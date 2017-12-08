London’s best fishmongers
From fishmongers to market stalls, this is our guide to hooking in the best fish in the city.
Any chef worth their weight will tell you great cooking starts with tracking down the best produce possible. If you’re craving a seafood feast, get yourself out of bed early and pay one of London’s best fishmongers a visit. In this list are small, quaint fish shops and larger, fragrant produce markets (all sell seafood of supreme quality). Here’s your guide to finding the best fish in London.
A Scott & Son
From its maritime blue awning to its ice-bedded displays of flappingly fresh seafood, Scott’s is an archetypal neighbourhood fishmonger with years of experience under its collective apron. An ever-changing line-up covers everything from oysters, mussels and clams to monkfish, red snapper and sashimi-grade tuna, while jars of pickled herrings, frozen fishcakes, undyed smoked haddock and bundles of fresh samphire bulk out the shop’s wide-ranging offer.
94 High Rd, N2 9EB. 8444 7606. Tube: East Finchley
Barnes Fish Shop
A fishmonger with that personal touch – and a keen eye for pretty presentation – this Barnes favourite offers a terrific ever-changing selection, much of it sourced from the South Coast ports or from early-morning trips to Billingsgate. Their bespoke fish soup is a must-order add-on, and they also stock a selection of fresh vegetables, herbs and other goodies – if you need to stock up on essentials.
18 Barnes High St, SW13 9LW. 8876 1297. Barnes Bridge rail
Billingsgate Market
Wakey-wakey! Billingsgate opens at 4am, and most traders have packed up by 8 in the morning – although closing time is 9am on touristy Saturdays. Of course, it’s mainly about wholesale business, but you can pitch up as an ordinary customer if you’re happy to browse or buy in bulk and don’t mind the bawdy banter. Also come prepared for shivery temperatures and slippery, sloshy floors (leave your best Jimmy Choos at home). A no-brainer for every fish-loving foodie’s bucket list.
Trafalgar Way, E14 5ST. 7987 1118. Tube: Poplar DLR
Bourne’s Fishmongers
Same trade, different name: what was formerly Meek & Wild’s fishmongers is now Bourne’s – a tie-in between young guys Lee Bourne and John Long in the Highbury Barn shopping parade. They stock a goodly range of market-fresh fish (including sushi-grade items) as well as shellfish, crustacea and so on. User-friendly open hours (till 7pm during the week, 3pm on Sundays) are a boon for commuting locals.
Brown’s
Founded by champion oyster shucker and smoked-salmon slicer extraordinaire, George Brown, this classic neighbourhood fishmonger is now well into its sixth decade – with George’s grandsons Justin and Jason currently at the helm. A seasonal cornucopia of seafood from British waters is the main attraction, but if you want some sushi-grade tuna, Italian Venus clams or jumbo tiger prawns from Dubai, they can manage that, too.
37-39 Charlbert St, NW8 6JN. 7722 8237. Tube: St John’s Wood
Chelsea Fishmonger
Working with fish since the age of 13, the Chelsea Fishmonger’s owner, Rex Goldsmith, is a man who knows a bass from a brill. Since going solo in 1996 with a stall in Surrey, he’s built up enough trade to open two shops – one in Chelsea, the other in Guildford. A traditional open front fitted with gleaming tiles reveals a counter packed with produce bought daily from Newlyn and Billingsgate, so there’s plenty to lure you into the Chelsea branch. The team strive to supply fish and shellfish from safe stocks, such as line-caught Icelandic cod and jigged (hand-line caught) Cornish squid.
10 Cale St, SW3 3QU. 7589 9432. Tube: Sloane Square
Cope’s Seafood
An eye-catching mosaic above the door highlights the seafood theme – although Copes looks more like an all-purpose provisions store, complete with shelves of condiments, boxes of veg, pots of herbs and other foodie paraphernalia. However, fish from the tiled counter is the main business, so check the board for the latest offers (species are written up in five different languages). Helpful staff will also advise on cooking your purchases.
