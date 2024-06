Find calm away from the commotion of the city by treating yourself to a spa treatment at Melbourne’s finest hotels

It’s not always easy to find serenity in the middle of Melbourne’s hustle and bustle, but a visit to one of the city’s luxurious spa hotels will certainly do the trick.

Each offers rejuvenating and restoring treatments, from facials and beauty services to body scrubs and massages, with options for pregnant women, men and couples as well. Make a day of it and take advantage of some hotels offering complimentary access to steam rooms and saunas before your treatment, or indulge in afternoon tea once you’ve been properly pampered.

Whether you’re exploring the city, celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to some self-care, unwinding at any of these spa hotels means you can put your feet up and enjoy some quality downtime.

