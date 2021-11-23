Melbourne
Private dining room at Grossi
Grossi Florentino

Melbourne's best restaurants for group bookings

From bougie private dining rooms, to generous (and affordable) 'feed me' menus and BYO, these restaurants make getting everyone together a breeze

Written by
Eliza Campbell
Reservations for a group can be a pain, but these venues make light work of large parties. Offering a range of experiences from casual and comfy, to luxurious and memorable, they’re perfect for your next post-lockdown catch up, birthday, work function or Christmas party.

Trying to impress someone? Check out the best private dining rooms in Melbourne.

Good restaurants for group bookings

Panama Dining Room and Bar

Panama Dining Room and Bar

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

Housed inside an early 1900’s textile factory named ‘Panama House’, the huge floor-to-ceiling arch windows of this Fitzroy restaurant provide signature views over the heart of Smith Street. The menu is described as "journeys across countries in a way that is uniquely Australian", with an eclectic mix of dishes like duck liver parfait, lamb shoulder with pine nut gremolata and pavlova of the day. Large groups can dine on the 'let us feed you' menu dubbed the 'Fitzroy feast' – and at $69 per person, we can assure you no one will go home hungry.

Jim's Greek Tavern
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Jim's Greek Tavern

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood
  • price 1 of 4

The frenetic service at Jim’s is part of its charm, as is the absence of a menu. Just like dinner at Yia Yias, you'll get what you're served – and you certainly won't be disappointed. The menu is meat heavy, so vegetarians beware – though the saganaki alone is worth the trip. Without much pricing guidance, prepare to pay anywhere from $50 to $70 per person for the banquet, with à la carte dishes ranging from $10 for entrees to $30 for meat mains. Oh and it's BYO, which is handy for large groups.

L'Hotel Gitan
Photograph: Graham Denholm

L'Hotel Gitan

  • Bars
  • Prahran

Paying homage to the gypsy travellers of Europe, L’Hotel Gitan serves seasonal and modern French food. Lying just to the side of the main dining room is the Copper Suite, featuring a handpicked custom redwood dining table sourced directly by the Reymond family from Moama. With copper accents and the mesh wine cupboard separating you from the main dining room, this private dining room can be booked for groups of up to 12.

Rupert on Rupert
Photograph: Jai Long

Rupert on Rupert

  • Bars
  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood

Collingwood’s backstreets are home to Rupert on Rupert, an eyeball-wooing bar and restaurant graced with high ceilings, light-drenched interiors and a mini forest’s worth of pot plants and trees. The Mediterranean share style menu that is both comforting and exciting, with dishes such as sumac roasted cauliflower, lightly spiced grilled lamb shoulder and beetroot cured salmon on offer. Groups of 12-30 can be seated in the main dining hall, for either a $45 or $65 set menu.

Grossi Florentino
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Grossi Florentino

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

No, Grossi Florentino isn’t luxe for less, but it is one of the best Italian resataurants in the city and as one of Melbourne’s last bastions of lavish European dining charm, it's the perfect venue for a special occasion. Book the private dining room for up to eight people, or the Wynn room for up to 30. Price of entry is $150 for three courses or $180 for the 'gran tour' of six.

Teta Mona
Photograph: Roberto Seba

Teta Mona

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick East

Recent Revive Award winner Teta Mona is a boho-chic all-day restaurant serving simple, delicious Lebanese with plenty of wins for vegans and very little fuss. It's BYO with furniture that looks like a cross between the share house of an anthropology enthusiast and a stall at the Dandenong markets. Book for up to 12 in the dining room, or for up to 22 in the courtyard. 

The Standard

The Standard

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

Brunswick Street may be ground zero for cocktails in Fitzroy, but lurking in the back streets is one of Melbourne’s finest establishments for getting in your cups on sunny days, freezing nights and boring Mondays. This comfy, unpretentious pub serves great food and takes bookings of up to 20.

Gilson
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Gilson

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • South Yarra
  • price 2 of 4

Gilson is a seasonal neighbourhood eatery that’s all about sharing good food and good times. Privato, Gilson's private dining suite, seats groups of up to 30 people. Guests can choose from a set menu of $79, $99 or $125 per person, featuring pizzas, antipasti, pasta and more – with a focus on locally grown ingredients.

Rumi

Rumi

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick East
  • price 1 of 4

Rumi is a Middle Eastern restaurant with a menu specifically designed for sharing, but the banquets on offer are especially great for large groups hoping to try a little bit of everything. The Classic champions Rumi’s mainstay dishes ($50 for 12), while the Seasonal centres on seasonal produce ($60 for 14).

