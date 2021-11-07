Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Time Out Bar and Restaurant Revive Awards Stay In
Illustration: Time Out

These are the winners in the Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards

The results are in for our people’s choice awards for Melbourne venues – now it’s time to go out and support them

Advertising

We shortlisted our favourites, Melbourne voted, and now we’re ready to reveal the results.  

Produced in partnership with American Express, the Time Out Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards are a reader-voted celebration of our favourite venues designed to help kickstart the reopening of Melbourne. 

Host Matt Okine announced the winners in an online ceremony on Monday November 8 (watch here). 

The categories span both ‘IN’ (to recognise the venues that have stayed open with pivots, deliveries and initiatives under lockdown) and ‘OUT’ (to salute our favourites, the places we just can’t wait to get back into as soon as we can). 

Below, find the complete list of nominees – including a few that were added because they scored significant write-in votes from Time Out readers. The ultimate winners have been highlighted, but you’re all winners to us.

We're proud to partner on the Revive Awards with American Express, whose Shop Small campaign supports small businesses that make Melbourne great. 

‘STAYING IN’ AWARDS: 

Favourite Cocktail Delivery

Back Alley Sally's

Baxter's Lot

Black Pearl

Byrdi

Cherry Bar

Ends & Means

The Everleigh Bottling Co WINNER!

The Elysian

The Purple Emerald

Rascal Brunswick

Romeo Lane

Starward Whisky

Trouble in Dreams

Ugly Duckling

Whisky & Alement

 

 

Favourite Food & Drink Reinvention

14 Days of Cheese virtual cheese festival

Anchovy's banh mi bar Ca Com

Bar Romantica transforming into a Pizzetta Shop

Cannoleria by That's Amore DIY cannoli kits

Ends & Means sustainable canned cocktails

Gray and Gray khachapuri hotline

Hope St Radio offering Moroccan chraime pockets

Pinchy's going on tour WINNER!

Poodle's Roccos Bologna

Robata's yakitori and disposable grills at home

Teller becoming a fish and chippery

Tulum's simit cart

Vex Dining offers Jamaican chicken

 

Favourite Overall Booze Delivery

Atlas Vinifera

Bright Brewery

Carwyn Cellars

Halle Aux Vins

Little Lon

The Local Drop

Moon Dog Brewery WINNER!

Mr West

Old Palm Liquor

Otter's Promise

Noisy Ritual

Public Wine Shop

Sol y Vino

Starward Distillery

Vivant Selections

 

Favourite Dessert Delivery

Bibelot

Black Star Pastry

Burch & Purchese Sweet Studio

The Cookie Box

Gelato Papa

Goldeluck's

Holy Sugar

Kariton Sorbetes

Lukumades

Lune Croissanterie WINNER!

Mörk Chocolate Brew House

Piccolina

Pidapipó Gelateria

 

Favourite Sandwich Joint

Bala Sanga

Falco

Frankie's Tortas and Tacos

Hector's Deli WINNER!

Kelso's Sandwich Shoppe

Maker and Monger

Matteo's Delicatessen

Meet Sando

Nico's

Ollie's Deli

Rocco's Delicatessen

Rusty's Sandwich Parlour

Saul's Sandwiches

Smith & Deli

Stan's Deli

Warkop

 

Favourite Coffee

Axil Coffee Roasters

Small Batch Roasting Co

Calere

Code Black

Coffee Supreme

Dukes Coffee Roasters

Everyday

Industry Beans

Maker

Market Lane Coffee WINNER!

Omar and the Marvellous Coffee Bird

Ona Coffee

Padre Coffee

Proud Mary

Seven Seeds

St Ali

 

Favourite At-Home Restaurant Experience – Casual Gems

Copper Pot

Dexter

Dodee Paidang

Entrecôte

Hardware Club

Kenangan

Kickin'Inn

Lankan Tucker

Mister Bianco

Ms Frankie

Rice Paper Scissors

Shamiat

Spice Mix Restaurant

Teta Mona WINNER!

Tian38

Warung Agus

Yoi Indonesian Fusion

 

Favourite At-Home Restaurant Experience – Fine Dining

Amaru

Aru

Attica

Greasy Zoe's

Grossi Florentino

Ishizuka

Kazuki's

Maha WINNER!

Minamishima

Navi

Pt Leo Estate

Vue de Monde

 

Community Spirit Award

1800 Lasagne's Community Giveaway

Carmelo's Wood Fired Pizza $10 pizza and pastas for everyone WINNER!

