Melbourne's best restaurants for group bookings

Housed inside an early 1900’s textile factory named ‘Panama House’, the huge floor-to-ceiling arch windows of this Fitzroy restaurant provide signature views over the heart of Smith Street. The menu is described as "journeys across countries in a way that is uniquely Australian", with an eclectic mix of dishes like duck liver parfait, lamb shoulder with pine nut gremolata and pavlova of the day. Large groups can dine on the 'let us feed you' menu dubbed the 'Fitzroy feast' – and at $69 per person, we can assure you no one will go home hungry.