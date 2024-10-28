The 15 best hotels in Melbourne, recommended by Time Out

It's been a big couple of year's for Melbourne's hotel industry, with the city welcoming a suite of red-hot accommodation options. To ensure each pillow was fluffed and the robes were especially soft, we bed-hopped around to bring you this list of the best – from fancy hotels to the more boutique and quirky stays.

So if you were looking for a sign to book a staycay, this is it. Check out these Time Out Melbourne Recommended Hotels for 2024. (Time Out Recommends 2024 is presented in partnership with Tyro.)

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.