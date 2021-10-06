Melbourne
A piercer installing an industrial piercing on a man's ear.
Photograph: Arriba

Where to get pierced in Melbourne

Looking to poke some new holes in your face and body? These are the best local piercing studios

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Piercings are essentially stylish wounds that you're willingly inflicting on yourself, so it's really important that they're done well and heal properly. That's why it's important to pick a clean and reputable studio like the ones on this list. Whether you're a body modding veteran or you're nervously awaiting your first-ever piercing, you'll be in friendly and experienced hands at these local studios. 

Looking for something a little more permanent? These are the best tattoo shops in Melbourne.

Places to get body piercings

True Addiction
Photograph: True Addiction

True Addiction

  • Shopping
  • Tattoo parlours
  • Fitzroy

Owner Colin Gower, a tattoo industry veteran of more than three decades, opened this studio in the heart of Fitzroy, which looks as though it could be an art gallery. While the shop primarily operates as a tattoo studio, there's also a dedicated piercing area in the back offering a full suite of face and body piercings. You can book in for your next piercing by calling the studio at (03) 9078 0891. 

Body Pleasure Piercing
Photograph: Luke Kenyon

Body Pleasure Piercing

  • Health and beauty
  • St Kilda

If you're after facial and body piercings, scarification, ear stitching or branding, head down to this St Kilda studio. Master piercer Rhonda has over three decades of experience and also holds a Guinness World Record for piercing 64 clients in 60 minutes. The team has more than 50 years of experience between them, so you can rest assured that you're in good and experienced hands. Book your next piercing appointment through the Body Pleasure Piercing website.

Soul Inn House

Soul Inn House

  • Shopping
  • Tattoo parlours
  • Moonee Ponds

Tattoo and piercing studio Soul Inn House has been inking and modifying people's bodies since 2002. The studio's dedicated piercer will happily hook you up with face, body, ear and surface piercings. You'll receive in-depth aftercare education and will be encouraged to reach out if you have any questions or concerns as your fresh piercing is healing. No genital or below the belt piercings are done at this studio. Browse the piercing options and pricing through the Soul Inn house website.

 

Off Ya Tree

Off Ya Tree

  • Health and beauty
  • Melbourne

You may feel a bit hesitant about getting pierced at a chain store, but Off Ya Tree promises professionalism and duty of care with its services. You can get standard piercings for your face, ear and body or advanced piercings like dermal and surface piercings, genital piercings and industrial bars. Browse your options on the Off Ya Tree website.

Piercing HQ

Piercing HQ

  • Shopping
  • Abbotsford

The piercers at this Abbotsford studio have more than 30 years of combined knowledge and experience, so you can feel confident that you'll walk away happy. From classic ear, face and body piercings to more advanced surface, dermal and genital piercings, every piercing is done with some of the best jewellery available in the world. If you're after new jewellery, you can browse the selection of studs, rings, plugs and more on the Piercing HQ website or in-store. 

Piercing Urge

Piercing Urge

  • Health and beauty
  • Windsor

The Piercing Urge was established in 1991 to meet the needs of Melbourne’s piercing and body modification devotees. The studio offers a full range of face and body piercings, and if you're after something more permanent there is also a range of scarification services. Read about all of your options on the Piercing Urge website.

SkinKandy
Photograph: Kimia Zarifi

SkinKandy

  • Health and beauty
  • Maribyrnong

Piercing studio SkinKandy can be found in 35 shopping centres across Australia, including this one in the Highpoint Shopping Centre in Maribyrnong. If you're getting a piercing for the first time, the SkinKandy website is home to heaps of helpful information to calm your nerves. If you've already got some piercings but want to refresh your jewellery, you can shop a wide variety of steel, gold, glass, stone and wood pieces online and in-store. 

