, and by quoting ‘Benares October’ when booking or settling up the bill.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Lobster and fries
Lobster and fries
Burger & Lobster

Burger & Lobster Soho

Restaurants American Soho

All B&L branches are reintroducing the offer that made the restaurant group famous: a burger, a lobster roll or a whole lobster for just £20 (hint: for this price, you should get the lobster!).

Read more
Order delivery
casa do frango
casa do frango
Photograph: Casa do frango

Casa Do Frango

Restaurants Portuguese Bankside

A clucking good deal to be had on peri-peri chicken and other Portuguese treats from Mondays and Tuesdays throughout October.

Read more
Book online
Advertising

Darwin Brasserie

Restaurants British City of London

Level 36 of the famous Sky Garden has bargains to go with the food. There’s a £30 minimum spend, but guests can get £10 off per person all day on Tuesday and Wednesday and for lunch sittings on Thursday and Friday.

Read more
Book online
Advertising

Fenchurch Restaurant

Restaurants Seafood City of London

Dine within Sky Garden’s public viewing gallery and get £10 off your dinner (Wednesday to Thursday) or lunch (Friday to Sunday).

Read more
Advertising
hicce
hicce
Photograph: Hicce

Hicce

Restaurants Contemporary Global King’s Cross

Hicce is calling their offer ‘Eat Early to Help Out’: get a table on Tuesday to Friday between 5pm and 5.45pm to continue to enjoy the discount.

Read more
Book online
Advertising

Hot Stone

Restaurants Japanese Angel

Like your discounts searingly hot? The offer runs from Tuesday to Sunday during evening service and for tables of up to four people.

Read more
inamo covent garden
inamo covent garden

Inamo

Restaurants Contemporary Asian Covent Garden

At Inamo’s Soho and Covent Garden outlets, get half-price on the a la carte menu all day from Monday to Thursday and from noon until 5pm on Fridays – the offer continues until Friday October 16.

Read more
Advertising
jose_credit_tricia de courcy ling.jpg
jose_credit_tricia de courcy ling.jpg
Tricia de Courcy Ling

José

Restaurants Spanish Bermondsey

The standard T&Cs apply to the top tapas spot in Bermondsey, plus sister restaurants Pizzaro down the road and José Pizarro in The City.

Read more
kricket soho
kricket soho
Photograph: Paul Winch-Furness

Kricket Soho

Restaurants Indian Soho

Avaialble at all three branches on a Monday – and until the end of the year, not just in September.

Read more
Advertising
lady of the grapes
lady of the grapes
Photograph: Lady of the Grapes

Lady of the Grapes

Bars and pubs Wine bars Covent Garden

Dine for half the price on lunchtimes from Wednesday to Friday in October.

Read more

Sager + Wilde Paradise Row

Restaurants Contemporary European Bethnal Green

It might not count towards the terrific wine, but head along to the Bethnal Green restaurant to get money off delicious grub from 4pm-10pm, Monday to Friday 4pm to 10pm and Thursday to Sunday 4pm-6.30pm.

Read more
Advertising
Smokestak
Smokestak
Credit: Andy Parsons

Smokestak

Restaurants American Shoreditch

The madness continues at Smokestak, where you can still snap up four dishes for £15.

Read more
Spread Eagle
Spread Eagle
Photograph: Jade Nina Sarkhel

The Spread Eagle

Bars and pubs Gastropubs Homerton

One for the vegans: the offer is being continued at Homerton’s excellent vegan pub (yes, it’s a thing), but for lunch sittings from Monday to Friday.

Read more
Book online

Find more bargain meals in London

Recommended

    You may also like

      Advertising