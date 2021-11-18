Where to drink in Melbourne when you're not drinking

Still ahead of the game after more than a decade, the award-winning Black Pearl is a late-night hangout for locals and hospitality workers, and caters to the tourist trade in the afternoons. Check out their great non-alcoholic cocktail options.
Whether you're alcohol-free, sober curious or just trying to give your liver a break, these Melbourne bars, restaurants and pubs have dedicated zero-alcohol options. From non-alcoholic beer and wine, to zero-percent spirits and cocktails that taste just like the real deal, there's something on offer for everyone.