Fitzroy named the coolest neighbourhood in Australia

Time Out has released its annual list of the 51 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, with inner north mainstay Fitzroy nabbing the highest Aussie spot on the list, coming in at #27. It beat out both Sydney's Marrickville at #33 and Brisbane's Fortitude Valley at #47.

The rankings were based on the Time Out Index survey, which this year polled 20,000 city-dwellers on their favourite local suburbs. To come up with the final ranking, our global network of local editors narrowed down the selections – delivering Fitzroy as the top spot down under. The artsy and eclectic heart of the inner north beat out Richmond, which came in at #10 last year. Previous years have also seen Melbourne suburbs hit the top Aussie spot, with Yarraville at #5 in 2020 and Footscray at #13 in 2019.

It's no surprise Fitzroy has risen in the ranks after leafy Gertrude Street was bestowed the honour of being named the second coolest street in the world earlier this year. From the bars and pubs of this well-trodden thoroughfare, like the much-loved Builders Arms, to the buzzing cafe culture (just cop a gander at Archie's line each Saturday morning), and the excellent boutique shopping, Gertrude is fast becoming an enduring Melbourne hotspot.

Add the nightlife of Brunswick Street, and Fitzroy hits all the cool points. Our Lifestyle Editor, Adena Maier, had this to say about the officially cool suburb:

"Pick up some handmade fashion, food and curios at Rose St Artist’s Market, then make your way to Naked for Satan’s rooftop, where you can get a paddle of infused vodka shots – the perfect pairing for sprawling views of the city skyline. When you’re ready for a feed, pop downstairs to next-door neighbour Little Hop for tacos and freshly made chips and guac, then finish your night with drinks in the beer garden at Shady Lady: a fun, unpretentious dive bar that looks like your grandma’s house exploded all over it."

"If you want to live like the locals, plan your trip around the Rochester Hotel’s beloved weekly comedy night, the weekend Rose St Artist’s Market and a gig at the Night Cat: its circular stage makes sure everyone has a great spot."

So there you have it kids: the world has acknowledged what we knew all along. Melbourne really is the coolest city in Australia – for the fourth year running.

Check out how Fitzroy compares with the rest of the world with the Time Out Coolest Neighbourhoods index for 2022.