Covid-19 EAD

Daughter in Law's free meals to affected hospitality workers

Eleni's Kitchen & Bar free meals on Thursdays

Good Gnocchi's free food initiative

Hope St Radio's free soup offer

The Local Drop's free produce boxes

Maria's Pasta community meals

Shop Bao Ngoc Brunswick's community fridge

Stan's Deli's pay it forward

Yeah Boy's meals for out-of-work gym workers

Zsa's Bar Bistro Deli's free meals for affected hospitality workers

 

‘GOING OUT’ AWARDS:     

Favourite Café

Brother Baba Budan

Calere WINNER!

Duke's Coffee Roasters

Florian Eatery

Higher Ground

Ima Project Café

Lankan Tucker

Light Years

Mabu Mabu

Omar and the Marvellous Coffee Bird

Ona Coffee

Patricia Coffee Brewers

St Ali

Terror Twilight

Top Paddock

 

Favourite Pub

Builders Arms Hotel

The Catfish

Corner Hotel

The Cornish Arms

The Espy

The Gaso

The Great Northern WINNER!

The Lincoln

Marquis of Lorne

The Napier

The Palace Hotel

The Plough

Retreat Hotel

Station Hotel

The Tote

The Woodlands Hotel

 

Favourite Rooftop

Bomba

Corner Hotel

The Cornish Arms

Easey's

Farmers Daughters

Good Heavens

Goldilocks

Heroes

Johnny's Green Room

The Local Taphouse

Naked for Satan

The Provincial

The Rooftop at QT

Rooftop Bar

Siglo WINNER!

Union Electric Bar

 

Favourite Wine Bar

The Alps

Bar Liberty

Bijou

City Wine Shop

Congress

Cumulus Up

Embla

Etta

Gerald's Bar

Hope St Radio WINNER!

Kirk's Wine Bar

Marion

Napier Quarter

Neighbourhood Wine

Public Wine Shop

Seddon Wine Store

 

Favourite Snack

Bratwurst from Bratwurst Shop & Co at Queen Victoria Market

Croissant from Lune Croissanterie

Dim sim from South Melbourne Market Dim Sim WINNER!

Fish and egg cutlet from MKS Spice n Things

Halloumi pie from A1 Bakery

Kunafeh nabulsiyeh at Kunafeh House

Lasagne pie from Pie Thief

Nigiri at Tochi Deli

Pâté chaud at Nhu Lan

Sausage roll from Falco Bakery

Sausage roll from Green Refectory

Spinach and cheese borek from Borek Shop, Queen Victoria Market

Spinach and cheese gözleme from Göz City

 

Favourite Cocktail Bar

Above Board

Beneath Driver Lane WINNER!

Black Pearl

Byrdi

Eau de Vie

The Elysian Whisky Bar

Ends & Means

The Everleigh

Gimlet

Gin Palace

Nick & Nora's

Romeo Lane

Trouble in Dreams

Whisky & Alement

 

Favourite Casual Diner

A1 Lebanese Bakery

Butcher's Diner

Lanzhou Beef Noodle

Lulu’s Char Koay Teow

Mr Ramen San

Pellegrini's

Pho Hung Vuong Saigon Restaurant

Sal's Authentic NY Style Pizza

Shandong MaMa

Stalactites WINNER!

Taita's House

The Wanderer Thai Kitchen & Bar

 

Favourite Casual Bar

Arbory Bar and Eatery

Bad Frankie

Bar Josephine

Bar Margaux

Dr Morse Bar & Eatery

Heartbreaker

Mr West

Otter's Promise

Section 8

Shady Lady

Wilbury & Sons

Whitehart Bar WINNER!

White Oaks Saloon

 

Favourite Fine Dining Restaurant

Amaru

Aru

Attica WINNER!

Brae

Flower Drum

Kazuki's

Maha

Minamishima

O.My

Oakridge

Navi

Provenance

Sunda

Vue de Monde

 

Favourite New Opening (Bar, Café or Restaurant)

Aru

Atiyah Streetfood

Bar Thyme

Big Esso

Bouvardia

Ca Com Bánh Mì Bar

Curious

Farmer's Daughters WINNER!

Florian Eatery

Gimlet

Hope St Radio

Indu

Lene

 

Favourite Restaurant 

Amaru

Anchovy

Chae

Etta

Flower Drum WINNER!

Gray and Gray

Kazuki's

Minamishima

Poodle Bar and Bistro

Sunda

Vue de Monde

All of our winners will receive a marketing package from Time Out to help them revive and thrive through 2022 – a total of $100,000 worth of publicity shared between the 20 winners.

Thanks for voting Melbourne, and we’ll see you out at some of your favourite venues soon.  

Always remember to check in, socially distance and follow the latest safety guidelines when visiting Melbourne's bars and restaurants.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.