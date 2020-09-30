London restaurants with Eat Out to Help Out offers this October
These London restaurants are extending the feelgood food deal for one more month
Looking at your food bill and feeling forlorn now that August is behind us? There’s actually no need to. The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme – which aimed to lure people back out to restaurants by offering them 50 percent off the price of their meal – may have come to a close, but many London restaurants are now offering to foot the bill when you pay them a visit. While a load of them rolled out the offer in September, October is looking a little leaner. But there are still bargains to be had at some top London restaurants. Some are choosing to match the deal, offering half-price on food and soft drinks (up to the value of £10 per person) on Mondays to Wednesdays. But others are putting their own slant on the money-off dining for the month ahead (in which case, we’ve stated the revised T&Cs). Read on to find a local spot serving up the discount eats into autumn.
London restaurants doing Eat Out to Help Out discounts in October
Aquavit London
Indulge in the set lunch menu at this smart Nordic spot in central London and get a fiver off your bill; the offer runs to the end of November.
Benares
From Tuesday to Thursday, punters can get the discount when ordering from the up-scale Indian’s a la carte or tasting menu, and by quoting ‘Benares October’ when booking or settling up the bill.
Burger & Lobster Soho
All B&L branches are reintroducing the offer that made the restaurant group famous: a burger, a lobster roll or a whole lobster for just £20 (hint: for this price, you should get the lobster!).
Casa Do Frango
A clucking good deal to be had on peri-peri chicken and other Portuguese treats from Mondays and Tuesdays throughout October.
Darwin Brasserie
Level 36 of the famous Sky Garden has bargains to go with the food. There’s a £30 minimum spend, but guests can get £10 off per person all day on Tuesday and Wednesday and for lunch sittings on Thursday and Friday.
Duck & Rice
The offer is on at the sleek central London spot for the first two weeks of October.
Emilia’s Crafted Pasta
Enjoy the offer on Monday and Tuesday at the Aldgate and St Katherine’s Dock outposts – and on pasta dishes only (not that we’re complaining!).
Fenchurch Restaurant
Dine within Sky Garden’s public viewing gallery and get £10 off your dinner (Wednesday to Thursday) or lunch (Friday to Sunday).
Hicce
Hicce is calling their offer ‘Eat Early to Help Out’: get a table on Tuesday to Friday between 5pm and 5.45pm to continue to enjoy the discount.
Heliot Steak House
Cut-price steak is available throughout the week at the Hippodrome restaurant.
Hot Stone
Like your discounts searingly hot? The offer runs from Tuesday to Sunday during evening service and for tables of up to four people.
Inamo
At Inamo’s Soho and Covent Garden outlets, get half-price on the a la carte menu all day from Monday to Thursday and from noon until 5pm on Fridays – the offer continues until Friday October 16.
José
The standard T&Cs apply to the top tapas spot in Bermondsey, plus sister restaurants Pizzaro down the road and José Pizarro in The City.
Kricket Soho
Avaialble at all three branches on a Monday – and until the end of the year, not just in September.
Lady of the Grapes
Dine for half the price on lunchtimes from Wednesday to Friday in October.
Sager + Wilde Paradise Row
It might not count towards the terrific wine, but head along to the Bethnal Green restaurant to get money off delicious grub from 4pm-10pm, Monday to Friday 4pm to 10pm and Thursday to Sunday 4pm-6.30pm.
Smokestak
The madness continues at Smokestak, where you can still snap up four dishes for £15.
The Spread Eagle
One for the vegans: the offer is being continued at Homerton’s excellent vegan pub (yes, it’s a thing), but for lunch sittings from Monday to Friday.