778 Fulham Rd, SW6 5SJ. 7371 7300. Tube: Putney Bridge
Covent Garden Fishmongers
Originally a fish stall on old Covent Garden market (hence the name), CGF has been trading at its current site in Turnham Green since 1982. Cod, haddock and halibut are sourced from Scandinavian waters where stocks are in better shape, and the fishmongers here try their best to choose line-caught where possible. Confident that their fish is fresh enough to eat raw, they also sell sushi paraphernalia including rice, nori seaweed and soy sauce. Fans of smoked fish won’t be disappointed, either.
37 Turnham Green Terrace, W4 1RG. 8995 9273. Tube: Turnham Green
FC Soper’s
Known to all and sundry as Sopers, this venerable Nunhead fishmonger has been serving the local community since 1897: the area may have changed a lot since then, but the family’s reputation for flipping good fish hasn’t. Well-priced British varieties arrive daily from Cornish and Norfolk day-boats, while the exotics are acquired at Billingsgate Market – almost everything is line-caught. Most fishmongers put their feet up on a Sunday, but Soper’s continues to furnish local shoppers with the latest haul.
141 Evelina Rd, SE15 3HB. 7639 9729. Nunhead rail
Fin and Flounder
‘We do not buy any trawled fish’ insists Richard Hayfield, founder of this sustainability champion on Broadway Market. F+F follows Marine Conservation Society (MCS) guidelines to the letter and only procures farmed varieties from Soil Association-approved outlets. Working with what’s best from the day-boats that morning, they always have a good variety of certified fish including lesser known items such as witch soles. Meanwhile, cooked seafood nibbles are Saturday-morning manna for local hipsters.
71 Broadway Market, E8 4PH. 7998 4929. London Fields rail
Fishmonger’s Kitchen
Aussie chef Tony Licastro worked at restaurants ranging from Nobu to Belgo before opening The Fishmonger’s Kitchen in 2010. His shop sells a huge selection of seasonal and sustainable seafood from far and wide, but (as you’d guess from the name), Licastro also puts his cheffing skills to good use with a range of own-made ready meals, plus a catering service that includes supplying seafood platters, whole dressed salmon, sushi and paella.
119 Shepherds Bush Rd, W6 7LP. 7603 0673. Tube: Hammersmith
The Fish Shop at Kensington Place
Once beloved of Princess Di and her cohorts, glass-fronted Kensington Place has spawned a diminutive fishmonger that now provides pickings for the restaurant kitchen – as well as for local foodies out a-shopping. A huge exotic marlin effigy marks the spot, although supplies are gleaned almost exclusively from British waters. Quality and freshness are guaranteed – and they do local deliveries too.
209 Kensington Church St, W8 7LX. 7243 6626. Tube: Notting Hill Gate
Harrods Food Hall
True to the store’s old motto ‘omnia omnibus ubique’ (‘all things for all people, everywhere’), Harrods Food Hall is the apotheosis of retail luxury – and that includes its magnificently appointed seafood ‘market’. If you’re after a fish, any fish from anywhere, the chances are they’ll stock it – or know about it. Prices are premium, of course, but keep an eye out for reduced bargains near the end of the day.
87-135 Brompton Rd, SW1X 7XL. 7730 1234. Tube: Knightsbridge
James Knight
‘James Knight of Mayfair’ is the tag, although London’s largest independent wholesale fishmonger now plies its retail trade out of Selfridges Food Hall. They’re pack leaders when it comes to sustainability – running workshops and advising restaurants, as well as championing British day boats. As you’d expect, everything is bang on, from the hand-dived scallops to the Devon crabs and lobsters that are cooked, cracked and picked on the premises. No wonder James Knight is on the Royal Warrant list.
Selfridges Food Hall, 400 Oxford St, W1A 1AB. 7587 3070. Tube: Bond St
Jonathan Norris
Although it has bricks-and-mortar branches in Hackney and Tufnell Park, this pitch on Pimlico’s Tachbrook Street market is Jonathan Norris’s spiritual home. Fish comes up daily from Devon and Cornwall, extra supplies are gleaned via personal trips to Billingsgate and smoked fish is provided by London hero Robin Moxon (of Moxon’s fame). Jonathan’s favourite fish? Hake – he even knows the name of the boat it comes from.
42 Upper Tachbrook St, SW1V 2JS. 8525 8999. Tube: Pimlico