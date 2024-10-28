Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

The 15 best hotels in Melbourne, recommended by Time Out

We’ve handpicked 15 of Melbourne’s top hotels for a luxe staycation or affordable getaway

Leah Glynn
Edited by
Leah Glynn
Melbourne Editor
picture from swimming pool at le meredien
Photograph: Dianna Snape
Advertising

It's been a big couple of year's for Melbourne's hotel industry, with the city welcoming a suite of red-hot accommodation options. To ensure each pillow was fluffed and the robes were especially soft, we bed-hopped around to bring you this list of the best – from fancy hotels to the more boutique and quirky stays.

So if you were looking for a sign to book a staycay, this is it. Check out these Time Out Melbourne Recommended Hotels for 2024. (Time Out Recommends 2024 is presented in partnership with Tyro.)

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDS:

The 50 best things to do in Melbourne for 2024

The 49 best restaurants and bars in Melbourne for 2024

The 15 best regional venues in Victoria for 2024

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.