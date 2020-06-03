Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The best restaurants in north London now doing home delivery
Farang
Scott Chasserot

The best restaurants in north London now doing home delivery

Find great restaurants doing home delivery and takeaway in north London: Highgate, Hampstead, Camden and more

By Chris Waywell
Advertising

Now we’re all used to dining chez nous, seven nights a week, we should be exploring the amazing range of delivery and click & collect takeaways from some of London’s best restaurants. Here’s our pick of the best in north London, from Sri Lankan genius at Hoppers, to delicious paella from Trangallan. Please remember that details change all the time, so always check with the venues’ websites and social channels for the latest info.

If your restaurant is currently open for deliveries or takeaways, tell us! helplondon@timeout.com  

A picture of the Couchbound email

An email you’ll actually love

Sign up to our Couchbound newsletter and bring the city to your sofa

Subscribe now

Great restaurants delivering in north London

1251

12:51 Around the Cluck

Restaurants British Angel

They say: ‘So, this is something that has been in the background for a while now, and wasn’t expecting to launch in these uncertain times. Around the Cluck is a delivery service by Chef James Cochran, focusing on his famous buttermilk Jamaican jerk chicken. As well as chicken, we have vegetarian options, amazing sides and of course our famous scotch-bonnet jam.’ 

Order via 1251.slerp.com (3.5 mile radius), Deliveroo (2 mile radius), Uber Eats (2 mile radius).

Read more
Buy

Bake Street

Restaurants Coffeeshops Stoke Newington

Smashing local joint by Rectory Road station doing breakfast and brunch staples: eggs, burgers, melts and more. It’s pick-up and delivery (via Deliveroo and Uber Eats) for now.

Check its website for up-to-date details.

Read more
Advertising
Berenjak

Berenjak

4 out of 5 stars
Restaurants Middle Eastern Soho

Berenjak is restarting service with a load of new sites across London. It’s a smart move for London’s very own prince of Persia. It will be delivering its signature koobideh and jujeh kababs, and a selection of mazeh including its mast o khiar and kashk e bademjoom.

Berenjak Swiss Cottage Delivery covers St John’s Wood, Camden, Belsize Park, Kilburn and Hampstead (launches May 27)

Berenjak King’s Cross Delivery covers King’s Cross, Islington, Highbury, Lower Holloway, Camden, Kentish Town, Bloomsbury and Primrose Hill (launches June 3)

All available via Deliveroo

Venue says We're now delivering our Kababs, Khoresht, and Mazeh across London! Check if your postcode is covered deliveroo.co.uk/brands/berenjak

Read review
Order delivery
Berto

Berto

4 out of 5 stars
Restaurants Italian Holloway Road

Berto specialises in hearty (read: huge), hand-cut pasta dishes, with a smattering of antipasti and homemade desserts. Freshly made and rolled out daily in the open kitchen, there’s a plethora of pasta to pick from: traditional egg-and-flour, wholewheat, gluten-free, potato gnocchi, plus a vegan option.

It’s on Deliveroo right now for a comforting carby hug.

Read review
Advertising
Dishoom
Dishoom

Dishoom

Restaurants Indian King’s Cross

Dishoom is back in business doing deliveries from its branches in King’s Cross, Shoreditch and Kensington. They promise many of the café favourites, including street-food staple vada pau, chilli chicken and keema pau, plus hearty fodder like biryanis, chicken ruby, mattar paneer and Dishoom’s legendary house black daal. Plus, there are drinks, including the Thums Up, Limca and Pallonji’s Raspberry Soda. Everything will be available for delivery via Deliveroo from 11.30am to 10.30pm. As in the restaurants, Dishoom is donating a charity meal with every order. 

Dishoom to Your Door is available via Deliveroo now.

Read more

Farang

Restaurants Thai Highbury

They say: ‘As it’s just Sebby in the kitchen until the crisis is over we have changed our offering so that he can still provide the local community with a taste of Farang. Farang Larder provides a taste of Farang through store cupboard meal parcels so you can enjoy the flavours of the restaurant from the comfort and safety of your own homes. Choose from a range of Thai recipe kits, ready meals, Thai groceries, meat and fish from our suppliers, snacks and sweet treats, and beers and wines.’

Order through its website.

Venue says Modern Thai street food from Head Chef/Director Seb Holmes and the team, showcasing the very best Thai and British produce.

Read more
Advertising
Gymkhana

Gymkhana

Restaurants Indian Mayfair

The Michelin-starred Gymkhana is doing delivery for the first time, serving its tandoori masala lamb chops, butter chicken masala and wild muntjac biryani. There’s also a bespoke feast menu for two. 

Delivery radius including Marylebone, Mayfair, Paddington, Knightsbridge, Victoria, Sloane Square, St John’s Wood, Camden, Primrose Hill, and King’s Cross. It launches May 22 on Supper.

Read more
Honest Burgers x Brindisa
Honest Burgers x Brindisa

Honest Burgers

Restaurants Burgers King’s Cross

Honest Burgers are open for delivery across their numerous London branches. If that weren’t good enough news, they’re partnering with tapas kings Brindisa to bring you the limited-edition Chimichurri Burger, a hot mess of patty, chorizo, manchego, chipotle and chimichurri. With a side of rosemary chips, it’s £14, and frankly sounds like money well spent. It’s available until July 6 (though we could always start a petition to retain it).

Order on Deliveroo.

