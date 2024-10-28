While a major part of working at Time Out Melbourne involves eating, drinking and going out, it's important we make time to prioritise our health and wellbeing. And after testing a whole range of spas, hot springs, beauticians and wellness hubs, these are the places we keep returning to when some rest and relaxation is needed.

So if you're looking for somewhere to amp up your health and indulge in some self-care, check out these Time Out Melbourne Recommended Wellness Spots for 2024. (Time Out Recommends 2024 is presented in partnership with Tyro.)

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.