Looking at your food bill and feeling forlorn now that August is behind us? There’s actually no need to. The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme – which aimed to lure people back out to restaurants by offering them 50 percent off the price of their meal – may have come to a close, but many London restaurants are now offering to foot the bill when you pay them a visit. While a load of them rolled out the offer in September, October is looking a little leaner. But there are still bargains to be had at some top London restaurants. Some are choosing to match the deal, offering half-price on food and soft drinks (up to the value of £10 per person) on Mondays to Wednesdays. But others are putting their own slant on the money-off dining for the month ahead (in which case, we’ve stated the revised T&Cs). Read on to find a local spot serving up the discount eats into autumn.