Timeout

People sitting at tables eating lunch at Melbourne Central food court.
Photograph: Adam Dimech

The best food court eats in Melbourne CBD

The CBD has heaps of fine dining establishments, but some of its best bites can be found in food courts and arcades

Written by Quincy Malesovas
From pan-fried pork dumplings to vegan ramen, some of Melbourne's best bites can be found in its food courts and arcades. Proving no-frills doesn't have to mean no flavour, here are some of the city's top dining hall dishes.

Looking for even more cheap eats? Save a bit of dough with our list the 50 best cheap eats in Melbourne for under $20.

A Little Joy
Photograph: Rovelyn Camato

A Little Joy

Not all dumplings are created equal – but at A Little Joy, a small stall operating out of the Kmart Centre, they're a cut above the rest. The shop sells a few different styles but specialises in shengjian bao, a yeast-filled bun that's pan-fried for a finish that's equally chewy and crisp. They come filled with pork, prawns or vegetables (vegetarians take note that all three are made with meat) and topped with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and chives. 

Ceylon Wok
Photograph: Supplied

Ceylon Wok

The Paramount Food Court, which is located between Little Bourke and Bourke streets, looks like it hasn't been touched since the '80s – but that's part of its charm. The subterranean dining hub is a hive of cheap eats, from Thai-style skewers to bibimbap. One of the best deals you'll find there is the DIY lunch plate from Ceylon Wok. For just $10, you can get rice, pappadum and your choice of three Sri Lankan-style hot dishes ranging from starchy sauteed cassava to deviled chicken to curried plums.

Mr Ramen San
Photograh: Parker Blain

Mr Ramen San

Traditionally, Hakata-style ramen is built around a base of tonkotsu, a rich, creamy broth made from pork bones. At Mr Ramen San, located in Midcity Centre, you'll find several variations of this regional specialty. But vegetarians needn't miss out – the shop also famously offers a meatless version made with a hearty slab of mock pork and plant-based broth. 

Phở Nom
Photograph: Dean Cambray

Phở Nom

Emporium's upstairs food court gets all the attention, but its basement dining is what truly deserves the spotlight. It's home to a number of noteworthy eats including Phở Nom, a fast-casual Vietnamese eatery from local legend and chef Jerry Mai. The Saigon breakfast bánh mì, which comes with a minute steak and a fried egg, is a top contender here, but as the name suggests, you can't go wrong with a steaming bowl of phở.

Saint Dreux
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Saint Dreux

This Japanese-style sandwich shop in Saint Collins Lane's swanky top-level food court is from the same team behind the elegant black-and-white café Bench Coffee Co. The fluffy white bread sandwiches range in style and price from a $12 egg omelette sando to a $28 Wagyu version. If that's not too hard on the wallet, tack on a slice of castella cake in flavours like black sesame and matcha.

Kowloon Cafe
Photograph: Supplied

Kowloon Cafe

In Hong Kong, you'll find a cha chaan teng, the country's answer to an all-day diner, on virtually every corner. In Melbourne, Kowloon Cafe is the next best thing. It offers all the classics you'd find in HK, from peanut butter-stuffed, condensed milk-topped French toast to sub-$15 breakfast sets to po go gai fan (cheesy baked chicken rice), a dish derived through Portuguese influence in Macau. You'll find it in the Kmart Centre.

Salero Kito Padang

Salero Kito Padang

Indonesia is a small country, but its cuisine varies wildly by region. For a taste of Padang food from the island's west coast, Salero Kito Padang in the Tivoli Arcade is your spot. Its meals are built around a bed of steamed rice topped with curry and crispy onions, and you can pair that with your choice of meat or vegetable dishes. Options include the likes of beef rendang, deep-fried ox tongue or sambal-smothered hard-boiled egg.

Foodao
Photograph: Supplied

Foodao

Melbourne Central's underground food court is home to a handful of hidden gems including Foodao, a quick and affordable stop for xian bing, a style of Chinese stuffed hand pie. Here, they come with fillings like black pepper beef, Korean-style spicy chicken and seafood for just $5 a pop. There are also pillowy, pleated steamed buns the size of your hand, and for dessert, a glutinous white rice cake called jing that's filled with red beans and topped with candied dates.

Read more
