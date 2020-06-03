The best restaurants in north London now doing home delivery
Find great restaurants doing home delivery and takeaway in north London: Highgate, Hampstead, Camden and more
Now we’re all used to dining chez nous, seven nights a week, we should be exploring the amazing range of delivery and click & collect takeaways from some of London’s best restaurants. Here’s our pick of the best in north London, from Sri Lankan genius at Hoppers, to delicious paella from Trangallan. Please remember that details change all the time, so always check with the venues’ websites and social channels for the latest info.
12:51 Around the Cluck
They say: ‘So, this is something that has been in the background for a while now, and wasn’t expecting to launch in these uncertain times. Around the Cluck is a delivery service by Chef James Cochran, focusing on his famous buttermilk Jamaican jerk chicken. As well as chicken, we have vegetarian options, amazing sides and of course our famous scotch-bonnet jam.’
Order via 1251.slerp.com (3.5 mile radius), Deliveroo (2 mile radius), Uber Eats (2 mile radius).
Bake Street
Smashing local joint by Rectory Road station doing breakfast and brunch staples: eggs, burgers, melts and more. It’s pick-up and delivery (via Deliveroo and Uber Eats) for now.
Check its website for up-to-date details.
Berenjak
Berenjak is restarting service with a load of new sites across London. It’s a smart move for London’s very own prince of Persia. It will be delivering its signature koobideh and jujeh kababs, and a selection of mazeh including its mast o khiar and kashk e bademjoom.
Berenjak Swiss Cottage Delivery covers St John’s Wood, Camden, Belsize Park, Kilburn and Hampstead (launches May 27)
Berenjak King’s Cross Delivery covers King’s Cross, Islington, Highbury, Lower Holloway, Camden, Kentish Town, Bloomsbury and Primrose Hill (launches June 3)
All available via Deliveroo
Venue says We're now delivering our Kababs, Khoresht, and Mazeh across London! Check if your postcode is covered deliveroo.co.uk/brands/berenjak
Berto
Berto specialises in hearty (read: huge), hand-cut pasta dishes, with a smattering of antipasti and homemade desserts. Freshly made and rolled out daily in the open kitchen, there’s a plethora of pasta to pick from: traditional egg-and-flour, wholewheat, gluten-free, potato gnocchi, plus a vegan option.
It’s on Deliveroo right now for a comforting carby hug.
Dishoom
Dishoom is back in business doing deliveries from its branches in King’s Cross, Shoreditch and Kensington. They promise many of the café favourites, including street-food staple vada pau, chilli chicken and keema pau, plus hearty fodder like biryanis, chicken ruby, mattar paneer and Dishoom’s legendary house black daal. Plus, there are drinks, including the Thums Up, Limca and Pallonji’s Raspberry Soda. Everything will be available for delivery via Deliveroo from 11.30am to 10.30pm. As in the restaurants, Dishoom is donating a charity meal with every order.
Dishoom to Your Door is available via Deliveroo now.
Farang
They say: ‘As it’s just Sebby in the kitchen until the crisis is over we have changed our offering so that he can still provide the local community with a taste of Farang. Farang Larder provides a taste of Farang through store cupboard meal parcels so you can enjoy the flavours of the restaurant from the comfort and safety of your own homes. Choose from a range of Thai recipe kits, ready meals, Thai groceries, meat and fish from our suppliers, snacks and sweet treats, and beers and wines.’
Order through its website.
Venue says Modern Thai street food from Head Chef/Director Seb Holmes and the team, showcasing the very best Thai and British produce.
Gymkhana
The Michelin-starred Gymkhana is doing delivery for the first time, serving its tandoori masala lamb chops, butter chicken masala and wild muntjac biryani. There’s also a bespoke feast menu for two.
Delivery radius including Marylebone, Mayfair, Paddington, Knightsbridge, Victoria, Sloane Square, St John’s Wood, Camden, Primrose Hill, and King’s Cross. It launches May 22 on Supper.
Honest Burgers
Honest Burgers are open for delivery across their numerous London branches. If that weren’t good enough news, they’re partnering with tapas kings Brindisa to bring you the limited-edition Chimichurri Burger, a hot mess of patty, chorizo, manchego, chipotle and chimichurri. With a side of rosemary chips, it’s £14, and frankly sounds like money well spent. It’s available until July 6 (though we could always start a petition to retain it).
Order on Deliveroo.
