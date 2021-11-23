Melbourne's best restaurants for group bookings

The frenetic service at Jim’s is part of its charm, as is the absence of a menu. Just like dinner at Yia Yias, you'll get what you're served – and you certainly won't be disappointed. The menu is meat heavy, so vegetarians beware – though the saganaki alone is worth the trip. Without much pricing guidance, prepare to pay anywhere from $50 to $70 per person for the banquet, with à la carte dishes ranging from $10 for entrees to $30 for meat mains. Oh and it's BYO, which is handy for large groups.