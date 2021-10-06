Where to get pierced in Melbourne

The piercers at this Abbotsford studio have more than 30 years of combined knowledge and experience, so you can feel confident that you'll walk away happy. From classic ear, face and body piercings to more advanced surface, dermal and genital piercings, every piercing is done with some of the best jewellery available in the world. If you're after new jewellery, you can browse the selection of studs, rings, plugs and more on the Piercing HQ website or in-store.