Hoppers
Hoppers will be extending its delivery radius to cover new locations across Islington, Camden, King’s Cross, Shoreditch, Hoxton and Whitechapel. The menu will feature some of the Sri Lankan restaurant’s most celebrated dishes, including its bone marrow varuval with roti, devilled chilli paneer, mutton kothu roti and a selection of seasonal karis.
Hoppers King’s Cross Delivery covers King’s Cross, Islington, Highbury, Lower Holloway, Camden, Kentish Town and Primrose Hill.
Order via Deliveroo.
Hot Stone
For obvious reasons, Angel’s great cook-at-the-table steak and sushi joint is closed for now. However, it’s introduced not one but two fresh new delivery concepts: Makiboom and Momo Club London. The former does cutesy sushi in the shape of pandas and whatnot, and latter supplies delish Nepalese dumplings. They are also donating 10 percent of all sales to the NHS. Bravo!
Motu Indian Kitchen
The home-delivery brand from JKS Restaurants (Hoppers, Brigadiers) is reopening its locations and adding a new Crouch End kitchen. Motu’s menu includes the likes of samosas, lamb seekh kebabs, saag gosht and biryanis, as well as Ramadan specials nihari, haleem, chapli kebabs and chargah chicken wings.
Motu Indian Kitchen Swiss Cottage Delivery covers St John’s Wood, Camden, Belsize Park, Kilburn and Hampstead (launches May 18)
Motu Indian Kitchen Islington Delivery covers Highbury, Barnsbury, Holloway, Caledonian Road and King’s Cross (launches May 26)
Motu Indian Kitchen Crouch End Delivery covers Harringay, Stroud Green, Archway, Alexandra Palace, Muswell Hill, Wood Green and Highgate, (launches June 2)
All available via Deliveroo
Patron
This brilliant local French restaurant has said ‘pourquoi pas?’ and adapted to a chic home delivery service with its delicious dishes freshly prepared and delivered (you still have to heat them up, peasants). It’s currently available only in NW1, NW3, NW5, N1, N4, N5, N6, N7, N8, N10, N15, N16 and N19, but plans to expand soon. They do wine and fizz too.
Patty & Bun
This grungy city-wide burger chain is doing DIY kit versions of its Ari Gold and Smokey Robinson burgers, plus vegan options (within the M25).
Order via its website.
Poppies
Poppies Spitalfields has reopened, with the Soho and Camden branches following suit shortly. They will be open daily from noon to 8pm for takeaway, click and collect and delivery. The menu features the usual faves – battered haddock, pies, saveloy, battered sausage – all wrapped in Poppies’s quaint faux-newsprint, and all served with a portion of chips.
Quality Chop House
QCH offshoot Quality Wines is offering a no-choice three-course menu for collection and delivery. It’s not cheap at £45 for two people, but it’s pretty fancy, with mains like venison-ragù pappardelle and desserts like chocolate torte. Chuck in one of their awesome bottles and staying in’s suddenly like going out. Available Wednesday to Saturday.
Collect from the Farringdon Road store, 5pm-7pm. Delivery available (£5) for postcodes within a three-mile radius of Farringdon Road, delivered between 5pm and 7pm that night.
More details on their site.
Riding House Café
Riding House’s online shop is stocked with restaurant-quality DIY dishes such as chicken, morel and truffle pie, Cornish lamb with spinach, and bake-at-home cookie dough. There are brunch dishes such as pancakes with clotted chantilly cream, topped with berry compote, and even a full english breakfast with Bloody Mary and Buck’s Fizz cocktails.
There’s also a ready-to-drink cocktail offer, including Masako Martini with sake and lychee, and Planas Horchata with rum, almond, cinnamon and nutmeg, plus mini-kegs and punch pouches.
Everything is available for collection or delivery within eight miles of the Fitzrovia store. Details on its website.
Supa Ya Ramen
Choose from one of two ramen kits, and cook up your own bodacious bowl, with the help of this cult Hackney supper-club-turned-restaurant’s special oils and spices.
Delivery: Orders taken Monday to Wednesday are delivered between Thursday and Friday. You better live somewhere between The City of London and Stoke Newington, though. Check the site for specifics.
Updates via their Instagram.
Sutton and Sons
The award-winning fish ’n’ chip shop is still doing delivery and takeaway across its piscine and vegan menus. It advises you to ring direct: Stoke Newington: 020 7249 6444 Essex Rd: 020 7359 1210 Hackney: 020 3645 1801.
Keep up to date on its Twitter.