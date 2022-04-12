Not all dumplings are created equal – but at A Little Joy, a small stall operating out of the Kmart Centre, they're a cut above the rest. The shop sells a few different styles but specialises in shengjian bao, a yeast-filled bun that's pan-fried for a finish that's equally chewy and crisp. They come filled with pork, prawns or vegetables (vegetarians take note that all three are made with meat) and topped with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and chives.
From pan-fried pork dumplings to vegan ramen, some of Melbourne's best bites can be found in its food courts and arcades. Proving no-frills doesn't have to mean no flavour, here are some of the city's top dining hall dishes.
Looking for even more cheap eats? Save a bit of dough with our list the 50 best cheap eats in Melbourne for under $20.