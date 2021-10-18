Melbourne
A naked woman sitting on the floor, covered by a towel.
Photograph: Pxfuel

The best waxing salons in Melbourne

Slink your way to one of these waxing salons and walk out as a smooth operator

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
It goes without saying that when you go in for a wax, you want the best person for the job. These are delicate and sensitive areas and that wax is piping hot, so skill and a gentle touch are crucial. And waxing leaves your skin really vulnerable, so proper hygiene is also a must. That's why we've rounded up the best salons in Melbourne that specialise in face and body waxes to ensure you're painlessly smooth and hairless for your next outing. 

If you're in the need of some post-wax relaxation, you may want to visit one of our favourite bath houses and spas. Or maybe you just need a quiet beverage, in which case check out our guide to Melbourne's best bars.

Where to get waxed in Melbourne

Brazilian Sunset
Photograph: Taylor Hernandez

1. Brazilian Sunset

  • Health and beauty
  • Melbourne

If you want every part of your body to be smooth and hairless, Brazilian Sunset offers waxing services for pretty much every part of your face and body. It also offers laser treatments for those who are keen on a more permanent form of hair removal. The studio is in Camberwell and is conveniently located right across the street from the train station. 

Brazilica
Photograph: Tara Winstead

2. Brazilica

  • Health and beauty
  • Collingwood

The waxing queens at Brazilica specialise in giving Brazilians and eyebrow waxes, but they offer a full suite of waxing services for the face and body. This Collingwood salon offers a brow consultation where the waxing artists will use the centuries-old golden ratio to determine what the best eyebrow shape is for your face. No two faces are the same, so why should everyone walk away with the same brow shape? And if you've been mildly terrified of the pain associated with getting a Brazilian, the waxers here are trained in being gentle and providing excellent aftercare to ensure your comfort. 

Vanish
Photograph: AusWax

3. Vanish

  • Health and beauty
  • St Kilda

 Vanish salon stands out from the other waxing salons on this list for its selection of different waxes that you can choose from. Each one offers different benefits, like the calming chamomile and rose wax, the soothing lavender hot wax and the apricot strip wax, which is perfect for removing hair as short as 1mm. The prices are very reasonable, and you can make a booking online. 

Zipzip Wax
Photograph:Ivan

4. Zipzip Wax

  • Health and beauty
  • Melbourne

This CBD salon is perfect for when you're already in the city doing a shop and have a bit of downtime. Located in the stunning Beehive building, this salon has been around for nearly two decades and has a team of highly skilled beauticians ready to give you the best wax of your life. You can book online, call ahead or simply walk in. 

La Chiq

5. La Chiq

  • Health and beauty
  • South Yarra

La Chiq is a family business located just off Commercial Road in Prahran. The prices are really reasonable, and you can get a bikini wax for just $15 and leg waxes starting at $18. On top of waxing services, this salon also offers manicures, pedicures and eyelash extensions. Walk-ins are always welcome, and bookings are available but not necessary.

The Spa at Sheraton Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

6. The Spa at Sheraton Melbourne

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Melbourne

You know you’re on the right floor for the Spa at Sheraton Melbourne when you can smell the jasmine. Despite being in the heart of the city, the spa is quiet and calm with soft lighting and timber finishes. Service is likewise gentle and informed, and while the staff here mostly specialises in skincare, they also provide high-quality waxing services. 

More ways to pamper yourself

