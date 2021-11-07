These are the winners in the Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards

We shortlisted our favourites, Melbourne voted, and now we’re ready to reveal the results.
Produced in partnership with American Express, the Time Out Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards are a reader-voted celebration of our favourite venues designed to help kickstart the reopening of Melbourne.
Host Matt Okine announced the winners in an online ceremony on Monday November 8 (watch here).
The categories span both ‘IN’ (to recognise the venues that have stayed open with pivots, deliveries and initiatives under lockdown) and ‘OUT’ (to salute our favourites, the places we just can’t wait to get back into as soon as we can).
Below, find the complete list of nominees – including a few that were added because they scored significant write-in votes from Time Out readers. The ultimate winners have been highlighted, but you’re all winners to us.
We're proud to partner on the Revive Awards with American Express, whose Shop Small campaign supports small businesses that make Melbourne great.
‘STAYING IN’ AWARDS:
Favourite Cocktail Delivery
|
The Everleigh Bottling Co WINNER!
|
Favourite Food & Drink Reinvention
|
Ends & Means sustainable canned cocktails
|
Pinchy's going on tour WINNER!
Favourite Overall Booze Delivery
|
Moon Dog Brewery WINNER!
|
Noisy Ritual
Favourite Dessert Delivery
|
Lune Croissanterie WINNER!
Favourite Sandwich Joint
|
Hector's Deli WINNER!
Favourite Coffee
|
Market Lane Coffee WINNER!
|
Omar and the Marvellous Coffee Bird
Favourite At-Home Restaurant Experience – Casual Gems
|
Teta Mona WINNER!
Favourite At-Home Restaurant Experience – Fine Dining
|
Maha WINNER!
Community Spirit Award
|
Carmelo's Wood Fired Pizza $10 pizza and pastas for everyone WINNER!
|
Daughter in Law's free meals to affected hospitality workers
|
Shop Bao Ngoc Brunswick's community fridge
|
Zsa's Bar Bistro Deli's free meals for affected hospitality workers
‘GOING OUT’ AWARDS:
Favourite Café
|
Calere WINNER!
|
Omar and the Marvellous Coffee Bird
Favourite Pub
|
The Great Northern WINNER!
Favourite Rooftop
|
Siglo WINNER!
Favourite Wine Bar
|
Hope St Radio WINNER!
Favourite Snack
|
Croissant from Lune Croissanterie
|
Sausage roll from Falco Bakery
|
Spinach and cheese borek from Borek Shop, Queen Victoria Market
Favourite Cocktail Bar
|
Beneath Driver Lane WINNER!
Favourite Casual Diner
|
Stalactites WINNER!
Favourite Casual Bar
|
Whitehart Bar WINNER!
Favourite Fine Dining Restaurant
|
Attica WINNER!
Favourite New Opening (Bar, Café or Restaurant)
|
Farmer's Daughters WINNER!
Favourite Restaurant
|
Flower Drum WINNER!
All of our winners will receive a marketing package from Time Out to help them revive and thrive through 2022 – a total of $100,000 worth of publicity shared between the 20 winners.
Thanks for voting Melbourne, and we’ll see you out at some of your favourite venues soon.
Always remember to check in, socially distance and follow the latest safety guidelines when visiting Melbourne's bars and restaurants.