Where to get pierced in Melbourne

Owner Colin Gower, a tattoo industry veteran of more than three decades, opened this studio in the heart of Fitzroy, which looks as though it could be an art gallery. While the shop primarily operates as a tattoo studio, there's also a dedicated piercing area in the back offering a full suite of face and body piercings. You can book in for your next piercing by calling the studio at (03) 9078 0891.
Piercings are essentially stylish wounds that you're willingly inflicting on yourself, so it's really important that they're done well and heal properly. That's why it's important to pick a clean and reputable studio like the ones on this list. Whether you're a body modding veteran or you're nervously awaiting your first-ever piercing, you'll be in friendly and experienced hands at these local studios.