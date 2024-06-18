The winter solstice is about to descend upon Melbourne – here's how to make the most of it

Winter has well and truly arrived – temperatures have plummeted, sunny days are few and far between, and we've pulled out our scarves and beanies from the depths of our wardrobes. This Friday is the winter solstice – the shortest day of the year, as well as the longest night. While the thought of short daylight hours is a bit grim, it's all up from here, as the days will grow longer again after this annual astronomical turning point.

When is the winter solstice in Melbourne?

The winter solstice for Melbourne, and the whole of Australia, falls on June 21 every year – which means it's coming up this Friday.

What is Melbourne's winter solstice?

Caused by the Earth’s annual orbit around the sun, the winter solstice is the shortest day and longest night of the year – occurring in Australia when the South Pole has its maximum tilt away from the sun. This astronomical event happens on the very same day every year – though on opposite times of year for the two different hemispheres. As Australians experience the shortest day of the year, our friends in the Northern Hemisphere celebrate their summer solstice with the longest day of the year, and vice versa.

What causes Melbourne's winter solstice?

The solstice is caused by the tilt of the Earth’s axis in relation to the sun. During the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere, the tilt is such that the sun follows its lowest and shortest path through the sky, resulting in the least amount of daylight and the longest night of the year.

What does the solstice mean?

As well as being something of a turning point on the calendar of sunshine-seekers, the solstice has cultural significance for many – with festivals held across the world on these landmark days. After the winter solstice, days begin to lengthen as the Earth continues its annual orbit around the sun – taking us to the equinox (when the hours of sunlight and darkness are equal, occurring in late September and late March every year) and then the summer solstice (the summer solstice in Australia falls on December 21).

What's happening in Melbourne for the winter solstice?

For many of us, aside from having the shortest sunlight hours compared with any other day, the winter solstice it’s just another June day. If you’re keen to mark the occasion, there are some solstice events happening to celebrate this special day. Scienceworks is throwing an adults-only solstice party, with planetarium screenings, live music and more. Or for a family-friendly outing, Eynesbury Winter Festival are putting on a special celebration with fiery festivities. Or further afield in regional Victoria, the East Gippsland Winter Festival kick off will coincide with the solstice, with heaps of special events to commemorate the occasion. Or you could simply make the most of the longest night of the year with a night out on the town, and head to one (or several) of our city's best bars or nightclubs.

