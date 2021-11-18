Melbourne
Bartender pouring non-alcoholic cocktail at Brunswick Aces
Photograph: Brunswick Aces

Where to drink in Melbourne when you're not drinking

Craving a cocktail but not a hangover? These venues have got you covered

Written by
Eliza Campbell
Whether you're alcohol-free, sober curious or just trying to give your liver a break, these Melbourne bars, restaurants and pubs have dedicated zero-alcohol options. From non-alcoholic beer and wine, to zero-percent spirits and cocktails that taste just like the real deal, there's something on offer for everyone. 

Venues with alcohol-free options

Black Pearl
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Black Pearl

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy
  • price 2 of 4

Still ahead of the game after more than a decade, the award-winning Black Pearl is a late-night hangout for locals and hospitality workers, and caters to the tourist trade in the afternoons. Check out their great non-alcoholic cocktail options.

Brunswick Aces Bar
Photograph: Brunswick Aces

Brunswick Aces Bar

  • Bars
  • Brunswick East

Brunswick Aces is a bar that serves just one alcoholic drink: a single gin and tonic, in a nod to normal bars stocking just one lemon, lime and bitters. Everything else on the menu is alcohol free, including plenty of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits from other brands like Heaps Normal XPA, Songbird Wine Ovant, GNISTA, Non and Vandestreek Playground IPA. All wines are available by the glass and by the bottle, and alcohol-free spirits are mixed with juices, extractions and syrups to make a variety of cocktails.

Fable
Fable Melbourne

Fable

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

Melbourne's highest rooftop bar offers plenty of views – and great non-alcoholic options, too. The three signature mocktails on the menu are original, balanced and painstakingly prepared. There's no missing out here.

Spice Market

Spice Market

  • Clubs
  • Melbourne

This classy club is full of every luxury you can think of, and if you're feeling really generous you can hire your own private booth. So settle in with a non-alcoholic drink before you hit the dancefloor.

The Lincoln
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The Lincoln

  • Bars
  • Carlton

Getting the mix of old and new right is a tough balancing act, but at the Lincoln, they’re as sure footed as an acrobat. Which means you’ll be sitting up at an Art Deco bar with the footy on behind you and a steak on the way. Add a quirky alcohol-free drink to the evening's agenda for one more fun twist.

Madame Brussels
Photograph: Amanda Summons

Madame Brussels

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

This kitsch, cutesy rooftop promises a raucous garden party in the heart of the city, with a tongue-in-cheek drinks list – full of alcohol-free options – and easy-to-dance-with party snacks.  refreshment.    

