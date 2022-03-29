London
Photograph: Kew Gardens
Kew Gardens in Spring conservatory

Top ten Easter activities in London

The first bank holiday of the year is also a double bank holiday – here’s our top ten things to do over Easter in London

Written by
Time Out London Things To Do
Easter weekend isn’t just the first bank holiday of the year; it’s also a double bank holiday. We get four whole days off between Good Friday on April 15 and Easter Monday on April 18, so the world – or at least London – is our oyster (card).

Thankfully, there’s plenty to do in the capital over the Easter break, from checking out spring flowers to swinging by one of London’s top coffee shops. Hopefully the weather will be glorious and you’ll get mild sunstroke from hanging out in the park for four days straight. But if not, you could check out a free art exhibition, see some top theatre or treat yourself to a proper pub roast on Easter Sunday.

Read on for our top ten things to do in London this Easter – there’s absolutely no way you’ll be bored.

RECOMMENDED: Find more eggcellent things to do in April.

How to spend your four-day Easter weekend in London

Kick off your four-day weekend at the Black-Owned Hackney Night Market
Black Owned Hackney Market

Kick off your four-day weekend at the Black-Owned Hackney Night Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Hackney

London’s finest Black-owned eateries, craftspeople and artisan traders will be congregating in Hackney Central for the return of this lively night-time market. Shop for everything from skincare to sustainable clothing and handmade trinkets, before scoffing delicious snacks from Black Eats LDN. Cocktails will be shaken too, and the night market includes music until 1.30am. A perfect way to spend the first evening of the Easter bank holiday.

Score some eggcellent prizes at Top Cuvée's boozy Easter egg hunt
Photograph: Top Cuvée

Score some eggcellent prizes at Top Cuvée's boozy Easter egg hunt

  • Things to do
  • City Life

  • Things to do
  • City Life

The Easter Bunny doesn’t only deal in chocolate. We have it under good authority that the rarely spotted rabbit has, once again, teamed up with Highbury bar and shop Top Cuvée for an Easter egg hunt that promises to reward participants with, among other things, free wine. Described as ‘bigger, better, funner than ever’, this year’s Easter Sunday hunt will undoubtedly see Top Cuvée dole out some egg-cellent prizes, especially as it’s teaming up with some friends for this year’s event. Others involved in the hunt include Tony’s Chocolonely, Yard Sale Pizza, Jolene, Supa Ya Ramen, Mam Sham, Patty & Bun, Brindisa and many others. So that things don’t get out of hand, this year potential egg hunters will have to register here order to take part, with Top Cuvée limiting the number of teams to 300. That means if you want to get involved, you better get your bunny ears ready and sign up pronto. Happy egg hunting! 

Witness Trafalgar Square's enormous reenactment of the crucifixion

Witness Trafalgar Square’s enormous reenactment of the crucifixion

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Trafalgar Square

Wintershall Players return with their huge (for which read horses, donkeys, doves and a cast of more than 100) open-air re-enactment of ‘The Passion of Jesus’ on Good Friday, featuring volunteers from in and around London. Huge crowds are expected but big screens will ensure nobody misses any crucial plot twists. Having been cancelled the last two years, its 2022 outing represents the final hurrah for London’s very own Jesus, James Burke-Dunsmore. While there’s no official reason given for his retirement, one assumes he’s now rather older than JC was at time of crucifixion, and that Our Lord and Saviour will regenerate into a new form for 2023. In the meantime, here’s your last chance to watch a master (of Heaven and Earth) at work.

 

Take yourself off to the pub for a top Easter Sunday roast
Ed Marshall

Take yourself off to the pub for a top Easter Sunday roast

  • Restaurants
  • British

  • Restaurants
  • British

Sunday lunch. There’s nothing quite like it. An elemental meal, one that Londoners take incredibly seriously. Debates about what constitutes the ‘perfect’ Sunday roast have been known to last for hours. There is no shortage of top roasts in London. We’ve rounded up the city’s best Sunday meals from a host of homely pubs and restaurants all around town. From snug neighbourhood staples to more bijou gastropubs, we’ve got something for every taste (if that taste is for comforting mounds of roast meat, lashings of gravy and carbs that will put you to sleep until Easter Monday). A lot of these places get quite busy, by the way. So you’re always advised to book ahead to avoid disappointment. 

Frolic among the flowers and hunt down hungry caterpillars at Kew Gardens
Kew Gardens in Spring conservatory

Frolic among the flowers and hunt down hungry caterpillars at Kew Gardens

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Kew

You’ve either been to Kew Gardens multiple times, or you’ve lived in London for years and couldn’t face the journey. There doesn’t seem to be an in-between. But with a grand stretch of four days ahead, you have a chance to make the trek to the big botanical gardens. There aren’t many better places to see daffodils, tulips and all the other colourful spring flowers in full bloom. If you’re taking kids, look out for the juicy fruits and a cosy chrysalis sequestered among the blooms on the Hungry Caterpillar Trail

Read more
Get your game face on at the Science Museum's Power Up sessions
Benjamin Ealovega

Get your game face on at the Science Museum’s Power Up sessions

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • South Kensington

Play your way through five decades’ worth of popular video games at this massive annual gaming event featuring more than 160 consoles. From ‘Pong’ and ‘Pacman’ to the latest VR experiences, there’s something for everyone in the Science Museum’s giant arcade, whether your’re looking to school your kids on ‘Mario Kart’, floss in ‘Fortnite’ or shred like a rock star on ‘Guitar Hero’. 

 

Take part in an Easter bonnet parade at the Horniman Museum's spring fair
Photograph: Courtesy of The Horniman Museum

Take part in an Easter bonnet parade at the Horniman Museum’s spring fair

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Forest Hill

Long established as one of the best south-east London places to take the kids, this gem of a museum and gardens has a lovely spring fair on the Saturday of the Easter bank holiday weekend. Head there with your homemade spring chapeau for an Easter bonnet parade and competition – plus family-friendly fun with performances from the young drummers of South London Samba, veggie cooking demos, garden trails, arts and crafts, and live music by the Alvar Tree Frogs, a New Orleans jazz band.

 

 

 

Stream an Easter movie
Photograph: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Stream an Easter movie

  • Film
  • Film

The Easter holidays can feel like a poor cousin of Christmas. It’s not a time you normally associate with cosy movie sessions, but Easter films do exist. While there’s  not the canon to match all those Christmas classics, there are a bunch of Good Friday goodies to enjoy. We’ve picked out a few for every taste to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other spiritually enhanced streaming sites. 

 

Read more

What about Easter fun for little ones?