Read more
Advertising

Hoppers

Restaurants Indian Soho

Hoppers will be extending its delivery radius to cover new locations across Islington, Camden, King’s Cross, Shoreditch, Hoxton and Whitechapel. The menu will feature some of the Sri Lankan restaurant’s most celebrated dishes, including its bone marrow varuval with roti, devilled chilli paneer, mutton kothu roti and a selection of seasonal karis.

Hoppers King’s Cross Delivery covers King’s Cross, Islington, Highbury, Lower Holloway, Camden, Kentish Town and Primrose Hill.

Order via Deliveroo.

Read more

Hot Stone

Restaurants Japanese Angel

For obvious reasons, Angel’s great cook-at-the-table steak and sushi joint is closed for now. However, it’s introduced not one but two fresh new delivery concepts: Makiboom and Momo Club London. The former does cutesy sushi in the shape of pandas and whatnot, and latter supplies delish Nepalese dumplings. They are also donating 10 percent of all sales to the NHS. Bravo!

Order via Deliveroo and Uber Eats.   

Read more
Advertising

Motu Indian Kitchen

The home-delivery brand from JKS Restaurants (Hoppers, Brigadiers) is reopening its locations and adding a new Crouch End kitchen. Motu’s menu includes the likes of samosas, lamb seekh kebabs, saag gosht and biryanis, as well as Ramadan specials nihari, haleem, chapli kebabs and chargah chicken wings.  

Motu Indian Kitchen Swiss Cottage Delivery covers St  John’s Wood, Camden, Belsize Park, Kilburn and Hampstead (launches May 18)

Motu Indian Kitchen Islington Delivery covers Highbury, Barnsbury, Holloway, Caledonian Road and King’s Cross (launches May 26) 

Motu Indian Kitchen Crouch End Delivery covers Harringay, Stroud Green, Archway, Alexandra Palace, Muswell Hill, Wood Green and Highgate, (launches June 2)

All available via Deliveroo

Read more

Patron

3 out of 5 stars
Restaurants French Kentish Town

This brilliant local French restaurant has said ‘pourquoi pas?’ and adapted to a chic home delivery service with its delicious dishes freshly prepared and delivered (you still have to heat them up, peasants). It’s currently available only in NW1, NW3, NW5, N1, N4, N5, N6, N7, N8, N10, N15, N16 and N19, but plans to expand soon. They do wine and fizz too.

Order via its website.

Read review
Advertising

Patty & Bun

Restaurants Burgers Liverpool Street

This grungy city-wide burger chain is doing DIY kit versions of its Ari Gold and Smokey Robinson burgers, plus vegan options (within the M25).

Order via its website.

Read more
london's best fish and chips, poppies
Photograph: Tricia de Courcy Ling

Poppies

Restaurants Fish and chips Camden Town

Poppies Spitalfields has reopened, with the Soho and Camden branches following suit shortly. They will be open daily from noon to 8pm for takeaway, click and collect and delivery. The menu features the usual faves – battered haddock, pies, saveloy, battered sausage – all wrapped in Poppies’s quaint faux-newsprint, and all served with a portion of chips.

Read more
Advertising
Quality Chop House

Quality Chop House

Restaurants British Clerkenwell

QCH offshoot Quality Wines is offering a no-choice three-course menu for collection and delivery. It’s not cheap at £45 for two people, but it’s pretty fancy, with mains like venison-ragù pappardelle and desserts like chocolate torte. Chuck in one of their awesome bottles and staying in’s suddenly like going out. Available Wednesday to Saturday.

Collect from the Farringdon Road store, 5pm-7pm. Delivery available (£5) for postcodes within a three-mile radius of Farringdon Road, delivered between 5pm and 7pm that night.

More details on their site.

Read more
Book online
Riding House at Home
Riding House at Home

Riding House Café

Restaurants British Fitzrovia

Riding House’s online shop is stocked with restaurant-quality DIY dishes such as chicken, morel and truffle pie, Cornish lamb with spinach, and bake-at-home cookie dough. There are brunch dishes such as pancakes with clotted chantilly cream, topped with berry compote, and even a full english breakfast with Bloody Mary and Buck’s Fizz cocktails. 

There’s also a ready-to-drink cocktail offer, including Masako Martini with sake and lychee, and Planas Horchata with rum, almond, cinnamon and nutmeg, plus mini-kegs and punch pouches. 

Everything is available for collection or delivery within eight miles of the Fitzrovia store. Details on its website

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Supa Ya Ramen
Supa Ya Ramen

Supa Ya Ramen

Choose from one of two ramen kits, and cook up your own bodacious bowl, with the help of this cult Hackney supper-club-turned-restaurant’s special oils and spices. 

Delivery: Orders taken Monday to Wednesday are delivered between Thursday and Friday. You better live somewhere between The City of London and Stoke Newington, though. Check the site for specifics. 

Updates via their Instagram.

Read more

Sutton and Sons

Restaurants British Stoke Newington

The award-winning fish ’n’ chip shop is still doing delivery and takeaway across its piscine and vegan menus. It advises you to ring direct: Stoke Newington: 020 7249 6444 Essex Rd: 020 7359 1210 Hackney: 020 3645 1801.

Keep up to date on its Twitter

Read more
Advertising
trangallan_HelenCathcart.jpg
© Helen Cathcart

Trangallan

Restaurants Spanish Newington Green

The upmarket Galician paella slingers (not literally) are now doing contact-free window pick-ups and local delivery on a daily-changing, ingredient-dependent menu.

Check its site and Insta for updates.

Read more
Book online
Recommended

    You may also like

      Advertising